Read full article on original website
Related
kosu.org
When Oklahoma voters choose a governor in November, they'll be voting on the future of SoonerCare
The contentious governor’s race includes plenty of hyper-partisan issues. But StateImpact’s Catherine Sweeney reports, one of the candidates’ major disagreements doesn’t fall along party lines. The winner will decide what health care looks like for more than one million Oklahomans. Catherine talks with StateImpact editor Logan Layden.
kosu.org
Recreational marijuana, gubernatorial debate, the Governor's Mansion and more
This Week in Oklahoma Politics, KOSU's Michael Cross talks with Republican Political Consultant Neva Hill and Civil Rights Attorney Ryan Kiesel about Gov. Kevin Stitt setting a March 7, 2023 date for a special election on the legalization of recreational marijuana, a gubernatorial debate between the top two candidates and new polling showing a dead heat for governor and a lead for the Republican candidate for State Superintendent.
kosu.org
Kevin Stitt, Joy Hofmeister spar in lone Oklahoma governor debate
Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt and his Democratic challenger Joy Hofmeister faced off in the only gubernatorial debate leading up to the general election on Nov. 8. With Oklahoma’s election for governor a few weeks away, polls are showing varying pictures of what the results could be. But many have shown a very close race between Stitt and Hofmeister.
kosu.org
In Texas, Democrats and Republicans are trying to win over Latino swing voters
After Donald Trump outperformed among Latinos in South Texas in 2020, Republicans have been hoping to further improve their margins among those voters. Historically, South Texas has been a stronghold for Democrats in the state, but Republicans are banking on those ties not being as strong as they used to be.
kosu.org
Oklahoma has third-lowest ACT scores in the country as test performance plummets nationally
Oklahoma’s class of 2022 had the third-lowest average ACT score in the nation at 17.9. Only Mississippi and Nevada — where practically every high school senior took the test — had lower scores. Scores are down nationally, with a national average of 19.8 out of 36. The...
kosu.org
Bird flu found in Oklahoma backyard poultry flocks
State agriculture officials have confirmed a highly contagious viral disease in three noncommercial backyard poultry flocks in east-central Oklahoma. The Oklahoma Department of Agriculture, Food and Forestry held a town hall meeting Thursday to help inform backyard flock owners how to mitigate the spread of the bird flu. Infections have...
kosu.org
Food banks struggle to keep up as demand increases amid inflation
Like many food banks across the country, those in Wyoming are being squeezed as more people seek help amid rising food prices. That also means food banks won’t be able to supply as much. Will Walkey of the Mountain West News Bureau reports. This article was originally published on...
kosu.org
Carbon in the North Maine Woods could help New England reach a climate benchmark
The North Maine Woods stores a lot of carbon. With better forest management, it could store more and help New England reach a climate benchmark. But there's disagreement about how to approach this. Deputy News Director Susan Sharon is a reporter and editor whose on-air career in public radio began...
Comments / 0