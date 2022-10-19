Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Popular off-price retail opening another new store location in South CarolinaKristen WaltersColumbia, SC
Four South Carolina Towns Made the Top 30 Best Weekend Getaways in the SouthKennardo G. JamesColumbia, SC
DDSN Celebrates National Disability Employment Awareness Month: Cierra WalkerPJ@SCDDSNColumbia, SC
Exceptional Citizens Day Returns to the South Carolina State FairPJ@SCDDSNColumbia, SC
DDSN Observes National Disability Employment Awareness MonthPJ@SCDDSNColumbia, SC
Related
abccolumbia.com
RCSD searching for man believed to have information regarding shooting incident
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The Richland County Sheriff’s Department are looking to identify a man captured by surveillance who may have information regarding a shooting incident that occurred last month near Ridge View High School. Investigators say they would like to speak with the man following a Sept. 29...
wach.com
Officer and inmate assault at SC DJJ sparks series of major changes
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) -- Leaders with the South Carolina Department of Juvenile Justice tell WACH FOX News they’re working on a series of changes to help the facility become more efficient. DJJ officials say they have officers with SLED, the state department of natural resources (DNR) and the department...
Search underway for Sumter man accused of opening fire into car, ramming it
SUMTER, S.C. — Weeks after an incident in which a man allegedly opened fire into another car and even rammed it, Sumter Police are still searching for the suspect. Investigators believe 25-year-old Marques Charles Wright drove to a home on Andrena Drive in September and then shot into a vehicle that had people inside. He then rammed the side of it with his SUV, police said.
abccolumbia.com
Police: Man rammed car, fired shots
Sumter, S.C. (WOLO)–Police in Sumter continue to search for a suspect in a September attempted murder. Investigators say Marcques Wright is accused of driving to a home on Andrena Dr. and shooting into an occupied car then hitting hit with his SUV. Deputies say no injuries were reported. If...
abccolumbia.com
Sumter deputies search for suspects in robbery, shooting
Sumter Co.,S.C. (WOLO)– Deputies with the Sumter Co. Sheriff’s Office are looking for two men they say lured two victims into a home on Patricia Drive and robbed them at gunpoint. Investigators say Jaquante Montgomery and Chryshaun Mckenzie are wanted in connection with the October 13th shooting. During...
7NEWS EXCLUSIVE: Escaped inmate leaves behind verbal hit list
Recently, there was a big manhunt in Union County for an escaped inmate. He was being held on charges for stealing a vehicle and several traffic violations.
WIS-TV
RCSD investigates school shooting threat at Columbia High School
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Richland County Sheriff’s Department said they investigated a school shooting threat at Columbia High School Thursday. A representative at the department said the school was placed into modified lockdown. Investigators were on site for approximately an hour. RCSD said they have not found any credible evidence supporting the threat in their investigation.
abccolumbia.com
RCSD: $3000 worth of medications stolen from Sam’s Club
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Richland County Sheriff’s Department investigators are looking to identify a man accused of stealing thousands of dollars in medications from Sam’s Club on Fashion Drive. Authorities say the suspect walked out of the store with dozens of Flonase and Prilosec boxes valued over $3000....
One dead following fiery crash on Glenwood Drive in Aiken County
AIKEN COUNTY, S.C. (WJBF) – One person is dead following a fatal crash in Aiken County. It happened just after 11:00 p.m. Thursday night off Glenwood Drive. Glenwood Drive runs between Silver Bluff and Pine Log Roads. South Carolina Highway Patrol says driver veered off the road, hitting a culvert. The vehicle overturned, struck a […]
abccolumbia.com
Fairfield County deputies searching for Ridgeway burglary suspects
FAIRFIELD CO., S.C. (WOLO)—Fairfield County deputies are investigating a burglary that occurred in Ridgeway. On Oct. 17, Tanna Oliver, 33, and Ameerah Oliver, 31, unlawfully entered a residence on Broom Mill Road and stole a handgun, jewelry, and other items. The suspects were each harged for 1st Degree Burglary...
abccolumbia.com
Sumter deputies arrest deadly shooting suspect
Sumter, SC (WOLO) — The Sumter County Sheriff’ Office has arrested a man accused in a deadly shooting. Authorities, say 25 year old JohnRay Jacob Borja was involved in an argument with the victim, Joseph Benaventa while in the yard of the Millwood Road home the two relatives shared in Sumter County.
Crash at Lady and Assembly streets blocks intersection
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Columbia Police are urging drivers in one area of downtown to avoid the area due to a Thursday morning traffic accident. The department said the crash happened in the late morning hours at the intersection of Lady and Assembly streets and involved two vehicles. Few details...
wach.com
'They're killing everybody': Residents who call hotel home react to deadly shooting
RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — Some Richland County residents say they’re feeling as if they live in a forgotten community in the hotel they call home. It comes days after a man was shot and killed in the parking lot of the Magnuson Hotel early Saturday morning. WACH FOX News still doesn’t know the name of the victim.
Two women wanted in connection to Ridgeway burglary
RIDGEWAY, S.C. — The Fairfield County Sheriff's Office is asking the public for assistance in locating two women connected to a burglary in the Ridgeway area on Monday, October 17, 2022. Ameerah Oliver, 31, and Tanna Oliver, 33, were identified from surveillance footage taken from inside a home on...
abccolumbia.com
RCSD: Teen missing since Monday found safe
RICHLAND CO., SC (WOLO) — The Richland County Sheriff’s Department says they found 17 year-old Nichlas Kelleher safe. Authorities say Kelleher had not been seen since he left the Olympia School while it was still in session Monday. Officials say Kelleher was last seen wearing a white polo...
abccolumbia.com
Columbia Police searching for missing woman
Columbia, S.C. (WOLO)– Columbia police are searching for Zelda Bullock, 74. Investigators say she hasn’t been seen since around 7:30 Monday morning. Police say she has a medical condition that requires attention. If you know where she is call the Columbia Police Department.
abccolumbia.com
SC State Alumnus, Orangeburg Massacre survivor dies
Orangeburg, SC (WOLO) — South Carolina State University is mourning one of their own. According to the university, S.C. State alumnus, and one of the Orangeburg Massacre survivors, Bobb y Eaddy has died at the age of 72. The university says Bobby Eaddy died Saturday. Eaddy was among 27...
wach.com
Fairfield County woman catches thieves breaking into her home on camera
FAIRFIELD COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — A Fairfield County resident says she’s now living in fear, after several people broke into her home, stealing thousands of dollars in valuables. All of it was caught on camera. “Middle of the day. Broad daylight. I’m literally out in the middle of...
Crack cocaine, guns with ‘Glock switches’ seized from Chester home
CHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Crack cocaine and multiple guns that had been converted into machine guns were seized from a Chester home Wednesday, the Chester County Sheriff’s Office said. An investigation began in September at a home on Myrtle Ave. regarding suspicious activity. A warrant was served Wednesday at the Chester home […]
wfmynews2.com
Have you seen him? South Carolina teen missing since Oct. 17
RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. — A missing Richland County teen has been found safe. Richland County deputies said Thursday that 17-year-old Nicholas Kelleher had been located. They did not give further details on his discovery. Officers had earlier said Kelleher left Olympia School during the school day on Monday, Oct...
Comments / 0