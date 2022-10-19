NE Lottery
LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) _ These Nebraska lotteries were drawn Tuesday:
2 By 2
Red Balls: 1-17, White Balls: 12-25
(Red Balls: one, seventeen; White Balls: twelve, twenty-five)
Lucky For Life
02-18-28-29-43, Lucky Ball: 4
(two, eighteen, twenty-eight, twenty-nine, forty-three; Lucky Ball: four)
Mega Millions
Estimated jackpot: 20,000,000
MyDaY
Month: 8, Day: 12, Year: 92
(Month: eight; Day: twelve; Year: ninety-two)
Pick 3
4-1-4
(four, one, four)
Pick 5
04-16-19-25-30
(four, sixteen, nineteen, twenty-five, thirty)
Powerball
Estimated jackpot: 508,000,000
