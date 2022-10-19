Special delivery: Sign up for the free Boating email newsletter. Subscribe to Boating magazine for $14 for 1 year and receive 4 bonus digital issues. The 2022 Fort Lauderdale International Boat Show, known as FLIBS to many, opens October 26th and runs until October 20th. Hundreds of boats will be on display, each with their own merits. For you, the boat buyer, determining which boats to look at can be daunting. For that reason the editors at BOATING created this list of “ must-see” boats. Included here are boats we deem as important or innovative or increasingly popular with buyers (hence the inclusion of so many Hybrid Bay Boats in this list).

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO