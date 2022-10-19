ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Casey County, KY

Related
Wave 3

Crystal Rogers: FBI concludes search on Bardstown farm

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Federal agents have finished searching the farm in Bardstown belonging to the family of Brooks Houck, the only suspect in the disappearance of Crystal Rogers. The FBI Louisville Field Office announced on Friday that this concluded after executing a search warrant on the farm property on...
BARDSTOWN, KY
fox56news.com

Fremont family goes missing hours after bizarre 911 call

Investigators are looking for a Fremont family, worried that no one has seen them for four days and about recent erratic behavior from the father. (Oct. 20, 2022) Fremont family goes missing hours after bizarre 911 …. Investigators are looking for a Fremont family, worried that no one has seen...
RICHMOND, KY
fox56news.com

Lexington police recruiting new hires

Lexington Police Department recruiting new hires. Lexington Police Department recruiting new hires. Here are five things to know before you go to bed on October 21, 2022. EKU alumni takes a nostalgic trip back inside ‘The …. It's a big night for Eastern Kentucky University (EKU) as it is...
LEXINGTON, KY
fox56news.com

Vigil held in Lexington to stop rising violence

Vigil held in Lexington to stop rising violence. Vigil held in Lexington to stop rising violence. Here are five things to know before you go to bed on October 21, 2022. EKU alumni takes a nostalgic trip back inside ‘The …. It's a big night for Eastern Kentucky University...
LEXINGTON, KY
fox56news.com

FBI continues search for Crystal Rogers

For a fifth straight day, FBI agents will be on the scene in Bardstown searching for Rogers. For a fifth straight day, FBI agents will be on the scene in Bardstown searching for Rogers. Frederick Douglass improves to 8-0 GRC with Inside Access, win over Oldham County. Home Team Friday...
BARDSTOWN, KY
q95fm.net

KSP Searching for Wanted Pulaski County Man

Kentucky State Police are searching for a man by the name of Amel Shannon Bubnick. Bubnick is wanted for theft by unlawful taking. He is 53 years old and from Pulaski county. If you have information about his location please contact KSP Post 11 in London at 606- 878-6622.
PULASKI COUNTY, KY
q95fm.net

Kentucky State Police Asks for Public’s Help in Missing Person Case

Kentucky State Police is asking for the public’s help in finding Amy Marie Green. Green has been missing since this Monday, October 17. Green is a white female, 45 years old and has brown hairs. She was last wearing a white long sleeve shirt with breast cancer awareness ribbons and wearing black leggings.
KENTUCKY STATE
fox56news.com

Lexington's Shady Rays partners with A Pink Agenda

Lexington's Shady Rays partners with A Pink Agenda. Lexington’s Shady Rays partners with A Pink Agenda. Lexington's Shady Rays partners with A Pink Agenda. Here are five things to know before you go to bed on October 21, 2022. EKU alumni takes a nostalgic trip back inside ‘The …...
LEXINGTON, KY
fox56news.com

Oct. 21: Home Team Play of the Week

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — Time to pick the Home Team Play of the Week. Watch the plays in the video above and then vote below!. The Oct. 21 Home Team Play of the Week features athletes from George Rogers Clark, Boyle County, and Bryan Station. Play number one,...
LEXINGTON, KY
fox56news.com

2 arrested in connection to Nicholasville bar burglary

NICHOLASVILLE, Ky. (FOX 56) — Two men were arrested for their alleged connection to an Oct. 7 burglary in Nicholasville. The Nicholasville Police Department said Eugene Bodner, 38, and 34-year-old Douglas “Bit” Bruner were arrested and charged with receiving stolen property. Gambling machines were taken from the...
NICHOLASVILLE, KY
WKYT 27

Lexington police search for overnight shooting suspects

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington police are looking for two men they say shot at someone overnight. Officers were called to Parkers Mill Road, off Versailles Road, around 11:20 p.m. Wednesday. A man told police he confronted two people who were looking into his vehicle, when one of them started...
LEXINGTON, KY
fox56news.com

Morning weather forecast: 10/21/22

Here are five things to know before you go to bed on October 21, 2022. EKU alumni takes a nostalgic trip back inside ‘The …. It's a big night for Eastern Kentucky University (EKU) as it is expecting the largest homecoming turnout it has seen in almost 40 years. One big attraction to kick off EKU's homecoming festivities is an old bar that has been closed for over twenty years, but just for one, Friday night, it reopened.
RICHMOND, KY
wymt.com

Southern Ky. school district bus involved in crash

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - A Laurel County Public Schools bus was in involved in a crash Thursday morning. London-Laurel Rescue Squad officials said they were called out to American Greeting Card Road a little after 8:30 a.m. No children were on board the bus at the time of the...
LAUREL COUNTY, KY
fox56news.com

Car damaged in Lexington shooting, no injuries reported

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – Lexington police were on the scene of a reported shooting on Wednesday. At 11:20 p.m., police were called to the 1500 block of Parkers Mill Road after shots were fired. At the scene, the police told FOX 56 they met with an individual who said he confronted two men looking into his vehicle.
LEXINGTON, KY
wcluradio.com

Community urged to use caution Friday during funeral of Amish boy

BECKTON — Funeral services are scheduled Friday for a 6-year-old Amish boy who died Monday morning along Highway 1297. Roy Gingerich was killed after a pickup truck traveling eastbound along Old Bowling Green Road crashed into the rear of the buggy. Kentucky State Police confirmed three children were involved in the crash alongside their mother, Ella.
BARREN COUNTY, KY

