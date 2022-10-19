ND Lottery
BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) _ These North Dakota lotteries were drawn Tuesday:
2 By 2
Red Balls: 1-17, White Balls: 12-25
(Red Balls: one, seventeen; White Balls: twelve, twenty-five)
Estimated jackpot: $22,000
Lucky For Life
02-18-28-29-43, Lucky Ball: 4
(two, eighteen, twenty-eight, twenty-nine, forty-three; Lucky Ball: four)
Mega Millions
01-15-20-44-67, Mega Ball: 23, Megaplier: 3
(one, fifteen, twenty, forty-four, sixty-seven; Mega Ball: twenty-three; Megaplier: three)
Estimated jackpot: $30,000,000
Powerball
Estimated jackpot: 508,000,000
