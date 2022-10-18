Read full article on original website
survivornet.com
Expecting Mom, 26, Was ‘Itching Through Her Skin Until She Bled’ But Was Told By Doctors It Was ‘Pregnancy-Related Hormones:’ It Was Cancer
Saoirse Macfarlane was pregnant when she first started experiencing sings of her lymphoma. Sadly, those symptoms were shrugged off as pregnancy-related hormone issues until after her baby was born. Some of Macfarlane’s symptoms included an intense itchiness, night sweats, swollen lymph nodes and fatigue. Now, she’s urging others to push...
neurology.org
Pharmacologic and Dietary Treatments for Epilepsies in Children Aged 1-36 Months: A Systematic Review
Background and Objectives: Early-life epilepsies are common and often debilitating, but no evidence-based management guidelines exist outside of those for infantile spasms. We conducted a systematic review of effectiveness and harms of pharmacologic and dietary treatments for epilepsy in children aged 1-36 months without infantile spasms. Methods: We searched EMBASE,...
neurology.org
Gender Disparities in the Career of Neurology Researchers
Results: 700 (15%) individuals completed the survey (women, n=231; men, n=426), with 71% White and >80% conducting research. Women respondents were significantly younger than men, more likely to be assistant professors (32% vs 21%) and less likely to be full professors (18% vs 39%). Compared to men, women received equivalent grants and research support and had comparable or additional formal research training and mentorship. Women had less middle author publications (mean 5.8 [SD 9.2] vs mean 8.2 [SD 11.8], p=0.03) compared to men, but similar first or last author publications (mean 4.3[5.4] vs. 6.1 [9.8], p=0.05). A lower proportion of women presented research at grand rounds or at a national/international conference compared to men (58% vs 69%, p=0.01). Women spent more time in non-professional responsibilities, were less satisfied with their work/life balance and were less likely to agree with statements addressing equity/diversity and institutional climate. Respondents shared their concerns regarding how the pandemic was affecting neurology research careers, with a higher proportion of women reporting that family responsibilities affected research activities and lead to delayed submission of non-COVID-19 related manuscripts.
neurology.org
Surgical Treatments for Epilepsies in Children Aged 1–36 Months: A Systematic Review
Objectives: Early-life epilepsies (epilepsies in children 1 to 36 months old) are common and may be refractory to anti-seizure medications. We summarize findings of a systematic review commissioned by the American Epilepsy Society to assess evidence and identify evidence gaps for surgical treatments for epilepsy in children aged 1 to 36 months without infantile spasms.
neurology.org
Tranexamic Acid After Aneurysmal Subarachnoid Hemorrhage: Post-Hoc Analysis of the ULTRA Trial
Background and Objectives The ULTRA-trial showed that ultra-early and short-term tranexamic acid treatment after subarachnoid hemorrhage did not improve clinical outcome at six months. An expected proportion of the included patients had non-aneurysmal subarachnoid hemorrhage In this post-hoc study, we will investigate whether ultra-early and short-term tranexamic acid treatment in patients with aneurysmal subarachnoid hemorrhage improves clinical outcome at six months.
neurology.org
A Randomized, Double-Blind, Placebo-Controlled Trial of the Corticosteroid-Sparing Effects of Immunoglobulin in Myasthenia Gravis
Abstract: Background and Objectives: Myasthenia gravis (MG) is an autoimmune disease characterized by dysfunction at the neuromuscular junction. Treatment frequently includes corticosteroids (CS) and intravenous immunoglobulin (IVIG). This study was conducted to determine if immune globulin (human), 10% caprylate/chromatography purified (IGIV-C) could facilitate CS dose reduction in CS-dependent MG patients.
neurology.org
Discordance and Concordance Between Cerebrospinal and [18F]FDG-PET Biomarkers in Assessing Atypical and Early-Onset AD Dementia Cases
Methods: We retrospectively assessed subjects with atypical and/or early-onset dementia evaluated at a tertiary care memory clinic. All individuals underwent CSF evaluations for Aβ42, P-tau181 and T-tau, and brain [18F]FDG-PET. [18F]FDG-PET data was visually interpreted by two nuclear medicine experts as being consistent with AD or non-AD. CSF biomarker results were similarly grouped into AD biomarker positive/negative. Contingency tables and Kappa coefficients were used to establish the level of agreement and disagreement between CSF and [18F]FDG-PET results in all individuals.
neurology.org
Early Reduction of MRI Activity During 6 Months of Cladribine Tablet Treatment for Highly Active Relapsing Multiple Sclerosis: MAGNIFY-MS
In the Research Article “Early Reduction of MRI Activity During 6 Months of Cladribine Tablet Treatment for Highly Active Relapsing Multiple Sclerosis: MAGNIFY-MS” by de Stefano et al.,1 the author byline should include Dr. Claire Mwape as author #14. Further, the footnote regarding APC funding for this paper should read “The Article Processing Charge was funded by the healthcare business of Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany.” The market authorisation holder for MAVENCLAD stated in the introduction should read “the healthcare business of Merck KGaA, Darmstadt Germany”. Lastly, the link on page 4 for the data-sharing portal for the health care business of Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany should appear as follows: emdgroup.com/en/research/our-approach-to-research-and-development/healthcare/clinical-trials/commitment-responsible-data-sharing.html. The article has been replaced by a corrected version. The original version with the changes highlighted is available from a link in the corrected article. The editorial staff and authors regret these errors.
neurology.org
Taming the Wild West of Early Life Epilepsy Care: One Question at a Time
neurology.org
Multiple Sclerosis Followed by Neuromyelitis Optica Spectrum Disorder
A woman presented at age 18 years with partial myelitis and diplopia and experienced multiple subsequent relapses. Her MRI demonstrated T2 abnormalities characteristic of multiple sclerosis (MS) (white matter ovoid lesions and Dawson fingers), and CSF demonstrated an elevated IgG index and oligoclonal bands restricted to the CSF. Diagnosed with clinically definite relapsing-remitting MS, she was treated with various MS disease-modifying therapies and eventually began experiencing secondary progression. At age 57 years, she developed an acute longitudinally extensive transverse myelitis and was found to have AQP4 antibodies by cell-based assay. Our analysis of the clinical course, radiographic findings, molecular diagnostic methods, and treatment response characteristics support the hypothesis that our patient most likely had 2 CNS inflammatory disorders: MS, which manifested as a teenager, and neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder, which evolved in her sixth decade of life. This case emphasizes a key principle in neurology practice, which is to reconsider whether the original working diagnosis remains tenable, especially when confronted with evidence (clinical and/or paraclinical) that raises the possibility of a distinctively different disorder.
