ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

Iran's Elnaz Rekabi, who competed without hijab, in Tehran

By Jon Gambrell
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0poRa4_0ieMIjag00

Iranian competitive climber Elna Rekabi received a hero's welcome on her return to Tehran early Wednesday, after competing in South Korea without wearing a mandatory headscarf required of female athletes from the Islamic Republic.

Rekabi's decision not to wear the hijab while competing Sunday comes as protests sparked by the Sept. 16 death in custody of a 22-year-old woman have entered a fifth week. Mahsa Amini was detained by the country’s morality police over her clothing — and her death has sparked women removing their mandatory hijabs in public.

The demonstrations, drawing school-age children, oil workers and others to the street in over 100 cities, represent the most-serious challenge to Iran’s theocracy since the mass protests surrounding its disputed 2009 presidential election.

Supporters and Farsi-language media outside of Iran have worried about Rekabi's safety after she choose to compete without the hijab.

An Instagram post Monday on an account attributed to Rekabi described her not wearing a hijab as “unintentional,” though it wasn’t immediately clear whether she wrote the post or what condition she was in at the time. The Iranian government routinely pressures activists at home and abroad, often airing what rights group describe as coerced confessions on state television.

Video shared online showed large crowds gathered at Imam Khomeini International Airport outside of Tehran, the sanctioned nation's main gateway out of the country. The videos, corresponding to known features of the airport, showed crowds chanting the 33-year-old Rekabi's name and calling her a hero.

She walked into one of the airport's terminals, apparently filmed by state television cameras. She received flowers from an onlooker and walked on.

Outside, she apparently entered a van and slowly was driven through the gathered crowd, who cheered her.

Rekabi left Seoul on a Tuesday morning flight, the Iranian Embassy in South Korea said. The BBC’s Persian service, which has extensive contacts within Iran despite being banned from operating there, quoted an unnamed “informed source” who described Iranian officials as seizing both Rekabi’s mobile phone and passport.

BBC Persian also said she initially had been scheduled to return on Wednesday, but her flight apparently had been moved up unexpectedly.

IranWire, another website focusing on the country founded by Iranian-Canadian journalist Maziar Bahari who once was detained by Iran, alleged that Rekabi would be immediately transferred to Tehran’s notorious Evin Prison after arriving in the country. Evin Prison was the site of a massive fire this past weekend that killed at least eight prisoners.

In a tweet, the Iranian Embassy in Seoul denied “all the fake, false news and disinformation” regarding Rekabi’s departure on Tuesday. But instead of posting a photo of her from the Seoul competition, it posted an image of her wearing a headscarf at a previous competition in Moscow, where she took a bronze medal.

Rekabi didn’t put on a hijab during Sunday’s final at the International Federation of Sport Climbing’s Asia Championship.

Federation officials said Rekabi wore a hijab during her initial appearances at the one-week climbing event. She wore just a black headband when competing Sunday, her dark hair pulled back in a ponytail; she had a white jersey with Iran’s flag as a logo on it.

The later Instagram post, written in the first person, offered an apology on Rekabi’s behalf. The post blamed a sudden call for her to climb the wall in the competition — although footage of the competition showed Rekabi relaxed as she approached and after she competed. It also sought to describe her travel back to Iran on Tuesday as being “on schedule.”

Iranian women competing abroad under the Iranian flag always wear the hijab.

“Our understanding is that she is returning to Iran, and we will continue to monitor the situation as it develops on her arrival,” the International Federation of Sport Climbing, which oversaw the event, said in a statement. “It is important to stress that athletes’ safety is paramount for us and we support any efforts to keep a valued member of our community safe in this situation.”

The federation said it had been in touch with both Rekabi and Iranian officials, but declined to elaborate on the substance of those calls when reached by The Associated Press. The federation also declined to discuss the Instagram post attributed to Rekabi and the claims in it.

South Korea’s Foreign Ministry acknowledged the departures of the Iranian athlete and her team from the country without elaborating.

Rekabi, 33, has finished on the podium three times in the Asian Championships, taking one silver and two bronze medals.

So far, human rights groups estimate that over 200 people have been killed in the protests and the violent security force crackdown that followed. Iran has not offered a death toll in weeks. Demonstrations have been seen in over 100 cities, according to the group Human Rights Activists in Iran. Thousands are believed to have been arrested.

Gathering information about the demonstrations remains difficult, however. Internet access has been disrupted for weeks by the Iranian government. Meanwhile, authorities have detained at least 40 journalists, according to the Committee to Protect Journalists.

Iranian officials, including Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has repeatedly alleged the country’s foreign enemies are behind the ongoing demonstrations, rather than Iranians angered by Amini’s death and the country’s other woes.

Iranians have seen their life savings evaporate; the country’s currency, the rial, plummeted and Tehran’s nuclear deal with world powers has been reduced to tatters.

___

Follow Jon Gambrell on Twitter at www.twitter.com/ jongambrellAP .

Comments / 1

Related
TheDailyBeast

British Intelligence Calls Bullshit on Russian Troop Film

Claims of a major new fighting force building up in Belarus on Ukraine’s northern border are likely to be little more than a distraction tactic, according to British intelligence. Belarusian authorities last week released a clip purporting to show Russian troops arriving in Belarus the day after Belarusian President Aleksandr Lukashenko said 70,000 of his troops would join up with 15,000 Russian soldiers to form a new “Group of Forces.” On Friday, an intelligence briefing from the U.K.’s defense ministry said the announcement and its attendant video were likely to just be an attempt at distracting Ukrainian forces, saying “it is unlikely that Russia has actually deployed a significant number of extra troops into Belarus.” It added that the Belarusian military probably had “minimal capability to undertake complex operations” and that the announcement itself was likely an attempt to “convince Ukraine to divert forces to guard the northern border.”Latest Defence Intelligence update on the situation in Ukraine - 21 October 2022 Find out more about the UK government's response: https://t.co/X8IXxY7DrA🇺🇦 #StandWithUkraine 🇺🇦 pic.twitter.com/vGVhbKLVkB— Ministry of Defence 🇬🇧 (@DefenceHQ) October 21, 2022 Read more at The Daily Beast.
Newsweek

Russia Planning Mass Withdrawal to Avoid 'Devastating Rout' in Ukraine: ISW

Russia likely plans a mass withdrawal from vulnerable positions in the southern Kherson region to avoid a "devastating rout" in Ukraine, a U.S. think tank has assessed, amid Kyiv's advance in its counteroffensive. As Moscow anticipates imminent Ukrainian advances in Kherson, it is likely setting conditions to remove "military and...
The Independent

Ukraine news - live: Putin may withdraw troops from Dnipro as Zelensky’s forces advance

The UK ministry of defence has said it is “likely” that Russian authorities are seriously considering a major withdrawal of their forces from the area west of the Dnipro river.It comes after recently appointed commander of Russian forces in Ukraine, General Sergei Surovikin, told Russian media that ‘a difficult situation has emerged’ in the Kherson area.He endorsed the previously announced plans of the occupation authorities to evacuate the civilian population. As the overall operational commander, Surovikin’s announcement highlighting negative news about the invasion is highly unusual.Meanwhile, Russia has declared it will continue to strike Ukraine’s power, water and other...
Newsweek

Conscription Officers in Russia Keep Suffering a Grim Fate

Several Russian conscription officers have suffered grim fates since President Vladimir Putin announced a partial mobilization in September. Roman Malyk, an enlistment officer in charge of mobilization in the Partisansky and Lazovsky districts of the Primorsky region in Russia's far east, was found dead on the evening of October 14, local officials said.
Benzinga

Ukraine President's Advisor To Elon Musk: More Countries Will Start 'Chaotic Nuclear Race' If Kyiv Surrenders To Putin's Threats

Ukraine's presidential advisor, who has criticized Vladimir Putin for his 'Coward Response,' took aim at Tesla Inc TSLA CEO Elon Musk after the billionaire made another round of comments about the Russia-Ukraine war. What Happened: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's advisor, Mykhailo Podolyak, on Twitter, tagging Musk, said If Kyiv capitulates...
The Independent

