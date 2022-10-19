Read full article on original website
Report names 1 ‘strong contender’ to sign Odell Beckham
Rumors about Odell Beckham’s future are heating up with the wide receiver possibly being cleared to get back to work within a month or so. One report Wednesday indicated one team that may be a significant factor in the process. The Kansas City Chiefs are regarded as a “strong...
Saints are sinking fast. Here's one coaching adjustment that should be considered.
When a team falls to 2-5 anything and everything should be on the table. But is the defensive play-calling one of those things? We make a call for exactly that on the latest episode of Inside Black & Gold.
Dennis Allen had the worst advice for Saints’ QB Andy Dalton at halftime
The New Orleans Saints started so well, but it ended up going downhill, as most of us expected. If you don’t know what I’m referring to, then watch the week 7 highlights of Thursday Night Football between the Saints and the Arizona Cardinals. The game actually did start...
How to Watch Thursday Night Football in 2022 (And Why the New Orleans Saints vs. Arizona Cardinals Game Won’t Be on TV)
Table of Contents How to Watch Thursday Night Football in 2022 How to Watch Thursday Night Football for Free How to Watch the Saints vs. Cardinals Game for Free Thursday Night Football Schedule How to Watch NFL Thanksgiving Games In Case You Missed It: How To Rewatch Thursday Night Football Why Can’t I Watch Thursday Night Football on TV? Which Devices Allow You to Stream Live NFL Games? The 2022 NFL football season is officially underway, with the Washington Commanders beating the Chicago Bears 12-7 during Week 6 on Thursday, October 13. Now that we’re prepped for the start of Week 7, it’s time to figure out where and how...
Kansas City Chiefs at San Francisco 49ers: Predictions, picks and odds for NFL Week 7 matchup
Predictions and picks for the 2022 NFL Week 7 matchup between the Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers.
Look: NFL World Reacts To The Broncos Quarterback News
With Russell Wilson banged up at the moment, the Denver Broncos are preparing themselves for a potential situation where Brett Rypien has to start against the New York Jets. According to Mike Klis of 9News, Rypien took most of the walkthrough reps for the Broncos on Wednesday. This doesn't mean Wilson will miss Week 7 though.
Cardinals’ Hopkins: Kyler Murray ‘took a step’ after players-only meeting
The fallout of the Arizona Cardinals’ 42-34 win over the New Orleans Saints on Thursday Night Football included the reveal that the Cardinals had a players-only meeting. A discussion between the roster took place some time after the ugly 19-9 loss to the Seattle Seahawks, the type of defeat that certainly warrants additional follow-ups on what went wrong and how to fix it before it becomes enough of a problem to ruin the season.
Wyoming To The NFL, Josh Allen’s Story Is Awesome
Prior to 2018, if you're in Wyoming, you knew who Josh Allen was. From 2015-2017 he wore the #17 for the UW Cowboys and was turning heads in the NFL. Prior to putting on a Wyoming uniform, only the folks in Firebaugh, California and the surrounding areas knew the name. Even though there are a lot of people in California, the area where Josh lived is pretty small compared to what you think for California. If you look at the Wikipedia page for Firebaugh, the only 'Notable Resident' is, Josh Allen.
Russell Wilson could lose one of his top targets amid trade rumors
The Denver Broncos are struggling on offense through the first six games of the 2022 season, and the team needs to do everything it can to get quarterback Russell Wilson on track. However, even though the team has yet to hit its offensive stride, one of their receivers is starting...
Broncos coach Nathaniel Hackett responds to visible player frustrations
The Denver Broncos are 2-4 and in danger of falling into a hole to deep to dig out of this season. Fans are angry. Coaches are frustrated. Players are frustrated. Broncos running back Melvin Gordon and wide receiver Jerry Jeudy, specifically, were spotted ranting on the sideline during Monday’s loss to the Los Angeles Chargers.
Our expert NFL picks for Week 7 of 2022
Welcome to our weekly picks. We’re really happy you’re here. The NFL in 2022 remains one of the least-predictable, wildest seasons in recent memory where so many teams are overperforming, underperforming, or swinging wildly from week-to-week that it’s become near impossible to predict. The majority of our...
Look: Denver Broncos Coach Going to Drastic Lengths to Fix Offense
The offensive situation for the Denver Broncos is dire. Even after trading for star quarterback Russell Wilson during the offseason and hiring a head coach with an offensive background in Nathaniel Hackett, the Broncos rank last in the NFL in scoring at 15.2 points per game. Still, the lengths ...
Sean Payton admits missing comradery of NFL, sees himself coaching again
NEW ORLEANS — Former New Orleans Saints Head Coach Sean Payton spoke with WDSU's Saints on 6 team ahead of Thursday night's game against the Arizona Cardinals. He spoke in depth about the state of the Saint's season, his life outside coaching, and his emotional attachment to the team.
Cardinals to have 2 big weapons available in Week 7
If the Arizona Cardinals were looking for an offensive boost, they’re certainly getting one in Week 7. Arizona is set to have two talented wide receivers make their season debuts. DeAndre Hopkins is done serving his 6-game suspension for performance-enhancing drugs. He has been added to the active roster and will play on Thursday night at home against the New Orleans Saints.
Meet Arizona Cardinals DeAndre Hopkins’ Girlfriend, BreAnna Young
DeAndre Hopkins returned to the Arizona Cardinals after a six-game suspension, but that’s not what has his fans’ attention. The wide receiver spent his time off from the NFL with someone special. After a few appearances on his social media, it’s been confirmed that DeAndre Hopkins’ girlfriend is BreAnna Young. Cardinals fans are eager to know who she is and the background of this new WAG. So we delve into their relationship and more in this BreAnna Young wiki.
NFL Coverage Map Week 7: TV Schedule for FOX, CBS Broadcasts
The NFL coverage maps have been released for Week 6. The NFL schedule isn’t overly exciting this week in terms of matchups, but we could have a much better idea of who’ll be ready to make a playoff push come the second half of the season. This week’s doubleheader can be found on FOX.
Taysom Hill does it all on Thursday night
Saints TE completed both pass attempts for 48 yards, rushed three times for nine yards and caught his lone touchdown for a three yard touchdown in Thursday's loss to the Cardinals. Fantasy Impact:. Hill's three-way usage continue to make him an high upside play. No other TE in the league...
Broncos' Top Trade Bait & Targets with NFL Deadline Approaching
Will the Denver Broncos be buyers or sellers at the NFL trade deadline?
Cardinals QB Kyler Murray Speaks Following Victory Over Saints
Arizona Cardinals QB Kyler Murray spoke with reporters following the big Thursday Night Football win over New Orleans. Here's what he said:
