advantagenews.com
Both sides see changes to Illinois' SAFE-T Act
The SAFE-T Act is already law in Illinois, but the provision of ending cash bail on Jan. 1 is still causing concern for many. Changes are reportedly in the works for the legislation to address concerns voiced by law enforcement and prosecutors. State Sen. Scott Bennett, D-Champaign, has introduced one...
Illinois gubernatorial candidates asked about gender affirming care for minors
Gov. J.B. Pritzker and GOP nominee Darren Bailey were asked about gender-affirming care for Illinois youth as the November election nears. WGN hosted the two major party candidates for governor for their second and final debate Tuesday. The pair discussed schools, crime and health care in Illinois. Both were asked...
WGNtv.com
Obama endorses Pritzker for reelection in Illinois governor race
CHICAGO — Former President Barack Obama is throwing his support behind JB Pritzker in the upcoming November elections, as he did in 2018, officially endorsing the Illinois governor for a second term. The Pritzker campaign released a new television ad Friday featuring Obama sharing his endorsement. In it, Obama...
WIFR
IBEW endorses Pritzker, Stratton for re-election
SPRINGFIELD (WGEM) - Gov. JB Pritzker and Lt. Governor Juliana Stratton were endorsed by the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers Thursday. IBEW leaders thanked the Democrats for supporting electrical workers, union rights, and infrastructure across the state. Pritzker told IBEW members at the IBEW-NECA Technical Training Institute in Alsip that his administration has made Illinois the most pro-worker state in the country.
Beyond the Race for Governor, This Illinois Election Will Feature Some Big Decisions
Voters heading to the polls this upcoming Election Day in Illinois will undoubtedly know about the race for governor, but there are several other major decisions that will be made as results pour in on Nov. 8. The balance of the state's Supreme Court, which brings with it questions over...
fordcountychronicle.com
Illinois State Representative Tom Bennett: Additional charges filed against former House Speaker Michael Madigan
Back in March, former Illinois House Speaker Michael J. Madigan was indicted on several federal corruption charges related to a bribery scheme involving the utility giant Commonwealth Edison. A few days ago, more charges were filed against Madigan, this time in connection to a probe involving AT&T. AT&T entered into...
Midterm elections 2022: How to vote in Illinois
Illinois' midterm ballot features several big statewide races — including governor, attorney general and U.S. Senate — as well as important ballot measures. Why it matters: The 2022 election will determine whether the Democrats remain in control of the governor's mansion and the Illinois Supreme Court. And ballot...
Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker reverses on school choice program he once pledged to 'do away with'
J.B. Pritzker, the Democratic incumbent governor of Illinois, appears to reverse course on school choice after previously attacking the program.
Washington Examiner
Illinois to vote on banning 'right to work' in constitution, a model for blue states
Voters in Illinois will decide on Election Day whether to enshrine collective bargaining in the state constitution, a strategy that labor organizers might try to replicate in other states. Amendment 1, also known as the Workers’ Rights Amendment, would amend the state constitution to block the legislature from promulgating right-to-work...
advantagenews.com
Illinois lawmakers object to continued emergency rules
A group of Illinois lawmakers is objecting to continued emergency rules from the Illinois Department of Public Health regarding COVID-19. Earlier this month, Gov. J.B. Pritzker issued another consecutive disaster proclamation for Illinois. With it, modified executive orders do away with masks and COVID-19 testing for healthcare workers while vaccine mandates continue for some state employees that work in congregate settings, among other changes.
fox32chicago.com
Illinois SAFE-T Act: County board OKs resolution to oppose controversial new law
WOODSTOCK, Ill. - The McHenry County Board has voted to oppose a controversial Illinois public safety law set to take effect next year. County board members voted 13-8 at a Tuesday night meeting to pass a resolution opposing the SAFE-T Act after listening to the public's comments and engaging in a "robust debate" on how to protect the interests of McHenry County constituents, a statement said.
Illinois SAFE-T Act: Chicago-area police chief, prosecutor sound alarm over fast-tracked public safety law
Critics of the Illinois SAFE-T Act, which aims to overhaul the state's criminal justice system, argue that the law will not improve public safety and may be unconstitutional.
NBC Chicago
A Step-By-Step Guide to Voting by Mail in Illinois For the 2022 Election
According to the Illinois Board of Elections, there are several ways to vote in Illinois: In-person on Election Day, in-person before Election Day during early voting, or voting by mail. If you are planning to vote by mail, there are key dates to pay attention to, and certain steps you'll...
Illinois takes center stage in battle over union rights vote
CHICAGO (AP) — With U.S. union ranks swelling as everyone from coffee shop baristas to warehouse workers seeks to organize, Illinois voters will decide next month whether to amend their state constitution to guarantee the right to bargain collectively. The fate of the ballot measure is being closely watched...
3 Illinois Counties at High Community Level for COVID-19 as 1 Million Bivalent Booster Shots Have Been Administered
Illinois health officials reported 11,995 new COVID-19 cases over the past week, along with 43 additional deaths over the past seven days. Cases climbed slightly from last week, when 11,447 new cases were reported, which marked another slight increase over the previous week. This week, three Illinois counties are at...
Election 2022: What's the Difference Between Illinois' Treasurer and Comptroller?
In the 2022 general election, Illinois voters will select their statewide office holders, but two offices in particular may stand out when residents look over their ballots. While the offices of attorney general and secretary of state seem simple enough, Illinois is one of only a handful of states that has both a treasurer and a comptroller, with both offices controlling elements of the state’s finances.
Arkansas gubernatorial candidates debate tax cuts
(The Center Square) - Three people vying to be Arkansas' next governor had differing views on cutting taxes in a Friday debate. Republican Sarah Huckabee Sanders proposed eliminating the state's income tax. "One of the most important things we can do is let people keep more of their money," Huckabee...
Chicago’s mayor says city is safe as opponents lay out their public safety plans
(The Center Square) – Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot claims crime is down in the city as her opponents in the February election reveal their plans for public safety. The mayor held a news event this week to announce a proposed infrastructure plan for Chicago Works. She also discussed crime in the city. Lightfoot urged residents to feel safe in the city despite some reports of rampant crime.
Stakeholders look to connect more donors to Illinois families for school choice scholarship program
(The Center Square) – Supporters of the Illinois Invest In Kids scholarship program may be looking to make the program more accessible to families and donors alike. The program allows donors to get a 75% income tax credit toward donations to fund school choice scholarships for qualified families throughout the state.
NBC Chicago
Masks Recommended in 3 Illinois Counties With ‘High' COVID Community Level
Masks are advised in three Illinois counties that have returned to "high" COVID community level status following an increase in weekly metrics, according to the latest update from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. As of Friday, Knox, Saline and Warren counties were all said to be at "high"...