Putin will face ‘severe consequences’ if he uses nuclear weapons, No10 warns

Vladimir Putin will face “severe consequences” if he uses nuclear weapons in the Ukraine conflict, Downing Street warned.Defence Secretary Ben Wallace has been in Washington for talks with his US counterpart amid reports Mr Putin could detonate a nuclear warhead over the Black Sea.The Prime Minister’s official spokesman did not comment on Mr Wallace’s meeting but said: “We are very clear with Putin that the use of nuclear weapons will lead to severe consequences.”The illegal and unprovoked invasion of Ukraine is continuing. The map below is the latest Defence Intelligence update on the situation in Ukraine - 19 October 2022...
WASHINGTON STATE
The Independent

Mike Pence caught sighing when asked about Kevin McCarthy pledge to limit Ukraine aid if GOP win midterms

Former Vice President Mike Pence seemed frustrated he had to defend the US investment in the war in Ukraine from leaders of his own party during an interview on Fox News. On Wednesday, Mr Pence sat down with Fox News’ John Roberts to discuss the state of the nation and the upcoming midterm elections. Mr Roberts asked Mr Pence for his thoughts on a statement recently made by House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy suggesting the party wanted to reel-in US military support of Ukraine as it continues to battle invading Russian forces.
WASHINGTON STATE
The Independent

Ex-Fox reporter Lara Logan unleashes bizarre conspiracies including UN plan to flood US with immigrants and elites drinking blood

Former CBS and Fox journalist Lara Logan unleashed a number of bizarre conspiracy theories during an appearance on Newsmax, including claiming that the UN had a plan to send immigrants to the US, as well as “elites” drinking blood, and the planet being controlled by Satan. Ms Logan was forced to leave Fox after comparing Dr Anthony Fauci, the retiring chief medical adviser to the president and the director of the National Institutes for Allergies and Infectious Diseases since 1984, to Nazi doctor Josef Mengele. During an on-air discussion regarding border policy on The Balance with Eric Bolling, Ms...
The Independent

Voices: Britain is in chaos. We don’t just need a new prime minister – we need a new government

Britain is in chaos. We don’t just need a new prime minister. We need a new government. That means a general election now.This is not something I say lightly. But the Conservatives have pushed this country to breaking point and deserve to be ejected from office.The Independent has launched a petition calling for a general election The Tories have no mandate to embark on another round of savage spending cuts. And they mustn’t be allowed to make working people pay the price – yet again – for their gross incompetence.We must never forgive – or forget – what they have...
TheDailyBeast

Shadow Government in Putin’s Own Backyard Plots Against Him

Belarus’ opposition, led by Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya, is plotting to form an alliance with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to try to hamper any hopes that Russia may have of territorial expansion beyond Ukraine and further into Europe. The concern is that Russian President Vladimir Putin is eyeing Belarus much like...
The Independent

EXPLAINER: What would retreat from Kherson mean for Russia?

Ukrainian forces pressing an offensive in the south have zeroed in on Kherson, a provincial capital that has been under Russian control since the early days of the invasion.The possible fall of the city would deal another humiliation to Moscow after a string of battlefield defeats and other setbacks, further cornering Russian President Vladimir Putin and setting the stage for a potential escalation of the nearly 8-month-old war.A look at the military and political importance of Kherson:WHY IS THE CITY SUCH A PRIZE?Kherson, which had a prewar population of 280,000, is the only regional capital to be captured by Russian...
The Independent

Russia asks Philippines to honor helicopter purchase deal

Russia wants the Philippine government to honor a signed contract to purchase 16 military heavy-lift helicopters, which the administration of former President Rodrigo Duterte had cancelled due to fears of possible U.S. sanctions. Moscow’s ambassador to Manila, Marat Pavlov, told reporters Wednesday night that the Philippine government has not officially...
WASHINGTON STATE
The Independent

The Independent

889K+
Followers
286K+
Post
436M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy