Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Frank Pepe Pizzeria Napoletana now serving its coal fired apizza in PlantationBest of South FloridaPlantation, FL
They Killed Their Bully: The Murder of Bobby KentNik
Netflix is bringing an official Stranger Things Store to MiamiBest of South FloridaAventura, FL
4 Great Steakhouses in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
This City in Florida is Called "the Venice of America" and Has 165 Miles of Canals and Gondola RidesL. CaneFort Lauderdale, FL
Related
TICKET ALERT: Andrea Bocelli Announces South Florida Dates in 2023
The record-breaking, award-winning, multi-platinum-selling Italian tenor Andrea Bocelli has announced South Florida tour dates featuring a Valentine’s Day show at FLA Live Arena in Sunrise. The Tuesday, February 14 concert features songs from Bocelli’s wide-ranging repertoire, ranging from early fan favorites to his latest full-length studio album Believe, as...
Dania Pointe Hosts Inaugural Food & Wine Festival
The foodie fete will take over The Lawn at Dania Pointe and will showcase the best of the destination's food and drink scene October 22 The post Dania Pointe Hosts Inaugural Food & Wine Festival appeared first on Fort Lauderdale Illustrated.
margatetalk.com
North Broward Prep Coach Hosts Speed Camp in Memory of Older Sister
There is a reason why North Broward’s Prep’s John Garrish was the National Strength Coach of the Year in 2022. For all his work for his student-athletes at NBP, the coach hosted what he called the biggest and most important event of his career on Oct. 15, called South Florida Speed School for kids of all ages, in honor of his older sister.
Food Editor: Best reasons to visit oldest steakhouse in Florida, right here in PB County
We’ve got a particularly meaty dining column today. We’ll travel from Florida’s oldest steakhouse to a smoked Wagyu brisket feast. But there’s love for the non-carnivores as well. There’s a plant-forward Diwali brunch to know about. And there’s one of my favorite new sweet bites, one that’s not in the least meat-related! ...
A family-owned bar, restaurant that loves great burgers and beer just opened in Lake Worth Beach
Maybe you've already dropped in or maybe this is the first you've heard of them if you live in Lake Worth Beach, but there's a new burger bar in town. Monka's Beer and Burger Bar has arrived. Opened in August on Lake Avenue, just west of Dixie Highway, the burger-centric eatery is owned and operated by the husband and...
Yard House, J. Alexander’s and PF Chang’s Coming to Downtown Coral Springs? Developers in Talks With 25 Businesses
As Cornerstone construction continues, the city gives a glimpse into what businesses might open up in Downtown Coral Springs. The city commission and the community redevelopment agency discussed the updated Cornerstone plans at their joint Thursday meeting, touching on retail and residential space changes. Both bodies previously met in March...
Coming soon: Pelican’s SnoBalls returning to South Florida — find out where
When it comes to food, South Florida is a great place to be. So many new places open up every day. Here’s what’s coming soon to a city near you. Won-Tom’s, Deerfield Beach A mashup of Mexican, seafood bites and Asian street food, this new restaurant from Troy Ganter (Papa’s Raw Bar in Lighthouse Point) is scheduled to open next spring inside The Cove Shopping Center on the Intracoastal ...
Halloween Extravaganza at Gulfstream Park Village
The Hallandale Beach destination will transform into Sleepy Hollow for its annual nighttime fright fest October 29 The post Halloween Extravaganza at Gulfstream Park Village appeared first on Fort Lauderdale Illustrated.
miamitimesonline.com
New senior center coming to North Miami Beach
North Miami Beach held a ceremonial groundbreaking event Oct. 14 for what will be a senior center for the city. The city acquired the former Singer Building in January 2022 from Jits Investment Corp.; it will function as the new home for its senior program. The program aims to enrich the lives of local seniors by encouraging socialization and healthy lifestyles within the community.
flkeysnews.com
Roaches. Rodents. Mold dripping onto ice. Florida Keys to Palm Beach restaurant filth
After a week off, the Sick and Shut Down List returns with the usual multi-county representation, vermin and ice machine issues. So, let’s get to it. READ BEFORE YOU WRITE OR CALL: What follows comes from Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation restaurant inspections in Miami-Dade, Broward, Palm Beach and Monroe counties. A restaurant that fails inspection remains closed until passing an inspection.
boatingmag.com
Fort Lauderdale Boat Show 2022: Must-See Boats List
Special delivery: Sign up for the free Boating email newsletter. Subscribe to Boating magazine for $14 for 1 year and receive 4 bonus digital issues. The 2022 Fort Lauderdale International Boat Show, known as FLIBS to many, opens October 26th and runs until October 20th. Hundreds of boats will be on display, each with their own merits. For you, the boat buyer, determining which boats to look at can be daunting. For that reason the editors at BOATING created this list of “ must-see” boats. Included here are boats we deem as important or innovative or increasingly popular with buyers (hence the inclusion of so many Hybrid Bay Boats in this list).
