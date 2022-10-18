Results: 700 (15%) individuals completed the survey (women, n=231; men, n=426), with 71% White and >80% conducting research. Women respondents were significantly younger than men, more likely to be assistant professors (32% vs 21%) and less likely to be full professors (18% vs 39%). Compared to men, women received equivalent grants and research support and had comparable or additional formal research training and mentorship. Women had less middle author publications (mean 5.8 [SD 9.2] vs mean 8.2 [SD 11.8], p=0.03) compared to men, but similar first or last author publications (mean 4.3[5.4] vs. 6.1 [9.8], p=0.05). A lower proportion of women presented research at grand rounds or at a national/international conference compared to men (58% vs 69%, p=0.01). Women spent more time in non-professional responsibilities, were less satisfied with their work/life balance and were less likely to agree with statements addressing equity/diversity and institutional climate. Respondents shared their concerns regarding how the pandemic was affecting neurology research careers, with a higher proportion of women reporting that family responsibilities affected research activities and lead to delayed submission of non-COVID-19 related manuscripts.

2 DAYS AGO