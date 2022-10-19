ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coconut Creek, FL

TICKET ALERT: Andrea Bocelli Announces South Florida Dates in 2023

The record-breaking, award-winning, multi-platinum-selling Italian tenor Andrea Bocelli has announced South Florida tour dates featuring a Valentine’s Day show at FLA Live Arena in Sunrise. The Tuesday, February 14 concert features songs from Bocelli’s wide-ranging repertoire, ranging from early fan favorites to his latest full-length studio album Believe, as...
SUNRISE, FL
margatetalk.com

North Broward Prep Coach Hosts Speed Camp in Memory of Older Sister

There is a reason why North Broward’s Prep’s John Garrish was the National Strength Coach of the Year in 2022. For all his work for his student-athletes at NBP, the coach hosted what he called the biggest and most important event of his career on Oct. 15, called South Florida Speed School for kids of all ages, in honor of his older sister.
COCONUT CREEK, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Coming soon: Pelican’s SnoBalls returning to South Florida — find out where

When it comes to food, South Florida is a great place to be. So many new places open up every day. Here’s what’s coming soon to a city near you. Won-Tom’s, Deerfield Beach A mashup of Mexican, seafood bites and Asian street food, this new restaurant from Troy Ganter (Papa’s Raw Bar in Lighthouse Point) is scheduled to open next spring inside The Cove Shopping Center on the Intracoastal ...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
miamitimesonline.com

New senior center coming to North Miami Beach

North Miami Beach held a ceremonial groundbreaking event Oct. 14 for what will be a senior center for the city. The city acquired the former Singer Building in January 2022 from Jits Investment Corp.; it will function as the new home for its senior program. The program aims to enrich the lives of local seniors by encouraging socialization and healthy lifestyles within the community.
NORTH MIAMI BEACH, FL
flkeysnews.com

Roaches. Rodents. Mold dripping onto ice. Florida Keys to Palm Beach restaurant filth

After a week off, the Sick and Shut Down List returns with the usual multi-county representation, vermin and ice machine issues. So, let’s get to it. READ BEFORE YOU WRITE OR CALL: What follows comes from Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation restaurant inspections in Miami-Dade, Broward, Palm Beach and Monroe counties. A restaurant that fails inspection remains closed until passing an inspection.
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
boatingmag.com

Fort Lauderdale Boat Show 2022: Must-See Boats List

Special delivery: Sign up for the free Boating email newsletter. Subscribe to Boating magazine for $14 for 1 year and receive 4 bonus digital issues. The 2022 Fort Lauderdale International Boat Show, known as FLIBS to many, opens October 26th and runs until October 20th. Hundreds of boats will be on display, each with their own merits. For you, the boat buyer, determining which boats to look at can be daunting. For that reason the editors at BOATING created this list of “ must-see” boats. Included here are boats we deem as important or innovative or increasingly popular with buyers (hence the inclusion of so many Hybrid Bay Boats in this list).
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
CBS Miami

Got a craving for stone crabs? Get ready to shell out more money

MIAMI - Stone crab season is off and running to quite an expensive start and this year some crabbers may have been affected by Hurricane Ian. Kelly Kirk is a director for the Florida Stone Crabbers Association, her dad is a crabber and the family runs Kirk Fish company. So, she knows a thing or two about what drives the price of the beloved seafood delicacy. In our case this year -- up."Supply and demand of day-to-day goods, with bait and fuel cost have increased prior to the season even starting," said KirkAnd what did not help things this season is Hurricane...
MIAMI, FL
fox35orlando.com

Royal Caribbean gives first look at Icon of the Seas, the world's largest cruise ship

MIAMI - Royal Caribbean has revealed a first look at its highly anticipated Icon of the Seas, which will take the title of the world's largest cruise ship. "With each new ship, we raise the bar in the travel industry while enhancing what our guests know and love," said Jason Liberty, president and CEO, Royal Caribbean Group. "From the moment they step on board, every experience is specifically designed to give them the best vacation anywhere on land and at sea. With Icon of the Seas, we’ve taken this to a new level and made the ultimate family vacation."
MIAMI, FL
Palm Beach Daily News

CityPlace, now The Square, is changing into a more modern district for West Palm Beach

Related Cos., led by billionaire Miami Dolphins owner Stephen Ross, first landed in West Palm Beach when the company built CityPlace in 2000. This mixed-use project along Okeechobee Boulevard just east of Interstate 95 featured shopping, dining and residences. More importantly, CityPlace kicked off the city's renaissance, attracting apartments and condominiums builders, as well as other investors into the city.
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Why Florida’s stone crab claw prices are so ‘astronomical’ at start of 2022-23 season

Eager to crack into fresh stone crab claws with sides of mustard dipping sauce? Be prepared to pay record-high prices again. Mere days into stone crab season, local seafood markets, restaurants and wholesalers say strong weekend winds and lean traps along Florida’s Gulf Coast are limiting supplies of the crustacean delicacy. Meanwhile, inflation is driving up per-pound prices $10 to $20 higher ...
FLORIDA STATE

