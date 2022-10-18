Read full article on original website
cbs12.com
Teenagers arrested after fleeing in stolen car in Key West
MONROE COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — Two teenagers were arrested Saturday after fleeing from deputies in a stolen Jeep on U.S. 1. Monroe County Sheriff's Office was notified around 5:23 a.m. of a reckless driver near Mile Marker 62. Deputies observed the Jeep speeding and driving on the shoulder. The...
southfloridareporter.com
Fantasy Fest Is Back (Video)
KEY WEST, Fla. — Fantasy Fest begins Friday in Key West, with a full-scale, 10-day slate of events for the first time since the worldwide coronavirus pandemic curtailed large-scale festivals and gatherings. “Due to the COVID pandemic, this will be the first full Fantasy Fest since 2019,” said Steve...
Click10.com
Deputies arrest 2 teens accused of stealing Jeep in Key West
MONROE COUNTY, Fla. – Authorities from the Monroe County Sherriff’s Office said two teenagers were arrested Saturday after fleeing from deputies in a stolen Jeep on U.S. 1. Authorities said the sheriff’s office was notified around 5:30 a.m. of a reckless driver heading northbound near Mile Marker 62....
Click10.com
Man accused of pulling gun on woman in U.S. 1 road rage incident
ISLAMORADA, Fla. – Deputies in the Florida Keys arrested a man on an aggravated battery charge Thursday after they said he pulled a gun on another driver during a road rage incident. Monroe County deputies said 24-year-old Tyler Austin Marshall, of Peyton, Colorado, pulled the gun on the woman...
flkeysnews.com
Roaches. Rodents. Mold dripping onto ice. Florida Keys to Palm Beach restaurant filth
After a week off, the Sick and Shut Down List returns with the usual multi-county representation, vermin and ice machine issues. So, let’s get to it. READ BEFORE YOU WRITE OR CALL: What follows comes from Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation restaurant inspections in Miami-Dade, Broward, Palm Beach and Monroe counties. A restaurant that fails inspection remains closed until passing an inspection.
850wftl.com
Unidentified body found on beach in Key West
(KEY WEST, FL)– The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in identifying a man who was found dead on a beach at Clarence S. Higgs Memorial Beach Park. The victim was discovered Wednesday around 7:35 a.m. by a park employee. Investigators say that...
wild941.com
One Of Florida’s Biggest Party’s Is Back
Fantasy Fest is back!! It’s been a long two years for the small Key West community without their annual traditiont, but all that changes this year. The festival kicked off Friday and runs through Oct. 30. Fantasy Fest is an annual 10-day party in Key West that features costumes,...
keysweekly.com
TOURISM OFFICIALS DENY COUNTY FUNDING; COMMISSION APPROVES IT ANYWAY
Money, politics and protocols. All three are at the heart of a controversial request for tourism dollars to fund a community celebration of Monroe County’s 200th anniversary. (The county was officially incorporated July 2, 1823.) County Commissioner Craig Cates is championing the county’s request for $150,000 of tourism revenue...
flkeysnews.com
Florida Keys sheriff’s detective arrested for allegedly putting ‘wrestling’ hold on colleague
The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office arrested one of its detectives Friday, after a fight with a colleague at one of the agency’s substations earlier this month. Detective Sgt. Nicholis Joseph Whiteman, 38, was booked into county jail on a misdemeanor battery charge, the sheriff’s office said in a statement. He was released an hour later with notice to appear in court.
Click10.com
Sheriff: Keys detective arrested for battery after putting fellow cop in ‘wrestling’ hold
MONROE COUNTY, Fla. – Monroe County deputies arrested one of their own Friday, after a detective was accused of battering a colleague inside a sheriff’s substation. Monroe County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Adam Linhardt said Sgt. Nicholis Whiteman, 38, placed a 46-year-old fellow detective in a “wrestling-type hold without his consent” while the two were inside the Plantation Key substation on Oct. 12.
flkeysnews.com
He was charged with attacking police, who shot him on his Key West boat. A jury cleared him
In October 2019, state wildlife police shot a man inside his houseboat docked off Key West because they said he doused himself with gasoline — then threatened to blow up himself and officers aboard his vessel with the flick of a cigarette lighter. After he survived three Glock 9mm...
Click10.com
Roach issues found twice, but restaurant not ordered shut?
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Last week, inspectors with the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation inspected 381 eating establishments in Miami-Dade, Monroe, Broward and Palm Beach counties. Records show 272 inspections occurred in District 1(Miami-Dade/Monroe) and 109 occurred in District 2 (Broward and Palm Beach). No places were...
flkeysnews.com
Keys man, with history of creative grifts, faked forms to steal a private jet, feds say. Gets 3 years in prison
A Florida Keys man with a history of pulling off elaborate cyber crimes, forgeries and counterfeit schemes 10 years ago was sentenced this week to three years in federal prison, after pleading guilty to faking documents used to create a bogus pilot’s license to steal a private jet. Cole...
