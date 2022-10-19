ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Daily Beast

Russia Rages After Son of Putin Official Is Nabbed on U.S. Charges

The Kremlin is threatening retaliatory action after authorities arrested Artyom Uss, the son of a top Russian official, at the United States’ request, for allegedly participating in a sanctions evasion and money laundering scheme. Uss, who was detained in Milan, was charged in relation to a scheme to unlawfully...
Wild Orchid Media

Former Bill Clinton Advisor Believes the FBI Searched Mar-A- Lago to Protect Themselves | Opinion

And he isn’t alone in the belief that the August 8th raid of Mar-a-Lago by a phalanx of FBI agents was a measure of self-defense, not a prelude to prosecution. “I think that one of the big reasons — if not the major reason — that the FBI seized those documents is that they incriminate not Trump, but the FBI in the Russia collusion scandal, in the scandal of spying on Trump’s campaign, and in the scandal of fabricating evidence to the FISA court to lead to wiretaps on key Trump officials.”
AOL Corp

'Bless his heart': Jeb Bush says Trump’s handling of documents a 'far cry' from his father's

Former GOP presidential candidate and Florida Gov. Jeb Bush appeared Thursday on Your World With Neil Cavuto and responded to former President Donald Trump’s accusation that Bush’s late father, former President George H.W. Bush, mishandled government documents after leaving office. Trump accused the 41st president of taking millions of documents to a former bowling alley and former Chinese restaurant.
Newsweek

Russia Planning Mass Withdrawal to Avoid 'Devastating Rout' in Ukraine: ISW

Russia likely plans a mass withdrawal from vulnerable positions in the southern Kherson region to avoid a "devastating rout" in Ukraine, a U.S. think tank has assessed, amid Kyiv's advance in its counteroffensive. As Moscow anticipates imminent Ukrainian advances in Kherson, it is likely setting conditions to remove "military and...
Idaho8.com

Read: January 6 committee’s subpoena to Donald Trump

The House January 6 select committee announced on Friday that it has officially sent a subpoena to former President Donald Trump. The committee issued the subpoena to try to compel Trump to sit for a deposition under oath and to provide documents. here:. The-CNN-Wire. ™ & © 2022 Cable News...
Idaho8.com

US border encounters top 2 million in fiscal year 2022

US border authorities encountered more than 2 million migrants, some of whom repeatedly tried to cross the border, in fiscal year 2022, according to newly released US Customs and Border Protection data. The new data shows a marked increased from fiscal year 2021 when there were more than 1.7 million...

