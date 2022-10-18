Read full article on original website
survivornet.com
Expecting Mom, 26, Was ‘Itching Through Her Skin Until She Bled’ But Was Told By Doctors It Was ‘Pregnancy-Related Hormones:’ It Was Cancer
Saoirse Macfarlane was pregnant when she first started experiencing sings of her lymphoma. Sadly, those symptoms were shrugged off as pregnancy-related hormone issues until after her baby was born. Some of Macfarlane’s symptoms included an intense itchiness, night sweats, swollen lymph nodes and fatigue. Now, she’s urging others to push...
My baby boy’s rare condition that means I have to hold him all day long – and move him every hour at night
HAVING children is tiring, but one mum has revealed she is up every hour with her little boy due to a rare condition. Charlene Stewart's baby Blake has spina bifida, which affects the spine and is usually apparent at birth. Because of this, the mum-of-five has to hold her baby...
neurology.org
A Randomized, Double-Blind, Placebo-Controlled Trial of the Corticosteroid-Sparing Effects of Immunoglobulin in Myasthenia Gravis
Abstract: Background and Objectives: Myasthenia gravis (MG) is an autoimmune disease characterized by dysfunction at the neuromuscular junction. Treatment frequently includes corticosteroids (CS) and intravenous immunoglobulin (IVIG). This study was conducted to determine if immune globulin (human), 10% caprylate/chromatography purified (IGIV-C) could facilitate CS dose reduction in CS-dependent MG patients.
neurology.org
Pharmacologic and Dietary Treatments for Epilepsies in Children Aged 1-36 Months: A Systematic Review
Background and Objectives: Early-life epilepsies are common and often debilitating, but no evidence-based management guidelines exist outside of those for infantile spasms. We conducted a systematic review of effectiveness and harms of pharmacologic and dietary treatments for epilepsy in children aged 1-36 months without infantile spasms. Methods: We searched EMBASE,...
neurology.org
Discordance and Concordance Between Cerebrospinal and [18F]FDG-PET Biomarkers in Assessing Atypical and Early-Onset AD Dementia Cases
Methods: We retrospectively assessed subjects with atypical and/or early-onset dementia evaluated at a tertiary care memory clinic. All individuals underwent CSF evaluations for Aβ42, P-tau181 and T-tau, and brain [18F]FDG-PET. [18F]FDG-PET data was visually interpreted by two nuclear medicine experts as being consistent with AD or non-AD. CSF biomarker results were similarly grouped into AD biomarker positive/negative. Contingency tables and Kappa coefficients were used to establish the level of agreement and disagreement between CSF and [18F]FDG-PET results in all individuals.
neurology.org
Early Reduction of MRI Activity During 6 Months of Cladribine Tablet Treatment for Highly Active Relapsing Multiple Sclerosis: MAGNIFY-MS
In the Research Article “Early Reduction of MRI Activity During 6 Months of Cladribine Tablet Treatment for Highly Active Relapsing Multiple Sclerosis: MAGNIFY-MS” by de Stefano et al.,1 the author byline should include Dr. Claire Mwape as author #14. Further, the footnote regarding APC funding for this paper should read “The Article Processing Charge was funded by the healthcare business of Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany.” The market authorisation holder for MAVENCLAD stated in the introduction should read “the healthcare business of Merck KGaA, Darmstadt Germany”. Lastly, the link on page 4 for the data-sharing portal for the health care business of Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany should appear as follows: emdgroup.com/en/research/our-approach-to-research-and-development/healthcare/clinical-trials/commitment-responsible-data-sharing.html. The article has been replaced by a corrected version. The original version with the changes highlighted is available from a link in the corrected article. The editorial staff and authors regret these errors.
neurology.org
Taming the Wild West of Early Life Epilepsy Care: One Question at a Time
