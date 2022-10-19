Read full article on original website
Larsa Pippen, 48, Reportedly ‘Dating’ Michael Jordan’s Son Marcus, 31: It’s ‘On The Down Low’
Larsa Pippen and Marcus Jordan seem to be Hollywood’s hottest new couple! The 48-year-old Real Housewives Of Miami star and 31-year-old son of Michael Jordan were spotted looking very close at Catch Steak restaurant in New York City, NY on Sept. 22, and have reportedly been trying to keep it under wraps due to a “rift” between Michael and Larsa’s ex-husband Scottie Pippen. “Marcus and Larsa are dating and have been spending more time together in recent weeks,” a source told Us Weekly. “They are trying to keep it on the down low because of the rift between Scottie and Michael.”
Brittney Griner Reportedly Made Heartbreaking Decision In Jail
WNBA star Brittney Griner is currently serving a nine-year sentence in a Russian prison. As you'd expect, it hasn't been an easy stretch for her. ESPN reporter T.J. Quinn asked Griner's lawyers if she's had an opportunity to play basketball since she was detained in February. It turns out the jail has a basketball hoop, but no ball.
Nia Long Speaks On Possible Affair Between Fiancé Ime Udoka And Celtics Staffer
Nia Long needs all the support she can get following news of her fiancé, Boston Celtics coach Ime Udoka, possibly carrying on an affair with a staffer for the team, leading to his suspension. “The outpouring of love and support from family, friends and the community during this difficult time means so much to me,” Nia told TMZ in a statement via her rep, Shannon Barr. “I ask that my privacy be respected as I process the recent events. Above all, I am a mother and will continue to focus on my children.”More from VIBE.comNia Long, Larenz Tate Set For 'Love...
1 Trade Sends Warriors’ Klay Thompson To Lakers
Sometimes, the writing appears to be on the wall. Just make sure you read it closely. This can be the case for NBA teams at times. The message may seem obvious, but it may also be misleading you. Nobody reads the terms and conditions, but they ought to. After all,...
Look: Paige Spiranac's New Racy Calendar Photo Goes Viral
Paige Spiranac, a former professional golfer who is an analyst for the sport, is a social media superstar. She's the most-followed person in the sport and it's easy to understand why. Spiranac produces viral social media content more than most current or former athletes. Earlier this afternoon, the former University...
Brittney Griner reportedly turned down the opportunity to play basketball in prison because it's 'too painful' to practice
The WNBA star, who has been wrongfully detained in Russia since February, reportedly refused lawyers' offer to bring her a basketball to play prison.
Sports World Reacts To Sad Brittney Griner Prison News
Brittney Griner, who's been sentenced to nine years in prison for drug charges, celebrated her 32nd birthday on Tuesday. The WNBA star, who's played overseas for years like many of her colleagues, has been having a pretty tough time in prison, according to those close to her. ESPN's T.J. Quinn...
Malika Andrews Didn't Like When Ja Morant Said Stephen Curry Is The Toughest Player To Guard In The NBA: "She Really Hates The Warriors."
Malika Andrews didn't take too well that Ja Morant mentioned Stephen Curry as the toughest player to guard in the NBA.
Even LeBron James could be traded to make way for 7-foot-4 sensation Victor Wembanyama in next year's NBA draft, according to one Western Conference exec, as the clamor to secure generational talent continues to build
An anonymous Western Conference executive has sensationally claimed that Lebron James is no longer untouchable and could be involved in a trade to accommodate French giant Victor Wembanyama in next year's NBA draft. The hype surrounding the 7-foot-4 generational talent continues to build since his dominant displays in two exhibition...
NFL World Reacts To The Dak Prescott, Kylie Jenner News
Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott is reportedly teaming up with Kylie Jenner in the sparkling water market. According to TMZ Sports, Prescott and Jenner are now stakeholders in a new drink venture called Glow Beverages. The two will also be brand ambassadors. This sounds like a solid investment and the...
Vanessa Bryant Parties With Daughter Natalia At USC Family Weekend: Cute Photos & Video
Vanessa Bryant, 40, and her daughter, Natalia, 19, are total mother-and-daughter goals! The businesswoman and brunette beauty took to Instagram on Oct. 9 to share that she was partying with her daughter at USC Parents Weekend. Vanessa captioned the adorable selfie, “1 Sorority and 3 Frats later….. Fight On @usc.fb @nataliabryant #ParentsWeekend.”
Larsa Pippen Keeping Marcus Jordan Romance ‘Private’ Due To Scottie Pippen & Michael Jordan Beef
Larsa Pippen has decided to keep her romance with Marcus Jordan, 31, under wraps. Despite things heating up between the two, the Real Housewives Of Miami star, 48, wants to maintain a low profile in terms of her relationship with the son of Michael Jordan due to the beef he and Larsa’s ex, Scottie Pippen have following the fallout of The Last Dance documentary.
Look: Photo Of Christian McCaffrey's Girlfriend Going Viral Today
Late Thursday night, the Carolina Panthers traded star running back Christian McCaffrey to the San Francisco 49ers. San Francisco traded a second-round pick in 2023, a third-rounder in 2023, a fourth-round pick in 2023 and fifth-rounder in 2024 to the Carolina Panthers for CMC. Not long after the trade was...
Sacramento Kings Head Coach Mike Brown Sends A Strong Message: ''I'm Not Here To Coach Regular Season Games.''
Kings coach Mike Brown says his team has playoff aspirations.
NBA World Reacts To ESPN's Stephen A. Smith Decision
Stephen A. Smith is getting his version of the "Manning Cast" for NBA games, ESPN has announced. Titled "The NBA in Stephen A.'s World," it will debut next Wednesday during the Brooklyn Nets-Milwaukee Bucks matchup. The alternate telecast will be used for select games throughout the season. Many of the...
Jordan Luka 1 Surfaces In “Bred” Colorway
The Jordan Luka 1 is getting an iconic color scheme. Luka Doncic is gearing up for a huge season with the Dallas Mavericks, which could very well lead to an MVP award. Some believe that Luka is a top-three player in the NBA right now, and every single year, he has proven to be better than before. The Mavs are lucky to have him, and so is Jordan Brand. Luka’s first signature shoe is with Jumpman, and it is called the Jordan Luka 1. Numerous colorways have been released, and now a “Bred” model is on the way.
Klay Thompson on Warriors possibly breaking up: 'You never know what happens'
The Golden State Warriors made easy work of the Los Angeles Lakers in their season opener on Tuesday night. Repeating in the NBA is never easy, and the Warriors have a lot of work ahead of them this year. Beyond that, contract woes and internal strife are a threat to...
Ice Cube accuses NBA, ESPN of trying to destroy his league
Ice Cube is going after Adam Silver this time instead of Jerry Heller. Retired former NBA swingman Stephen Jackson took to social media recently with a message of support for the rapper and businessman Ice Cube. Jackson, who is now a head coach in Ice Cube’s BIG3 basketball league, also called on fans to come and attend BIG3 games.
Christian McCaffrey Has Message For Panthers After Blockbuster Trade
Late Thursday night as the football world was locked into a matchup between the Arizona Cardinals and New Orleans Saints, a different NFC team made headlines. The San Francisco 49ers acquired All-Pro running back Christian McCaffrey in a blockbuster trade. San Francisco traded a second-round pick in 2023, a third-rounder in 2023, a fourth-round pick in 2023 and fifth-rounder in 2024 to the Carolina Panthers for CMC.
Warriors' Steph Curry was so pumped about Damion Lee's game-winner he woke up his kids
Damion Lee has no bigger - or louder - supporter than his brother-in-law and former teammate.
