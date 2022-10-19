Read full article on original website
Crystal Rogers: FBI concludes search on Bardstown farm
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Federal agents have finished searching the farm in Bardstown belonging to the family of Brooks Houck, the only suspect in the disappearance of Crystal Rogers. The FBI Louisville Field Office announced on Friday that this concluded after executing a search warrant on the farm property on...
fox56news.com
Fremont family goes missing hours after bizarre 911 call
Investigators are looking for a Fremont family, worried that no one has seen them for four days and about recent erratic behavior from the father. (Oct. 20, 2022) Fremont family goes missing hours after bizarre 911 …. Investigators are looking for a Fremont family, worried that no one has seen...
fox56news.com
Lexington police recruiting new hires
Lexington Police Department recruiting new hires. Lexington Police Department recruiting new hires. Here are five things to know before you go to bed on October 21, 2022. EKU alumni takes a nostalgic trip back inside ‘The …. It's a big night for Eastern Kentucky University (EKU) as it is...
fox56news.com
Vigil held in Lexington to stop rising violence
Vigil held in Lexington to stop rising violence. Vigil held in Lexington to stop rising violence. Here are five things to know before you go to bed on October 21, 2022. EKU alumni takes a nostalgic trip back inside ‘The …. It's a big night for Eastern Kentucky University...
fox56news.com
FBI continues search for Crystal Rogers
For a fifth straight day, FBI agents will be on the scene in Bardstown searching for Rogers. For a fifth straight day, FBI agents will be on the scene in Bardstown searching for Rogers. Frederick Douglass improves to 8-0 GRC with Inside Access, win over Oldham County. Home Team Friday...
q95fm.net
KSP Searching for Wanted Pulaski County Man
Kentucky State Police are searching for a man by the name of Amel Shannon Bubnick. Bubnick is wanted for theft by unlawful taking. He is 53 years old and from Pulaski county. If you have information about his location please contact KSP Post 11 in London at 606- 878-6622.
q95fm.net
Kentucky State Police Asks for Public’s Help in Missing Person Case
Kentucky State Police is asking for the public’s help in finding Amy Marie Green. Green has been missing since this Monday, October 17. Green is a white female, 45 years old and has brown hairs. She was last wearing a white long sleeve shirt with breast cancer awareness ribbons and wearing black leggings.
fox56news.com
Lexington's Shady Rays partners with A Pink Agenda
Lexington's Shady Rays partners with A Pink Agenda. Lexington’s Shady Rays partners with A Pink Agenda. Lexington's Shady Rays partners with A Pink Agenda. Here are five things to know before you go to bed on October 21, 2022. EKU alumni takes a nostalgic trip back inside ‘The …...
clayconews.com
Somerset Man charged in London, Kentucky on a Wayne County Indictment Warrant of Arrest
LONDON, KY (October, 20, 2022) - Laurel County Sheriff John Root is reporting that: Laurel Sheriff's Deputy Tommy Houston has charged a Pulaski County man on an indictment warrant of arrest. Attempted murder of a police officer. Persistent felony offender II. Wanton endangerment – first-degree – police officer is victim...
fox56news.com
Oct. 21: Home Team Play of the Week
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — Time to pick the Home Team Play of the Week. Watch the plays in the video above and then vote below!. The Oct. 21 Home Team Play of the Week features athletes from George Rogers Clark, Boyle County, and Bryan Station. Play number one,...
fox56news.com
2 arrested in connection to Nicholasville bar burglary
NICHOLASVILLE, Ky. (FOX 56) — Two men were arrested for their alleged connection to an Oct. 7 burglary in Nicholasville. The Nicholasville Police Department said Eugene Bodner, 38, and 34-year-old Douglas “Bit” Bruner were arrested and charged with receiving stolen property. Gambling machines were taken from the...
WKYT 27
Woman pleads guilty in Lexington case that had gone cold for a decade
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A woman has pleaded guilty in a Lexington murder case. Rachel Martin was arrested in October 2020 in connection with the May 2009 murder of 71-year-old Charlie Sowers. Sowers, a Lexington bar owner, was found dead inside his Augusta Drive home. After the death of Sowers,...
fox56news.com
Quinton Simon's family seen at Tybee Island bar shortly after landfill search wrapped up
Quinton Simon’s mom was at a Tybee Island bar Tuesday night just hours after federal agents left a landfill looking for the body of her 20-month-old little boy. Quinton Simon’s family seen at Tybee Island bar shortly …. Quinton Simon’s mom was at a Tybee Island bar Tuesday...
WKYT 27
Lexington police search for overnight shooting suspects
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington police are looking for two men they say shot at someone overnight. Officers were called to Parkers Mill Road, off Versailles Road, around 11:20 p.m. Wednesday. A man told police he confronted two people who were looking into his vehicle, when one of them started...
fox56news.com
Morning weather forecast: 10/21/22
Here are five things to know before you go to bed on October 21, 2022. EKU alumni takes a nostalgic trip back inside ‘The …. It's a big night for Eastern Kentucky University (EKU) as it is expecting the largest homecoming turnout it has seen in almost 40 years. One big attraction to kick off EKU's homecoming festivities is an old bar that has been closed for over twenty years, but just for one, Friday night, it reopened.
wymt.com
Southern Ky. school district bus involved in crash
LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - A Laurel County Public Schools bus was in involved in a crash Thursday morning. London-Laurel Rescue Squad officials said they were called out to American Greeting Card Road a little after 8:30 a.m. No children were on board the bus at the time of the...
fox56news.com
Car damaged in Lexington shooting, no injuries reported
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – Lexington police were on the scene of a reported shooting on Wednesday. At 11:20 p.m., police were called to the 1500 block of Parkers Mill Road after shots were fired. At the scene, the police told FOX 56 they met with an individual who said he confronted two men looking into his vehicle.
fox56news.com
Boyle County deputy’s ‘human-tracking skill’ saved woman, 3-year-old child
DANVILLE, Ky. (FOX 56) — A Boyle County deputy has been honored for his work in saving the lives of two people, but he was learning the skills he used that night long before. On Aug. 24, Boyle County Sheriff’s Deputy David R. Prather, born in Owen County, was...
wcluradio.com
Community urged to use caution Friday during funeral of Amish boy
BECKTON — Funeral services are scheduled Friday for a 6-year-old Amish boy who died Monday morning along Highway 1297. Roy Gingerich was killed after a pickup truck traveling eastbound along Old Bowling Green Road crashed into the rear of the buggy. Kentucky State Police confirmed three children were involved in the crash alongside their mother, Ella.
WLKY.com
Crystal Rogers investigation: FBI will push Bardstown search into 5th day
BARDSTOWN, Ky. — The renewed search in the Crystal Rogers investigation will go at least another day longer than expected. The FBI has been in Bardstown since Monday focused on a farm where the mother of five was last seen alive back in 2015. The farm has ties to...
