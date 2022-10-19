ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

Both sides see changes to Illinois' SAFE-T Act

The SAFE-T Act is already law in Illinois, but the provision of ending cash bail on Jan. 1 is still causing concern for many. Changes are reportedly in the works for the legislation to address concerns voiced by law enforcement and prosecutors. State Sen. Scott Bennett, D-Champaign, has introduced one...
Obama endorses Pritzker for reelection in Illinois governor race

CHICAGO — Former President Barack Obama is throwing his support behind JB Pritzker in the upcoming November elections, as he did in 2018, officially endorsing the Illinois governor for a second term. The Pritzker campaign released a new television ad Friday featuring Obama sharing his endorsement. In it, Obama...
IBEW endorses Pritzker, Stratton for re-election

SPRINGFIELD (WGEM) - Gov. JB Pritzker and Lt. Governor Juliana Stratton were endorsed by the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers Thursday. IBEW leaders thanked the Democrats for supporting electrical workers, union rights, and infrastructure across the state. Pritzker told IBEW members at the IBEW-NECA Technical Training Institute in Alsip that his administration has made Illinois the most pro-worker state in the country.
Midterm elections 2022: How to vote in Illinois

Illinois' midterm ballot features several big statewide races — including governor, attorney general and U.S. Senate — as well as important ballot measures. Why it matters: The 2022 election will determine whether the Democrats remain in control of the governor's mansion and the Illinois Supreme Court. And ballot...
Illinois lawmakers object to continued emergency rules

A group of Illinois lawmakers is objecting to continued emergency rules from the Illinois Department of Public Health regarding COVID-19. Earlier this month, Gov. J.B. Pritzker issued another consecutive disaster proclamation for Illinois. With it, modified executive orders do away with masks and COVID-19 testing for healthcare workers while vaccine mandates continue for some state employees that work in congregate settings, among other changes.
Illinois SAFE-T Act: County board OKs resolution to oppose controversial new law

WOODSTOCK, Ill. - The McHenry County Board has voted to oppose a controversial Illinois public safety law set to take effect next year. County board members voted 13-8 at a Tuesday night meeting to pass a resolution opposing the SAFE-T Act after listening to the public's comments and engaging in a "robust debate" on how to protect the interests of McHenry County constituents, a statement said.
Election 2022: What's the Difference Between Illinois' Treasurer and Comptroller?

In the 2022 general election, Illinois voters will select their statewide office holders, but two offices in particular may stand out when residents look over their ballots. While the offices of attorney general and secretary of state seem simple enough, Illinois is one of only a handful of states that has both a treasurer and a comptroller, with both offices controlling elements of the state’s finances.
Arkansas gubernatorial candidates debate tax cuts

(The Center Square) - Three people vying to be Arkansas' next governor had differing views on cutting taxes in a Friday debate. Republican Sarah Huckabee Sanders proposed eliminating the state's income tax. "One of the most important things we can do is let people keep more of their money," Huckabee...
Chicago’s mayor says city is safe as opponents lay out their public safety plans

(The Center Square) – Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot claims crime is down in the city as her opponents in the February election reveal their plans for public safety. The mayor held a news event this week to announce a proposed infrastructure plan for Chicago Works. She also discussed crime in the city. Lightfoot urged residents to feel safe in the city despite some reports of rampant crime.
CHICAGO, IL