CBS Miami
Got a craving for stone crabs? Get ready to shell out more money
MIAMI - Stone crab season is off and running to quite an expensive start and this year some crabbers may have been affected by Hurricane Ian. Kelly Kirk is a director for the Florida Stone Crabbers Association, her dad is a crabber and the family runs Kirk Fish company. So, she knows a thing or two about what drives the price of the beloved seafood delicacy. In our case this year -- up."Supply and demand of day-to-day goods, with bait and fuel cost have increased prior to the season even starting," said KirkAnd what did not help things this season is Hurricane...
WSVN-TV
Fred Guttenberg, who lost daughter in Parkland shooting, teams up with Moss Creek Goldendoodles to provide emotional support dogs to families affected by gun violence
PARKLAND, FLA. (WSVN) - A new program called Paws of Love is providing support dogs for families affected by gun violence. The initiative was created by the parents of one of the victims of the Parkland shooting. There’s something to say about a girl and her dog, and Cooper, a...
Click10.com
Man working at Port Everglades killed in accident involving shipping container
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – A death investigation is underway at Port Everglades in Fort Lauderdale. According to authorities, the death was a result of an accident that occurred when a worker was moving a container on a ship. It happened Thursday night on a ship in Southport, which officials...
WPBF News 25
VIDEO: Sharks seen swimming in shallow waters along Singer Island
RIVIERA BEACH, Fla. — A viewer sent WPBF 25 News video of sharks swimming along Singer Island Tuesday. The person said that six to eight sharks were in the shallow areas of the surf throughout the day. Watch the full video of the sharks swimming below.
WSVN-TV
Job opportunities available at Last Mega South Florida Job Fair of 2022 in Sunrise
SUNRISE, FLA. (WSVN) - The Last Mega South Florida Job Fair of 2022 will be holding its event at FLA Live Arena at One Panther Parkway, next week. Potential job opportunities will be located in Broward, Miami and Palm Beach counties. Employers at the job fair will be doing on the spot interviews as well as making job offers.
fox35orlando.com
Royal Caribbean gives first look at Icon of the Seas, the world's largest cruise ship
MIAMI - Royal Caribbean has revealed a first look at its highly anticipated Icon of the Seas, which will take the title of the world's largest cruise ship. "With each new ship, we raise the bar in the travel industry while enhancing what our guests know and love," said Jason Liberty, president and CEO, Royal Caribbean Group. "From the moment they step on board, every experience is specifically designed to give them the best vacation anywhere on land and at sea. With Icon of the Seas, we’ve taken this to a new level and made the ultimate family vacation."
CityPlace, now The Square, is changing into a more modern district for West Palm Beach
Related Cos., led by billionaire Miami Dolphins owner Stephen Ross, first landed in West Palm Beach when the company built CityPlace in 2000. This mixed-use project along Okeechobee Boulevard just east of Interstate 95 featured shopping, dining and residences. More importantly, CityPlace kicked off the city's renaissance, attracting apartments and condominiums builders, as well as other investors into the city.
Why Florida’s stone crab claw prices are so ‘astronomical’ at start of 2022-23 season
Eager to crack into fresh stone crab claws with sides of mustard dipping sauce? Be prepared to pay record-high prices again. Mere days into stone crab season, local seafood markets, restaurants and wholesalers say strong weekend winds and lean traps along Florida’s Gulf Coast are limiting supplies of the crustacean delicacy. Meanwhile, inflation is driving up per-pound prices $10 to $20 higher ...
Popculture
'Love & Hip Hop: Miami' Star Prince Arrested on Domestic Violence and Robbery Charges
Love & Hip Hop: Miami star Christopher Harty, known as "Prince of South Beach" on the show, was arrested on a domestic violence charge on Oct. 17. The 32-year-old allegedly beat up his girlfriend and stole $7,000 from her. This is his second arrest for domestic violence in less than two years.
Comments / 0