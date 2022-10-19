Read full article on original website
Flight data reveals Trump's jet has been taking pattern flights
Donald Trump's Boeing 757 has a new paint job and has been seen on the tarmac in West Palm Beach, Florida. CNN's Kate Bennett explains.
Daily Beast
Russia Rages After Son of Putin Official Is Nabbed on U.S. Charges
The Kremlin is threatening retaliatory action after authorities arrested Artyom Uss, the son of a top Russian official, at the United States’ request, for allegedly participating in a sanctions evasion and money laundering scheme. Uss, who was detained in Milan, was charged in relation to a scheme to unlawfully...
Melania Trump will join other first ladies like Jill Biden, Michelle Obama and Hillary Clinton to promote a women's suffrage monument
Trump tweeted on Wednesday that she is "honored" to help secure a National Mall monument "of enduring inspiration for women and future female leaders."
Former Bill Clinton Advisor Believes the FBI Searched Mar-A- Lago to Protect Themselves | Opinion
And he isn’t alone in the belief that the August 8th raid of Mar-a-Lago by a phalanx of FBI agents was a measure of self-defense, not a prelude to prosecution. “I think that one of the big reasons — if not the major reason — that the FBI seized those documents is that they incriminate not Trump, but the FBI in the Russia collusion scandal, in the scandal of spying on Trump’s campaign, and in the scandal of fabricating evidence to the FISA court to lead to wiretaps on key Trump officials.”
Conor Kennedy, RFK's grandson and Taylor Swift's ex-boyfriend, says he went to fight in Ukraine and was 'willing to die there'
Kennedy said he was sent to the northeastern front of the Ukraine war because he learned how to fight quickly, and was "willing to die there."
Gordon Sondland said working for Trump was like staying at an all-inclusive resort: 'You're thrilled when you first arrive, but things start to go downhill fast'
Gordon Sondland was an ambassador to the EU who Trump fired in 2020. Sondland likened working for Trump to an "all-inclusive resort" stay that went bad quickly. He also said "the people who work the place can be rude and not so bright." Gordon Sondland, a one-time ambassador to the...
AOL Corp
'Bless his heart': Jeb Bush says Trump’s handling of documents a 'far cry' from his father's
Former GOP presidential candidate and Florida Gov. Jeb Bush appeared Thursday on Your World With Neil Cavuto and responded to former President Donald Trump’s accusation that Bush’s late father, former President George H.W. Bush, mishandled government documents after leaving office. Trump accused the 41st president of taking millions of documents to a former bowling alley and former Chinese restaurant.
Russia Planning Mass Withdrawal to Avoid 'Devastating Rout' in Ukraine: ISW
Russia likely plans a mass withdrawal from vulnerable positions in the southern Kherson region to avoid a "devastating rout" in Ukraine, a U.S. think tank has assessed, amid Kyiv's advance in its counteroffensive. As Moscow anticipates imminent Ukrainian advances in Kherson, it is likely setting conditions to remove "military and...
Idaho8.com
Newly released private messages show Oath Keepers leader was skeptical Trump would act on Jan. 6
Oath Keepers founder Stewart Rhodes was skeptical that then-President Donald Trump would invoke the Insurrection Act in the lead up to January 6, according to new messages revealed Thursday, and was privately preparing to wage his own rebellion led by the far-right militia group. Investigators obtained the new messages from...
Trump's yearslong crusade against Ukraine has finally come home to roost as Republicans call for abandoning Kyiv
A far-right GOP faction is urging sharp cuts to US aid to Ukraine, which would cut the legs out from under Ukraine's efforts to retake its territory.
Marjorie Taylor Greene's Confederacy Remark Trashed by Civil War Historians
The Trump-backing congresswoman was accused of having "dishonored U.S. veterans."
Idaho8.com
Read: January 6 committee’s subpoena to Donald Trump
The House January 6 select committee announced on Friday that it has officially sent a subpoena to former President Donald Trump. The committee issued the subpoena to try to compel Trump to sit for a deposition under oath and to provide documents. here:. The-CNN-Wire. ™ & © 2022 Cable News...
Russia-Ukraine war live: Russia launches 36 rockets in ‘massive attack’; power outages in central and western Ukraine after shelling
Ukrainian president says most missiles fired overnight were shot down; over 1 million people without electricity after attacks on power stations
Idaho8.com
Kari Lake says she would accept ‘fair, honest and transparent’ Arizona election results
Arizona Republican gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake said in a new interview she would accept the results of a “fair, honest and transparent election,” expanding on previous comments she made to CNN in which she wouldn’t commit to accepting the state’s election results if she lost. “I...
Idaho8.com
US border encounters top 2 million in fiscal year 2022
US border authorities encountered more than 2 million migrants, some of whom repeatedly tried to cross the border, in fiscal year 2022, according to newly released US Customs and Border Protection data. The new data shows a marked increased from fiscal year 2021 when there were more than 1.7 million...
Idaho8.com
Former US Capitol Police officer on trial for allegedly telling rioter to delete evidence related to attack
A former US Capitol police officer on trial for allegedly telling a January 6, 2021, rioter to delete evidence related to the attack also told the rioter he thought some of the “agitators” that day were Antifa, according to prosecutors. A day after the attack, officer Michael Riley...
Idaho8.com
Democratic lawmakers ask State Department to review whether state abortion laws comply with human rights commitments
Two Democratic members of Congress are asking the State Department’s top lawyer to remind state and local governments of their human rights commitments and to review how state laws pertaining to abortion access “comply with international human rights and treaty obligations,” according to a letter reviewed by CNN.
Idaho8.com
Former Chinese leader Hu Jintao unexpectedly led out of room as Party Congress comes to a close
China’s former top leader, Hu Jintao, was unexpectedly led out of Saturday’s closing ceremony of the Communist Party Congress, in a moment of drama during what is typically a highly choreographed event. Hu, 79, was seated in a prominent position at the front table in the Great Hall...
Tory newspapers warn against the return of Boris Johnson
The Daily Mail, the Telegraph and the Times have turned on the man they once backed and are supporting Rishi Sunak
Idaho8.com
Archaeologists restoring ISIS damage in Iraq discover Assyrian reliefs unseen for millennia
Archaeologists in northern Iraq have uncovered some extraordinary Assyrian rock carvings dating back around 2,700 years. The discovery was made in Nineveh, east of Mosul, by a joint US-Iraqi excavation team completing reconstruction work on the Mashki Gate, which ISIS militants destroyed in 2016. Iraq was home to some of...
