It’s going to be a perfect Fall weekend for some weekend fun! Here are ten things to do in Terrebonne and Lafourche:. Starting Friday, October 21 | The Crucible | Thibodaux Playhouse 314 St. Mary St. The Crucible plays at Thibodaux Playhouse starting Friday, October 21 through Sunday, October 30. The drama is about the Puritan purge of witchcraft in old Salem and is a gripping historical plan and a timely parable of our contemporary society. Tickets are now available and can be purchased at www.thibodauxplayhouse.com or by calling the box office at (985) 446-1896.

TERREBONNE PARISH, LA ・ 1 DAY AGO