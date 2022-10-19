Jon Moxley vs. MJF World title match official for AEW Full Gear

MJF said he will cash in his chip for a title shot at November's pay-per-view.

The main event for November's AEW Full Gear is set as Jon Moxley will defend the AEW World title against MJF.

At the conclusion of Tuesday's Dynamite following Moxley's win over Hangman Page, MJF teased cashing in his Casino ladder match chip that gives him a shot at the title at any time but chose not to. MJF said he wanted Moxley at 110% with no excuses and didn't want any doubt that he was better than him.

Instead, he referenced a memorable promo battle he had earlier in the show with William Regal where Regal told him he was going to earn it, declaring he would cash in the chip at Full Gear.

The pay-per-view will be held at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey, in MJF's backyard.

The two have competed against each other once before at 2020's All Out. The stakes were the same with Moxley successfully defending the World title, delivering MJF his first singles loss in the company.