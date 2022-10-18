ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Canyon News

City Continues Opposition From County To Move Juvenile Prisoners

MALIBU—The city of Malibu continues its opposition to the action by the County of Los Angeles to move high-risk juvenile prisoners, many of whom were convicted of serious and violent crimes, including murder, to the Santa Monica Mountains just north of Malibu, filing a letter of protest with the County on September 14, 2022. Malibu previously filed a letter of protest on July 13, 2022.
MALIBU, CA
Canyon News

Supervisors Approve Motion To Supply Narcan At Malibu Library

MALIBU—On Tuesday, October 18, the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors unanimously voted to place the overdose-reversal drug naloxone, or Narcan, at Malibu and other Los Angeles County libraries. Under this new plan librarians will be trained to administer the drug in case of an overdose. This motion comes...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
Canyon News

Parking Permit Program Town Hall Meeting Set For November 3

BEVERLY HILLS—Beverly Hills’ Preferential Parking Permit program is preparing to relaunch and the public is invited to attend a Town Hall meeting on Thursday, November 3 from 6 – 7:30 p.m. for more details. The in-person meeting at Beverly Hills City Hall (455 N. Rexford Drive) will be streamed virtually with online participation available.
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
Canyon News

New Residential Organic Waste Recycling Program

MALIBU—The city of Malibu is alerting the community to join a virtual workshop to learn more about participating in the city’s Organic Waste Recycling Program, on Wednesday, October 26 at 7 p.m. “Our Organic Waste Recycling Program is an important way that Malibu can fulfill its commitment as...
MALIBU, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy