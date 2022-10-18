ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ccsoh.us

National Principals Month Profile: Shady Lane's Candace Osborne

October 20, 2022 -- It doesn’t take long to find Shady Lane’s Principal when you walk into the building. “Good Morning!” echoes through the halls as the school’s leader greets students. “I think I always wanted to be a teacher,” said first-year Shady Lane Principal...
COLUMBUS, OH
ccsoh.us

Students Get a Reality Check About Distracted Driving

That is a statistic Vision Zero Coordinator Maria Cantrell says she’s working to change, with the help of several partners, like Columbus City Schools and WBNS-10TV Sports Anchor Dom Tiberi. The three partners teamed up to bring activities and information to students at Columbus City Schools for the first-ever...
COLUMBUS, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy