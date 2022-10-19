ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma State

Recreational marijuana, gubernatorial debate, the Governor's Mansion and more

This Week in Oklahoma Politics, KOSU's Michael Cross talks with Republican Political Consultant Neva Hill and Civil Rights Attorney Ryan Kiesel about Gov. Kevin Stitt setting a March 7, 2023 date for a special election on the legalization of recreational marijuana, a gubernatorial debate between the top two candidates and new polling showing a dead heat for governor and a lead for the Republican candidate for State Superintendent.
Kevin Stitt, Joy Hofmeister spar in lone Oklahoma governor debate

Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt and his Democratic challenger Joy Hofmeister faced off in the only gubernatorial debate leading up to the general election on Nov. 8. With Oklahoma’s election for governor a few weeks away, polls are showing varying pictures of what the results could be. But many have shown a very close race between Stitt and Hofmeister.
Bird flu found in Oklahoma backyard poultry flocks

State agriculture officials have confirmed a highly contagious viral disease in three noncommercial backyard poultry flocks in east-central Oklahoma. The Oklahoma Department of Agriculture, Food and Forestry held a town hall meeting Thursday to help inform backyard flock owners how to mitigate the spread of the bird flu. Infections have...
Food banks struggle to keep up as demand increases amid inflation

Like many food banks across the country, those in Wyoming are being squeezed as more people seek help amid rising food prices. That also means food banks won’t be able to supply as much. Will Walkey of the Mountain West News Bureau reports. This article was originally published on...
