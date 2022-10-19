Read full article on original website
Related
kscbnews.net
Broadcast Square audio archives October 17 to 21, 2022
You can listen to archived Broadcast Square audio from the week of October 17 to 21, 2022. Monday, October 17: Kansas Attorney and gubernatorial candidate Derek Schmidt, on the campaign trail. Tuesday, October 18: Leslie Kraich of TCEC, on the recent annual meeting, fourth quarter recipients of Operation Roundup funds,...
kscbnews.net
Unified Bowling Opens at Garden City
Liberal Unified Bowling completed its inaugural meet at Garden City,. finishing 6th overall out of 12 teams. After completing six baker games. Liberal finished with a 517 total pinfall. Reece Washburn picked up the. first ever spare in program history in the 4th frame. Being asked about. being the first...
kscbnews.net
Skins Stand Tall in Loss at Dodge City
In their last regular season game, the Liberal soccer team traveled to Dodge City to play the Red Demons. The Redskins competed well with undefeated Dodge City. But the Red Demons wrapped up an undefeated regular season with a 1-0 win over the Redskins at Dodge City Memorial Stadium. Liberal finishes second in the WAC at 5-3 and the Skins are 8-8 overall. The Redskins will play at 8-8 Wichita North in the playoffs next week.
kscbnews.net
Hugoton Police Make Drug Arrest
On February 22nd, 2022, Stevens County Emergency Services, the Stevens County Sheriff’s Department, and the Hugoton Police Department, responded to the 100 block of S. Wilson for an unresponsive male. The Hugoton Police Department immediately treated this as a suspicious death. After an 8 month long investigation with assistance...
kscbnews.net
Redskins Wrap Up Regular Season with Win at Ulysses
The Liberal Redskins snapped their four game losing streak in an emphatic way Friday night at Maxwell Field in Ulysses. The Redskins led 28-3 at halftime and won 42-19. Brooks Kappelmann threw five touchdown passes for the second time this season. The LHS record for TD passes in a game is six by Britton Abbott vs. Goddard in 2013.
Comments / 0