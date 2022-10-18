Read full article on original website
Related
thesource.com
Yung Joc Accidentally Sends Money to Wrong Person, Asks Followers to help him get it back
Financial apps like Venmo, CashApp, and Zelle have made life easier for millions of people. However, they are still not foolproof from human error- a lesson that hip-hop artist Yung Joc learned the hard way earlier this week. Joc reportedly sent $1800 to the wrong person on Zelle. He shared...
‘We have a new capacity for pain’: comedian Rob Delaney on life after the death of his son
Not long after the death of his son, Henry, the American comedian Rob Delaney attended a scuba-diving course with his wife, Leah. The course took place in a pool in Soho, London. Before students submerged, an instructor listed all the things that could go wrong, and warned that at least a few of them would panic. Delaney did not. Underwater, he thought of Henry, and of how much closer to him he felt 12ft below the surface. If Delaney were to die here, in a central London swimming pool, in some curious scuba accident, well, that would be OK. “We would share one more thing together,” he writes in A Heart That Works, a memoir that charts Henry’s illness and death, and the period of grief thereafter. “And that would be fucking great.”
"I still love her" Man cries as ex-wife marries her boyfriend
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission.*. Rachel, one of my colleagues, had a disturbing childhood. Her devout father, Gabriel, had an affair, which broke their family. Her mother, Ester, took the divorce pretty hard.
Comments / 0