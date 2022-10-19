Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Bakersfield Californian
NHL Expanded Conference Glance
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs. Tampa Bay at Florida, 7:30 p.m. Detroit at Chicago, 8:30 p.m. Seattle at Colorado, 9 p.m. Saturday's Games. Minnesota at Boston, 1 p.m. San...
Friday's Transactions
TEXAS RANGERS — Agreed to terms with Bruce Bochy on a three-year manager contract through the 2025 season. TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Agreed to terms with interim manager John Schneider on a three-year manager contract through the 2025 season with an option for 2026. National League. LOS ANGELES...
Ja Morant scores 49 points in Grizzlies' win over Rockets
HOUSTON (AP) — Ja Morant scored 49 points and hit five 3-pointers to lead the Memphis Grizzlies to a 129-122 victory over the Houston Rockets on Friday night. Morant carried the team on a night Desmond Bane and Tyus Jones struggled. Bane made just 3 of 16 shots for 14 points and Jones was 4 for 13 with 11 points.
Tampa Bay 3, Florida 2
Florida1100—2 First Period_1, Tampa Bay, Stamkos 7 (Kucherov, Hedman), 13:04 (pp). 2, Florida, Tkachuk 3 (Forsling, Montour), 15:48. Second Period_3, Florida, Balcers 2 (Montour, Tkachuk), 15:37. Third Period_4, Tampa Bay, Point 2 (Sergachev, Kucherov), 9:29. Overtime_5, Tampa Bay, Point 3 (Stamkos, Perry), 2:08 (pp). Shots on Goal_Tampa Bay 8-13-9-2_32....
Toronto 3, Dallas 2
Toronto0111—3 First Period_1, Dallas, Glendening 1 (Lundkvist, Faksa), 14:45. Second Period_2, Toronto, Kerfoot 1 (Bunting, Sandin), 2:31 (pp). Third Period_3, Toronto, Robertson 1 (Nylander, Bunting), 1:59. 4, Dallas, Seguin 2 (Marchment, Johnston), 7:21 (pp). Overtime_5, Toronto, Robertson 2 (Rielly, Matthews), 3:46. Shots on Goal_Dallas 11-6-10-1_28. Toronto 6-17-17-3_43. Power-play opportunities_Dallas...
San Jose 3, N.Y. Rangers 2
First Period_1, San Jose, Couture 2 (Karlsson, Kunin), 6:02 (pp). Second Period_2, N.Y. Rangers, Chytil 2 (Kreider), 1:50. 3, N.Y. Rangers, Panarin 3 (Trocheck, Fox), 9:05. 4, San Jose, Simek 1 (Lindblom, Nieto), 13:10. Third Period_None. Overtime_5, San Jose, Karlsson 2 (Meier, Hertl), 0:49. Shots on Goal_San Jose 5-4-16-2_27. N.Y....
Ottawa 5, Washington 2
Ottawa023—5 First Period_1, Washington, Oshie 2 (Johansson, Carlson), 10:01 (pp). 2, Washington, Mantha 3 (Sheary, Orlov), 10:35 (pp). Penalties_Sanderson, OTT (Tripping), 8:06; Hamonic, OTT (Delay of Game), 8:54. Second Period_3, Ottawa, Batherson 2 (DeBrincat, Tkachuk), 5:48 (pp). 4, Ottawa, Batherson 3 (Chabot, Tkachuk), 7:39 (pp). Penalties_Hathaway, WSH (Roughing), 3:47;...
New Jersey 4, N.Y. Islanders 1
New Jersey022—4 N.Y. Islanders001—1 First Period_None. Penalties_Lee, NYI (Tripping), 2:15; Marino, NJ (Hooking), 17:09. Second Period_1, New Jersey, Hughes 1 (Severson), 1:35. 2, New Jersey, Palat 2 (Bratt, Hischier), 8:09. Penalties_Smith, NJ (Tripping), 14:37; Lee, NYI (High Sticking), 15:56. Third Period_3, New Jersey, Palat 3 (Hischier, Bratt), 15:28....
Columbus 5, Nashville 3
Columbus014—5 First Period_1, Nashville, Jeannot 2 (Trenin, Sissons), 3:16. 2, Nashville, Johansen 2 (Ekholm, Niederreiter), 10:45. Penalties_Peeke, CBJ (Interference), 5:47; Robinson, CBJ (Hooking), 11:46; Gudbranson, CBJ (Tripping), 19:51. Second Period_3, Columbus, Bean 1 (Johnson, Chinakhov), 16:09. 4, Nashville, Trenin 1 (Sissons, Jeannot), 17:38. Penalties_Borowiecki, NSH (Slashing), 5:03; Jeannot, NSH...
