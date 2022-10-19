Read full article on original website
Kentucky lawmakers plan legislation aiming to criminalize hazing
Two Kentucky lawmakers have plans to file legislation in 2023 to make hazing a crime across Kentucky. Sen. Robby Mills (R-Henderson) and Rep. Jonathan Dixon (R-Corydon) testified before the Interim Joint Committee on Thursday alongside the parents of 18-year-old Lofton Hazelwood. Kentucky lawmakers plan legislation aiming to criminalize …. Two...
Lexington police recruiting new hires
Lexington Police Department recruiting new hires. Lexington Police Department recruiting new hires. Here are five things to know before you go to bed on October 21, 2022. EKU alumni takes a nostalgic trip back inside ‘The …. It's a big night for Eastern Kentucky University (EKU) as it is...
ONE Lexington releases plan to combat violence
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – Crime and how to tackle it has emerged as one of the top issues in the Lexington mayoral race. On Friday, Mayor Linda Gorton released a new plan for ONE Lexington’s strategies to reduce crime and gun violence. The plan is meant to guide ONE Lexington for the next 4 years.
Vigil held in Lexington to stop rising violence
Vigil held in Lexington to stop rising violence. Vigil held in Lexington to stop rising violence. Here are five things to know before you go to bed on October 21, 2022. EKU alumni takes a nostalgic trip back inside ‘The …. It's a big night for Eastern Kentucky University...
Adderall shortage leaves people with ADHD scrambling
A nationwide shortage of Adderall has left many people with ADHD struggling to find medication that they rely on. Adderall shortage leaves people with ADHD scrambling. A nationwide shortage of Adderall has left many people with ADHD struggling to find medication that they rely on. Frederick Douglass improves to 8-0.
Lexington's Shady Rays partners with A Pink Agenda
Lexington's Shady Rays partners with A Pink Agenda. Lexington’s Shady Rays partners with A Pink Agenda. Lexington's Shady Rays partners with A Pink Agenda. Here are five things to know before you go to bed on October 21, 2022. EKU alumni takes a nostalgic trip back inside ‘The …...
Migrants Riot
About 200 migrants riot at Tijuana migrant detention center/shelter. About 200 migrants riot at Tijuana migrant detention center/shelter. Here are five things to know before you go to bed on October 21, 2022. EKU alumni takes a nostalgic trip back inside ‘The …. It's a big night for Eastern...
FBI continues search for Crystal Rogers
For a fifth straight day, FBI agents will be on the scene in Bardstown searching for Rogers. For a fifth straight day, FBI agents will be on the scene in Bardstown searching for Rogers. Frederick Douglass improves to 8-0 GRC with Inside Access, win over Oldham County. Home Team Friday...
Fremont family goes missing hours after bizarre 911 call
Investigators are looking for a Fremont family, worried that no one has seen them for four days and about recent erratic behavior from the father. (Oct. 20, 2022) Fremont family goes missing hours after bizarre 911 …. Investigators are looking for a Fremont family, worried that no one has seen...
Group aims to ease transitions in military spouse careers
One problem military spouses face is being able to continue in their own careers, in part, because of the frequent transfers to different states. Now, a group is working to make those career transitions easier for military spouses. Group aims to ease transitions in military spouse …. One problem military...
Hank the Horse in running to win 'America's Favorite Pet'
A famous Kentucky horse is in the running to win America’s Favorite Pet, but he needs your help to get there. Hank the Horse in running to win ‘America’s Favorite …. A famous Kentucky horse is in the running to win America’s Favorite Pet, but he needs your help to get there.
Morning weather forecast: 10/21/22
Here are five things to know before you go to bed on October 21, 2022. EKU alumni takes a nostalgic trip back inside ‘The …. It's a big night for Eastern Kentucky University (EKU) as it is expecting the largest homecoming turnout it has seen in almost 40 years. One big attraction to kick off EKU's homecoming festivities is an old bar that has been closed for over twenty years, but just for one, Friday night, it reopened.
Lexington mayoral candidates take part in forum ahead of Election Day
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — Election Day is 20 days away and in Lexington, one of the biggest races is the one for mayor. Incumbent Linda Gorton seeks a second term. Her opponent is Councilman David Kloiber. Both Gorton and Kloiber took part in a forum Wednesday where they...
Trick-or-Treating with horses in Lexington
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – Halloween is right around the corner which means many children will be trick-or-treating. Many parents nowadays have a variety of safety concerns that may limit or cancel their child’s trick-or-treating experience altogether. Thursday, Central Kentucky Riding for Hope (CKRH) in Lexington provided an...
EKU alumni takes a nostalgic trip back inside ‘The Family Dog’
RICHMOND, Ky. (FOX 56) — It’s a big night for Eastern Kentucky University (EKU) as it is expecting the largest homecoming turnout it has seen in almost 40 years. One big attraction to kick off EKU’s homecoming festivities is an old bar that has been closed for over twenty years, but just for one, Friday night, it reopened.
Oct. 21: Home Team Play of the Week
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — Time to pick the Home Team Play of the Week. Watch the plays in the video above and then vote below!. The Oct. 21 Home Team Play of the Week features athletes from George Rogers Clark, Boyle County, and Bryan Station. Play number one,...
Clark County juvenile dies from infection of brain-eating amoeba from Lake Mead
A juvenile in Clark County has died from an infection of Naegleria fowleri, also known as a brain-eating amoeba. Clark County juvenile dies from infection of brain-eating …. A juvenile in Clark County has died from an infection of Naegleria fowleri, also known as a brain-eating amoeba. Frederick Douglass improves...
Lexington getting its own custom Monopoly game
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — The iconic board game Monopoly is getting a custom Lexington twist. The Monopoly Lexington Edition will replace the spaces on the original version with local businesses, nonprofits, and landmarks. The boards will also have custom chance playing cards and money to represent the Bluegrass.
Kentucky recognizes ‘Wear Purple Day’: What are the signs of abuse and an abuser?
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – Oct. 20 is National ‘Wear Purple Day’. The color of ‘purple’ is meant to raise awareness of domestic violence and intimate partner violence. A part of raising awareness about domestic violence is knowing the signs of an abusive partner and...
Lexington’s historic Helm Place up for auction
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — Every house has a story of its own to be told. For the first time in more than a century, a Lexington landmark, Helm Place, is for sale. It’s the former home of Mary Todd Lincoln’s half-sister. Helm Place is described as...
