Tampa, FL

Bakersfield Californian

NHL Expanded Conference Glance

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs. Tampa Bay at Florida, 7:30 p.m. Detroit at Chicago, 8:30 p.m. Seattle at Colorado, 9 p.m. Saturday's Games. Minnesota at Boston, 1 p.m. San...
FLORIDA STATE
Bakersfield Californian

Friday's Transactions

TEXAS RANGERS — Agreed to terms with Bruce Bochy on a three-year manager contract through the 2025 season. TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Agreed to terms with interim manager John Schneider on a three-year manager contract through the 2025 season with an option for 2026. National League. LOS ANGELES...
IOWA STATE
Bakersfield Californian

Ja Morant scores 49 points in Grizzlies' win over Rockets

HOUSTON (AP) — Ja Morant scored 49 points and hit five 3-pointers to lead the Memphis Grizzlies to a 129-122 victory over the Houston Rockets on Friday night. Morant carried the team on a night Desmond Bane and Tyus Jones struggled. Bane made just 3 of 16 shots for 14 points and Jones was 4 for 13 with 11 points.
HOUSTON, TX
Bakersfield Californian

Tampa Bay 3, Florida 2

Florida1100—2 First Period_1, Tampa Bay, Stamkos 7 (Kucherov, Hedman), 13:04 (pp). 2, Florida, Tkachuk 3 (Forsling, Montour), 15:48. Second Period_3, Florida, Balcers 2 (Montour, Tkachuk), 15:37. Third Period_4, Tampa Bay, Point 2 (Sergachev, Kucherov), 9:29. Overtime_5, Tampa Bay, Point 3 (Stamkos, Perry), 2:08 (pp). Shots on Goal_Tampa Bay 8-13-9-2_32....
FLORIDA STATE
Bakersfield Californian

Toronto 3, Dallas 2

Toronto0111—3 First Period_1, Dallas, Glendening 1 (Lundkvist, Faksa), 14:45. Second Period_2, Toronto, Kerfoot 1 (Bunting, Sandin), 2:31 (pp). Third Period_3, Toronto, Robertson 1 (Nylander, Bunting), 1:59. 4, Dallas, Seguin 2 (Marchment, Johnston), 7:21 (pp). Overtime_5, Toronto, Robertson 2 (Rielly, Matthews), 3:46. Shots on Goal_Dallas 11-6-10-1_28. Toronto 6-17-17-3_43. Power-play opportunities_Dallas...
DALLAS, TX
Bakersfield Californian

San Jose 3, N.Y. Rangers 2

First Period_1, San Jose, Couture 2 (Karlsson, Kunin), 6:02 (pp). Second Period_2, N.Y. Rangers, Chytil 2 (Kreider), 1:50. 3, N.Y. Rangers, Panarin 3 (Trocheck, Fox), 9:05. 4, San Jose, Simek 1 (Lindblom, Nieto), 13:10. Third Period_None. Overtime_5, San Jose, Karlsson 2 (Meier, Hertl), 0:49. Shots on Goal_San Jose 5-4-16-2_27. N.Y....
SAN JOSE, CA
Bakersfield Californian

Ottawa 5, Washington 2

Ottawa023—5 First Period_1, Washington, Oshie 2 (Johansson, Carlson), 10:01 (pp). 2, Washington, Mantha 3 (Sheary, Orlov), 10:35 (pp). Penalties_Sanderson, OTT (Tripping), 8:06; Hamonic, OTT (Delay of Game), 8:54. Second Period_3, Ottawa, Batherson 2 (DeBrincat, Tkachuk), 5:48 (pp). 4, Ottawa, Batherson 3 (Chabot, Tkachuk), 7:39 (pp). Penalties_Hathaway, WSH (Roughing), 3:47;...
WASHINGTON, DC
Bakersfield Californian

New Jersey 4, N.Y. Islanders 1

New Jersey022—4 N.Y. Islanders001—1 First Period_None. Penalties_Lee, NYI (Tripping), 2:15; Marino, NJ (Hooking), 17:09. Second Period_1, New Jersey, Hughes 1 (Severson), 1:35. 2, New Jersey, Palat 2 (Bratt, Hischier), 8:09. Penalties_Smith, NJ (Tripping), 14:37; Lee, NYI (High Sticking), 15:56. Third Period_3, New Jersey, Palat 3 (Hischier, Bratt), 15:28....
NEW JERSEY STATE
Bakersfield Californian

Columbus 5, Nashville 3

Columbus014—5 First Period_1, Nashville, Jeannot 2 (Trenin, Sissons), 3:16. 2, Nashville, Johansen 2 (Ekholm, Niederreiter), 10:45. Penalties_Peeke, CBJ (Interference), 5:47; Robinson, CBJ (Hooking), 11:46; Gudbranson, CBJ (Tripping), 19:51. Second Period_3, Columbus, Bean 1 (Johnson, Chinakhov), 16:09. 4, Nashville, Trenin 1 (Sissons, Jeannot), 17:38. Penalties_Borowiecki, NSH (Slashing), 5:03; Jeannot, NSH...
NASHVILLE, TN

