pioneerpublishers.com
Ygnacio Valley High alumni rally for their alma mater
CONCORD, CA (Oct. 21, 2022) — Heidi Coffman Shearer is not just celebrating the 50th Anniversary of her 1972 graduation from Ygnacio Valley High School meeting classmates at a reunion dinner, she’s aiming to make a difference for current students and those attending the Concord school in the years to come.
East Bay teacher on leave after inappropriate reading assigned
UNION CITY, Calif. (KRON) – A high school teacher has been placed on administrative leave after assigning reading material that some parents deemed sexually explicit. A parent says she notified school officials when she was first made aware of the assignment and said the topic should have been kept out of the classroom. “It was […]
VIDEO: Student punches teacher during fight at Redwood High School in Marin County
MARIN COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — A Redwood High School student was seen punching a teacher on Thursday, according to video obtained by KRON4. The video (above) shows the student throwing two left-hand punches that landed on the teacher’s face. Once the punches landed on the teacher’s face, the teacher put the student in a headlock […]
calmatters.network
Growing up in Pleasanton in the 1950s
Imagine walking down Santa Rita Road after school just ended and seeing kids riding their horses to the pool rather than their cars. Or seeing 13-year-olds driving their moms to the grocery store with no driver’s license and waiving to the police as they do so. Well, for people...
KTVU FOX 2
Schools work to support students suffering from pandemic learning loss
WALNUT CREEK, Calif. - State test scores from the past two years show the pandemic put children behind on key learning benchmarks leaving behind a learning gap that districts are now working to close. Ed Source recently requested state data from 10 of the largest districts which showed sharp declines...
calmatters.network
Valley View Elementary principal resigns after just a few months on the job
First-year Valley View Elementary School principal Julie Plaisance has announced her resignation after she was hired in late May — meaning whoever takes her place will be the fourth permanent principal the school has seen in the last three academic years. The Pleasanton Unified School District confirmed Plaisance’s departure...
KTVU FOX 2
Fire torches former Concord restaurant
CONCORD, Calif. - A former restaurant in Concord burst into flames early Friday morning. The blaze erupted around 4 a.m. at a building in the area of Willow Pass Road and Fry Way, triggering a heavy response from firefighters. The fire sparked at what used to be the Imperial Seafood...
jweekly.com
$20M Chabad center opens in San Mateo, Elk Grove welcomes first Chabad
Twenty-one years ago, Rabbi Yossi Marcus hosted Chabad of the North Peninsula’s first event, in a shopping mall in San Mateo. “We had our first menorah lighting at the Hillsdale Shopping Center,” Marcus recalled. Since then, the outpost of the Chabad-Lubavitch movement, one of dozens of Chabad centers...
The Bay Area’s 95-year-old Half Moon Bay Bakery is famous for its pumpkin bread
"I tell my kids, 'Do not ever share the recipes.'"
Amy’s Kitchen Workers Protested Their Working Conditions. Then They All Lost Their Jobs.
Organic convenience foods brand Amy’s Kitchen maintains a carefully constructed image of ethical consumption and saving the planet, one vegan frozen burrito at a time. The company is owned by the Berliner family, and its website makes much out of being a small, family-owned business, with pictures of the founders joyfully making pot pies and surfing.
Former Santa Rosa senior center destroyed by 2-alarm fire
SANTA ROSA -- A 2-alam fire erupted inside the building that once housed the Bennett Valley Senior Center in Santa Rosa early Thursday, gutting the structure before the flames were extinguished.The Santa Rosa Fire Department said its dispatchers got reports of a roof fire at the building located at 704 Bennett Valley Road at around 4:37 a.m.Arriving units discovered heavy fire coming from the roof in the middle of the building. Firefighters were challenged in fighting the blaze because the building was boarded up and surrounded by construction fencing.A second alarm was requested. Ultimately, 33 firefighters were on scene.Firefighters initiated a defensive attack due to the age and condition of the building and the amount of fire coming from the attic.Once the fire was knocked down, crews entered the building and searched for possible occupants. No occupants were found.There were no injuries reported. The cause of the fire remain under investigation.
KTVU FOX 2
Car slams through garage, lands in kitchen: Oakland Firefighters
OAKLAND, Calif. - A car slammed through a garage and ended up dangling in the middle of an Oakland home Friday. In a post by Oakland Firefighters Local 55, the car was shown almost hanging, having landed on the lower floor kitchen and living area of the home. Glass, sheetrock and other debris surrounded the crashed car.
The Abandoned Town near San Francisco that is Forbidden to Visit
San Francisco Bay is one of the largest bays on the United States Pacific West Coast. Three big and important cities are located on the coast: San Francisco, San Jose, and Oakland.
berkeleyside.org
1 person killed by train in West Berkeley
A pedestrian was killed after being struck by a Union Pacific freight train in Berkeley late Thursday afternoon, the agency confirmed. The train struck the person at about 4 p.m. near Carleton Street, Union Pacific spokesperson Robynn Tysver said. The two crew members aboard the train were not injured, Tysver...
Homeless encampments can't be within 500 feet of a school, says new ordinance
SACRAMENTO -- Homeless encampments have been banned from being no closer than 500 feet from schools, now added to Sacramento's critical infrastructure ordinance, including locations like daycares, hospitals, colleges, levees, and communication infrastructure. The move comes one month after Sacramento Vice Mayor Angelique Ashby announced the resolution to add schools to the list. She said in September, her office receives daily calls from concerned families about student safety due to encampments that are near schools. In September, a man who was believed to be homeless was arrested for making sexual gestures toward students near Sutter Middle School and banging on the window...
The Bay Area Glass Institute's Annual Glass Pumpkin Patch sparks next generation of glassblowers
BAGI's Annual Glass Pumpkin Patch encourages visitors to stroll through unique art pieces--and make their own!
KTVU FOX 2
PG&E warns of possible shutoffs in Northern California
NAPA, Calif. - Pacific Gas and Electric notified customers that parts of Northern California, including Napa and Sonoma counties, could be left in the dark this weekend. The utility said some areas might be impacted by high winds and dry conditions this weekend. There is a greater risk of wildfires in dry, windy weather.
18-year-old killed by school bus while riding scooter identified as SJSU football player
SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — Students were on board a school bus when it was involved in a fatal collision with a man on a scooter Friday morning, according to police. Units with the San Jose Police Department and the California Highway Patrol are on the scene of the crash which occurred at South 10th […]
NBC Bay Area
San Jose State Football Player Fatally Struck by School Bus While Riding Scooter
A San Jose State University football player died Friday morning when he was struck by a school bus while riding an electric scooter near campus, officials said. Camdan McWright, an 18-year-old freshman from Southern California, was struck at about 6:50 a.m. in the area of South 10th and East Reed streets, police said.
KTVU FOX 2
Beloved Oakland bakery closing after 93 years
OAKLAND, Calif. - One of Oakland's oldest businesses, A Taste of Denmark bakery, announced that it's closing. The 93-year-old bakery on Telegraph Avenue told KTVU they are going out of business soon, and hope customers will come say goodbye. They are baking all of their favorites this weekend for customers to come grab for the last time.
