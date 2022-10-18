Read full article on original website
Related
Spectator
The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee hits the stage
UW-Eau Claire’s theatre department students and faculty released “The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee” to the public this past weekend, kicking off with three shows. The show is being held at the Pablo Center in downtown Eau Claire. The director of the musical, Elizabeth Tanner, an...
mygateway.news
Grand! Grand Opening at the Woodville GarageBar
WOODVILLE, WI – It was an amazing “Grand” Opening at the Woodville GarageBar over, Friday, October 14, Saturday, October 15 and Sunday, October 15, 2022. The Grand Opening Celebration kicked off with the help of the Baldwin-Woodville Chamber of Commerce on hand for the official Ribbon Cutting Ceremony at 5:00 p.m. on Friday afternoon. The day also included an Open House and all-day Fish Fry.
WEAU-TV 13
Where’s Woo’s Pagoda? Catching up on the whereabouts of an Eau Claire landmark
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Once a staple in Eau Claire, Woo’s Pagoda was demolished in 2014. The wooden pagoda on the top of the building was saved with restoration in mind, but it’s been missing to the public since 2018. A building and a person, connected by...
WEAU-TV 13
No One Hurt in Chippewa Falls Fire
SportScene 13 - Saturday, Pt. I (10/22/22) SportScene 13 - Saturday, Pt. I (10/22/22) SkyWarn 13 Wx @ 10 (10/22/22) SkyWarn 13 Wx @ 10 (10/22/22) SkyWarn 13 Wx @ 6 (10/22/22) SkyWarn 13 Wx @ 6 (10/22/22)
wwisradio.com
Bone Found in Dunn County Creek is From Ancient Native American
(Menomonie, WI) — The bone found in a Dunn County creek is human, but it is not new. Scientists at the state crime lab say the jawbone found in the creek in Menomonie is from an ancient Native American. There’s no exact date as to just how old the bone is. A pair of fishermen found the bone back in July. The state crime lab says it was likely only found because the water levels were so low at the time.
Special education underfunded in Wisconsin: All students are impacted, experts say
HOLMEN (WKBT) — A recent study by the Education Law Center found that all Wisconsin school districts are underfunded in special education programs by more than $1 billion. In Emily Keim’s classroom at Holmen High school, children learn how to communicate. Keim has been special education teacher for 11 years. “Everybody has the right to access education,” Keim said. Students...
WEAU-TV 13
UPDATE: No one hurt after fire in downtown Chippewa Falls
CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) -No one is hurt after a fire Saturday afternoon in Chippewa Falls. The fire department said it happened in the apartments above Every Buddy’s Bar & Grill on W. Central Street in downtown. The fire chief said at least two people were home at the...
bulletin-news.com
Scammers target grieving families in Minnesota
Three families in Minnesota and Wisconsin who are grieving the untimely deaths of loved ones claim they are further burdened by having to deal with con artists who are attempting to raise money via fictitious web profiles. The little Wisconsin town of Rice Lake is in sorrow over the loss...
wiproud.com
Two Wisconsin teens hurt in rollover, alcohol involved
BARRON COUNTY Wis. (WLAX/WEUX) – Two teenagers are hurt after a rollover crash in Barron County. The Barron County Sheriff’s Department says it responded around 10 pm for a vehicle rollover on County Road U, south of Dallas. An initial investigation shows a vehicle driven by an 18-year-old...
drydenwire.com
Man Sentenced For Stealing Dog From Humane Society Of Barron County
BARRON COUNTY -- The Court has sentenced Mark Higgins for breaking into the Humane Society of Barron County, stealing a dog, and causing damage to the facility. This content is only for paid subscribers to DrydenWire Insider. Please Login or Subscribe. Note: Once you are logged in, you will see...
UpNorthLive.com
'Large quantity' of meth seized in Upper Peninsula drug arrest
ONTONAGON COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- Two individuals are expected to be charged with intent to deliver methamphetamine after they were arrested on Friday, according to the Upper Peninsula Substance Enforcement Team (UPSET). Following a two-month investigation, UPSET detectives arrested a 31-year-old man from Chippewa Falls, WI, and a 30-year-old woman...
Wisconsin Man Craps His Pants in Back of Cop Car
A 24-year-old Bloomer, Wi man was arrested for a DUI and put in the back of a squad car...While being held, he pooped his pants. Mandatory. This "pooper" was going to wrong way on a road, and eventually stuck his car in a ditch, The stinky suspect was stinking drunk, too.
drydenwire.com
Two Teens Airlifted To Hospitals Following Rollover Crash In Barron County
BARRON COUNTY — An 18-year-old male and an 18-year-old female were airlifted to local hospitals with serious injuries following a rollover crash in Barron County near Dallas, WI, according to a press release from the Barron County Sheriff’s Office. Press Release. On Wednesday, October 19, 2022 at 10:13pm...
WLUC
2 arrested for possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine near Bergland
ONTONAGON COUNTY, Mich. (WLUC) - A 31-year-old man from Chippewa Falls, Wisconsin and a 30-year-old woman from Hancock were arrested Thursday for the possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver. The arrests were made near Bergland. No names are being released until arraignment. Upper Peninsula Substance Enforcement Team (UPSET) detectives...
WEAU-TV 13
2 teenagers hurt in rollover crash Wednesday in Barron County
DALLAS, Wis. (WEAU) - Two teenagers are hurt after a rollover crash Wednesday night in Barron County. According to a release from the Barron County Sheriff’s Department, an 18-year-old man and 18-year-old woman, both from Rice Lake, suffered serious, but not life-threatening, injuries as a result of the crash, which happened at 10:13 p.m. on County Highway U south of Dallas.
drydenwire.com
Wisconsin Man Charged With Fraud Scheme
MADISON, WIS. -- An Eau Claire, Wisconsin man is charged with wire fraud, identity theft, and money laundering in a 25-count indictment returned on October 12, 2022, by a federal grand jury sitting in Madison, Wisconsin. The indictment is announced by Timothy M. O’Shea, United States Attorney for the Western District of Wisconsin.
WEAU-TV 13
Eau Claire man receives 25 federal charges in fraud scheme
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - An Eau Claire main was indicted on 25 federal charges on Oct. 12 in a fraud scheme covering nearly five years, according to the U.S. Department of Justice. According to a release from the DOJ’s Western District of Wisconsin, 43-year-old Robert Carter is charged with...
wearegreenbay.com
Wisconsin man facing up to 464 years in prison for scheme, fraudulently getting $500k
(WFRV) – A federal grand jury returned a 25-count indictment for a man from western Wisconsin who is accused of running a five-year-long scheme. According to the Department of Justice, 43-year-old Robert Carter is facing 25 charges stemming from a scheme where he allegedly defrauded financial institutions and other businesses. Carter made his first appearance in court on October 19.
Comments / 0