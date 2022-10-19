Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
lafourchegazette.com
GALLERY: Central Lafourche vs. Destrehan - JV and V volleyball
Destrehan pushed past Central Lafourche on Wednesday on the volleyball hardwood. See photos of the match online. Photos by CATHERINE BOURGEOIS | STUDENT CONTRIBUTOR.
lafourchegazette.com
GALLERY: Thibodaux starts strong, rolls past Central Lafourche
Thibodaux got a 2nd-straight win on Friday, scoring a 40-21 win over Central Lafourche in a cross-parish rivalry matchup. See photos of the game online. Photos by ABBY LAZARD | GAZETTE STAFF. Gazette Staff. Abby Lazard is a Staff Photographer/Reporter who joined The Lafourche Gazette team in 2021. Abby is...
lafourchegazette.com
GALLERY: E.D. White earns win over Bayou Blue in Middle School action
E.D. White stormed past Bayou Blue on Thursday night in middle school action, staying in a tie for first place in the parish chase. See photos of the game online. Photos by ABBY LAZARD | GAZETTE STAFF. Gazette Staff. Abby Lazard is a Staff Photographer/Reporter who joined The Lafourche Gazette...
lafourchegazette.com
GALLERY: Vandebilt defeats Ellender in district shootout
Vandebilt ran past Ellender 64-38 on Friday night, improving to 3-5 on the season. The game was a shootout, featuring several big plays by both teams. See photos of the game online. Casey Gisclair joined The Lafourche Gazette in January 2020 and became our Editor in September 2021. Casey has...
nicholls.edu
Angela Yanez & Rodney “Duke” Woods Jr. Named Nicholls Homecoming Queen & King
THIBODAUX, La. — Seniors Angela Yanez and Rodney “Duke” Woods Jr. were crowned Nicholls’ Homecoming Queen and King during the homecoming football game halftime on Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022, where the Colonels took on the University of Incarnate Word. The full homecoming court was introduced at a halftime presentation and senior royalty candidates completed the traditional walk across the stadium field.
NOLA.com
Purple casket owned by slain LSU superfan is transformed into a portable bar
Four years ago, former LSU football player “Big Bob” Wynne bought a shiny purple coffin at an estate sale. The previous owner of the coffin, “Big Lee” Martin, who was known across New Orleans for his fanatical devotion to the Tigers, had been shot to death a few weeks earlier.
brproud.com
Demolition begins at East Ascension High School
GONZALES, La. (BRPROUD) – Changes are coming to East Ascension High School. The abatement process started in July of this year and another important step in the makeover process took place on Friday morning. Demolition of the East Ascension High School’s main building started at 9 a.m. Equipment...
theadvocate.com
Ascension Parish trans teen voted to homecoming court: 'It's the small wins that count'
Riding on the back of a white convertible adorned in her school colors, Aria Williams smiled and waved to her peers at Dutchtown High School in Geismar, Louisiana, wearing a black sash that read "Homecoming Court.”. It was an unexpected moment for the 18-year-old, and it was almost surreal as...
brproud.com
Southern University and Louisiana State University are homecoming ready
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Homecoming is all about returning back to your university and celebrating. This year Southern University and LSU will celebrate homecoming on the same day. Homecoming is in the air. Both Southern University and LSU are celebrating homecoming this weekend. Fans say they are ready....
lafourchegazette.com
Teddy Bear Drive set for Saturday in Raceland
A Teddy Bear Drive will be held this weekend to benefit local children who are in troubled homes. In conjunction with National Domestic Violence Awareness Month, the Teddy Bear Drive will be held on Saturday from 10:30 a.m - 1:30 p.m. at the Lafourche Central Market in Raceland. The drive...
houmatimes.com
Weekend Round up: Trunk or Treats, Rougarou Fest, Gumbo Fest, and More!
It’s going to be a perfect Fall weekend for some weekend fun! Here are ten things to do in Terrebonne and Lafourche:. Starting Friday, October 21 | The Crucible | Thibodaux Playhouse 314 St. Mary St. The Crucible plays at Thibodaux Playhouse starting Friday, October 21 through Sunday, October 30. The drama is about the Puritan purge of witchcraft in old Salem and is a gripping historical plan and a timely parable of our contemporary society. Tickets are now available and can be purchased at www.thibodauxplayhouse.com or by calling the box office at (985) 446-1896.
8 Photos of Abandoned Fort Proctor in St. Bernard Parish, Louisiana
If you do get the chance to go, please take care to not cause any damage to the fort, as it is on the National Register of Historic Places.
WDSU
NOPD arrests 2 juveniles for bringing guns to a youth football game
NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans police have arrested a 15-year-old and a 13-year-old for being accused of bringing guns to a youth football game at Joe Brown Park. According to police, a 13-year-old girl and a 15-year-old boy were arrested in connection with illegally carrying a weapon on Oct. 19 around 6:30 p.m. during a football game between Kipp East Academy and Laurel Middle School.
stmarynow.com
St. Mary Parish School Board honors
The St. Mary Parish School Board on Thursday recognized its Students and Employees of the Month. Laura Rentrop, Berwick Junior High librarian, was named Employee of the Month. Kamry Landry, center, Berwick Junior High eighth-grader, and Morgan City High eighth-grader Carmen Johnson were named Students of the Month. Not present for the picture was Morgan City Junior High sixth-grade teacher Jacqueline Nguyen, also named Employee of the Month.
1 Person Died, 1 Person Injured In A Two-Vehicle Crash In Raceland (Lafourche Parish, LA)
Louisiana State Police responded to a two-vehicle crash in Lafourche Parish that claimed a life and injured another. A preliminary investigation reveals Alexis Crimiel, 19, of Thibodaux, stopped at Highway 182 in a Nissan Versa.
Southern University shooting: 9 hurt near Louisiana college campus, reports say
BATON ROUGE, La. — At least nine people were hurt when gunfire erupted near the campus of Louisiana’s Southern University in Baton Rouge, multiple news outlets are reporting. According to WAFB and WVLA, Baton Rouge police said the incident occurred shortly before 2 a.m. Friday near the Kappa...
Woman failed to yield on La. highway, struck and killed Thursday
As she entered the intersection, she failed to yield to traffic and was struck by an oncoming Mack Truck.
lafourchegazette.com
GALLERY: Lockport Lower Elementary School celebrates Fire Prevention Week
Lockport Lower Elementary School celebrated Fire Prevention Week this week, teaching students why smoke detectors are so important, what to do during a fire while also teaching students that firefighters are our friends. The Lockport Volunteer Fire Department turned out and showed some love to the kids, while giving them...
theadvocate.com
Southern students describe 'utter mayhem' at packed fraternity house where shots rang out
Southern University students say the fraternity house where shots rang out overnight was so packed with partygoers that the scene was "utter mayhem." Nine people were injured by gunfire at the Kappa Alpha Psi house just off-campus. Seven people were taken to hospitals, and all are expected to survive. As...
Investigators, coroner respond to incident on I-10
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Law enforcement officers and the coroner responded to an incident on I-10 East near College Drive on Friday, Oct. 21. Investigators have not said what happened but they were seen at the location before 6 a.m. and the activity centered on a car on the right shoulder.
Comments / 0