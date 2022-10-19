ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Winning numbers drawn in ‘Lucky For Life’ game

By The Associated Press
 3 days ago

ROCKY HILL, Conn. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Tuesday evening’s drawing of the “Lucky For Life” game were:

02-18-28-29-43, Lucky Ball: 4

(two, eighteen, twenty-eight, twenty-nine, forty-three; Lucky Ball: four)

