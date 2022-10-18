A 24-year-old woman was hospitalized after a homeless man in North Hollywood stabbed her with garden shears, lodging them 1.5 inches into her skull. "The tip of the blade of the object was so close to a major artery in her brain that her surgeon had to leave one of the bone fragments," said the woman's mother Amy Watts. Watts' daughter Kyli was randomly attacked by a homeless man earlier this month in North Hollywood. It was initially reported that she was attacked with scissors.Watt's said her daughter was on her way to a coffee shop on Lankershim Boulevard in the middle...

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 3 DAYS AGO