In their last regular season game, the Liberal soccer team traveled to Dodge City to play the Red Demons. The Redskins competed well with undefeated Dodge City. But the Red Demons wrapped up an undefeated regular season with a 1-0 win over the Redskins at Dodge City Memorial Stadium. Liberal finishes second in the WAC at 5-3 and the Skins are 8-8 overall. The Redskins will play at 8-8 Wichita North in the playoffs next week.

LIBERAL, KS ・ 1 DAY AGO