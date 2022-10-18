Read full article on original website
Related
North Carolina And New Jersey Women Dead In Garden State Park Way Opposite Direction Head On Crash
October 22, 2022 LITTLE EGG HARBOR, NJ (OCEAN)–Trooper II Charles Marchan from the NJ State Police Public Information Unit told…
Authorities warn residents of uptick in burglaries allegedly being committed by South American crime rings
Southern California law enforcement officials are warning residents to be extra cautious after a noted increase in crime and burglaries that are allegedly being committed by South American crime rings. The increase has been on the minds of many Angelenos in recent months, as follow-home robberies, catalytic converter thefts and a litany of other crimes have continued to make headlines. In July, police issued an alert to residents throughout the Southland, warning of an increase in robberies, and several law enforcement agencies have upped their task forces and patrols with seemingly no end in sight. For one Huntington Harbor neighborhood, those warnings...
I-Team: Traffic and Terrified – Thursday at 6 p.m.
Do we have a human trafficking problem in the Coachella Valley? I-Team investigator Karen Devine spent the day with members of the Riverside County Anti-Human Trafficking Task Force. 24/7, the team works to identify potential youth who are being sold for sex or forced to work for little or no money. Hear how pimps target The post I-Team: Traffic and Terrified – Thursday at 6 p.m. appeared first on KESQ.
California woman charged with using convicted killer Scott Peterson's name to claim benefits
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A California woman was charged with using the names of convicted killers, including Scott Peterson, to collect more than $145,000 in fraudulent unemployment benefits — a small but headline-grabbing part of more than $20 billion stolen in similar scams during the coronavirus pandemic, prosecutors said Wednesday.
KTVU FOX 2
California man and woman drown while vacationing in Maui
KEANAE, Maui - A California man and woman vacationing in Maui reportedly died after being swept out to sea. The drowning happened along the Keanae Landing on Thursday at 12:30 p.m., according to a Facebook post by the Hawaii Fire Fighters Association, and released by Maui Department of Fire and Public Safety.
Eater
California’s Only Mexican Spit-Roasted Goat Is Hidden Away at a Tire Store
“It’s like Mexico here,” says Vanessa Sánchez, a resident of Muscoy, a community of San Bernardino County. “You can ride horses, 4Runners, and it’s a party 24/7.” In this semi-rural area, Latino families make up the majority, and live in homes with large lots ideal for small-scale farming, raising livestock, running horse stables, and even operating speakeasies (serving pajaretes, a kind of spiked chocolate milk).
PA Gangsters Found Guilty In 2017 Double Kidnapping Homicide: AG
A pair of gang members were found guilty in a 2017 double kidnapping and beating death of two Pennsylvania men, the state attorney general said. A Somerset County jury returned guilty verdicts against Samson Washington and Marekus Benson, members of the East Main Money Gang (EMMG), State Attorney General Josh Shapiro said Friday, Oct. 21.
16-Year-Old Asked Mom to Drop Him at Skate Park. She Never Saw Him Alive Again: 'He Was So Loving'
Robert "Bobby" Schmidt's body was found in a dirt field. No arrests have been made A Southern California mom wants justice for her 16-year-old son, whose body was discovered in a dirt field early Tuesday, according to a report from NBCLA. "Why would you leave my son in the dirt," Elizabeth Schmidt told the TV station. "My only boy — 16 years old. The oldest and he's gone." On Monday evening, Robert Schmidt Jr. asked his mother to drop him off at the Apple Valley Skate Park where he could hang...
North Hollywood woman hospitalized after being attacked with gardening shears
A 24-year-old woman was hospitalized after a homeless man in North Hollywood stabbed her with garden shears, lodging them 1.5 inches into her skull. "The tip of the blade of the object was so close to a major artery in her brain that her surgeon had to leave one of the bone fragments," said the woman's mother Amy Watts. Watts' daughter Kyli was randomly attacked by a homeless man earlier this month in North Hollywood. It was initially reported that she was attacked with scissors.Watt's said her daughter was on her way to a coffee shop on Lankershim Boulevard in the middle...
KCET
Voters to Decide On $25 an Hour Minimum Wage for Health Care Workers
This story was produced by California Healthline. In Southern California, one labor union is pushing for a $25 minimum wage at private hospitals, psychiatric facilities and dialysis clinics. The Service Employees International Union-United Healthcare Workers West, which represents roughly 100,000 health care workers in California, says a raise would help the providers retain workers who could land comparable positions at Amazon or fast-food restaurants amid labor shortages.
kcrw.com
Once unshakeable incumbent faces toughest race ever: Can Calvert keep CA-41?
A congressional race unfolding in Riverside County between longtime GOP incumbent Ken Calvert and political newcomer Will Rollins, a Democrat, has experts saying the path to the U.S. House majority could run through California’s 41st District. Kid Congo Powers has played with The Cramps, Nick Cave and the Bad...
Jalopnik
Attorney Asks Governor Newsom, State of California to Sue Hyundai and Kia Over Ongoing Vehicle Thefts
Hyundai and Kia owners are not happy. Owners in recent months have faced ongoing threats or unfortunate successes of having their vehicles stolen due to Hyundai’s lack of installing engine immobilizers. Then the Kia Boys entered the picture, with a video demonstrating just how easy it was to steal those vehicles making the rounds online. When Hyundai presented a poor solution that would cost owners a significant chunk of change, vehicle owners banded together to take on the automaker in a lawsuit. And today, the firm behind the lawsuit, California-based MLC Attorneys at Law, is asking the State to get involved.
SFGate
California Realtors apologize for role in racist housing
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — The California Association of Realtors is apologizing for its role in pushing policies that drove racial segregation in the state, decades after the group put its money behind a proposition that overturned the state’s first fair housing law. During a press conference Friday, leaders...
Marijuana Legalization in California Has Gone Miserably, So Officials Are Expanding Drug Enforcement
California Attorney General Rob Bonta has announced nearly a million marijuana plants were eradicated in a multi-agency 13-week enforcement effort to stop illegal grow operations across the state. Furthermore, this annual three-month program, first launched in 1983, is going to be transformed into an ongoing task force. California's marijuana legalization...
Nailed It: Over 30 Cars Get Flat Tires In California From Road Debris
What's the worst that could happen in your morning commute? A crash? Heavy traffic? Low fuel? Running Late? Apparently, it would be a flat tire for over 30 commuters on a California highway – all at the same time. As reported by Eyewitness News, vehicles were seen halted along...
An ominous warning for California economy
Economic warning signs are mounting in California — foreshadowing potentially tough budget decisions for the state officials and policymakers who emerge victorious from the Nov. 8 election. One particularly eye-popping statistic: Just nine companies headquartered in the Golden State went public in the first three quarters of 2022, compared to 81 during the same period […]
PLANetizen
Majority of Southern California Cities Miss Housing Deadline
The saga of California’s Regional Housing Needs Assessment (RHNA) continues, with nearly two-thirds of Southern California’s cities and counties failing to meet the deadline for updating their housing elements to satisfy state housing mandates. As Jeff Collins reports for the Orange County Register, “As a result, the remaining...
freightwaves.com
Container imports to Los Angeles and Long Beach are plummeting
September is usually a strong month for West Coast imports as U.S. companies bring in their year-end holiday goods. Not so in 2022. On Wednesday, the Port of Los Angeles reported its lowest import total for September since 2009, amid the Great Recession. The day before, the neighboring Port of Long Beach posted its weakest import total for September since 2016.
Study: Cancer-causing gas leaking from California stoves
Gas stoves in California homes are leaking cancer-causing benzene, researchers found in a new study published on Thursday, though they say more research is needed to understand how many homes have leaks. In the study, published in Environmental Science and Technology on Thursday, researchers also estimated that over 4 tons of benzene per year are being leaked […]
KTVU FOX 2
New mega reservoir in final planning phase for California
Maxwell, California - California is getting closer to creating a massive new reservoir within a huge natural Colusa County valley that's shaped like an elongated oval bowl. When completed, the long-proposed, $4 billion Sites Reservoir will hold enough water to feed the needs of five million homes a year or a half million acres of farmland. That's enough water to cover every square inch of San Francisco 50 feet deep.
Comments / 0