Thibodaux, LA

lafourchegazette.com

GALLERY: Thibodaux starts strong, rolls past Central Lafourche

Thibodaux got a 2nd-straight win on Friday, scoring a 40-21 win over Central Lafourche in a cross-parish rivalry matchup. See photos of the game online. Photos by ABBY LAZARD | GAZETTE STAFF. Gazette Staff. Abby Lazard is a Staff Photographer/Reporter who joined The Lafourche Gazette team in 2021. Abby is...
THIBODAUX, LA
lafourchegazette.com

GALLERY: E.D. White earns win over Bayou Blue in Middle School action

E.D. White stormed past Bayou Blue on Thursday night in middle school action, staying in a tie for first place in the parish chase. See photos of the game online. Photos by ABBY LAZARD | GAZETTE STAFF. Gazette Staff. Abby Lazard is a Staff Photographer/Reporter who joined The Lafourche Gazette...
BAYOU BLUE, LA
lafourchegazette.com

GALLERY: Vandebilt defeats Ellender in district shootout

Vandebilt ran past Ellender 64-38 on Friday night, improving to 3-5 on the season. The game was a shootout, featuring several big plays by both teams. See photos of the game online. Casey Gisclair joined The Lafourche Gazette in January 2020 and became our Editor in September 2021. Casey has...
nicholls.edu

Angela Yanez & Rodney “Duke” Woods Jr. Named Nicholls Homecoming Queen & King

THIBODAUX, La. — Seniors Angela Yanez and Rodney “Duke” Woods Jr. were crowned Nicholls’ Homecoming Queen and King during the homecoming football game halftime on Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022, where the Colonels took on the University of Incarnate Word. The full homecoming court was introduced at a halftime presentation and senior royalty candidates completed the traditional walk across the stadium field.
THIBODAUX, LA
brproud.com

Demolition begins at East Ascension High School

GONZALES, La. (BRPROUD) – Changes are coming to East Ascension High School. The abatement process started in July of this year and another important step in the makeover process took place on Friday morning. Demolition of the East Ascension High School’s main building started at 9 a.m. Equipment...
GONZALES, LA
brproud.com

Southern University and Louisiana State University are homecoming ready

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Homecoming is all about returning back to your university and celebrating. This year Southern University and LSU will celebrate homecoming on the same day. Homecoming is in the air. Both Southern University and LSU are celebrating homecoming this weekend. Fans say they are ready....
BATON ROUGE, LA
lafourchegazette.com

Teddy Bear Drive set for Saturday in Raceland

A Teddy Bear Drive will be held this weekend to benefit local children who are in troubled homes. In conjunction with National Domestic Violence Awareness Month, the Teddy Bear Drive will be held on Saturday from 10:30 a.m - 1:30 p.m. at the Lafourche Central Market in Raceland. The drive...
RACELAND, LA
houmatimes.com

Weekend Round up: Trunk or Treats, Rougarou Fest, Gumbo Fest, and More!

It’s going to be a perfect Fall weekend for some weekend fun! Here are ten things to do in Terrebonne and Lafourche:. Starting Friday, October 21 | The Crucible | Thibodaux Playhouse 314 St. Mary St. The Crucible plays at Thibodaux Playhouse starting Friday, October 21 through Sunday, October 30. The drama is about the Puritan purge of witchcraft in old Salem and is a gripping historical plan and a timely parable of our contemporary society. Tickets are now available and can be purchased at www.thibodauxplayhouse.com or by calling the box office at (985) 446-1896.
TERREBONNE PARISH, LA
WDSU

NOPD arrests 2 juveniles for bringing guns to a youth football game

NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans police have arrested a 15-year-old and a 13-year-old for being accused of bringing guns to a youth football game at Joe Brown Park. According to police, a 13-year-old girl and a 15-year-old boy were arrested in connection with illegally carrying a weapon on Oct. 19 around 6:30 p.m. during a football game between Kipp East Academy and Laurel Middle School.
stmarynow.com

St. Mary Parish School Board honors

The St. Mary Parish School Board on Thursday recognized its Students and Employees of the Month. Laura Rentrop, Berwick Junior High librarian, was named Employee of the Month. Kamry Landry, center, Berwick Junior High eighth-grader, and Morgan City High eighth-grader Carmen Johnson were named Students of the Month. Not present for the picture was Morgan City Junior High sixth-grade teacher Jacqueline Nguyen, also named Employee of the Month.
SAINT MARY PARISH, LA
lafourchegazette.com

GALLERY: Lockport Lower Elementary School celebrates Fire Prevention Week

Lockport Lower Elementary School celebrated Fire Prevention Week this week, teaching students why smoke detectors are so important, what to do during a fire while also teaching students that firefighters are our friends. The Lockport Volunteer Fire Department turned out and showed some love to the kids, while giving them...
LOCKPORT, LA
WAFB

Investigators, coroner respond to incident on I-10

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Law enforcement officers and the coroner responded to an incident on I-10 East near College Drive on Friday, Oct. 21. Investigators have not said what happened but they were seen at the location before 6 a.m. and the activity centered on a car on the right shoulder.
BATON ROUGE, LA

