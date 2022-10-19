Read full article on original website
Related
Bakersfield Californian
Friday's Scores
Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton def. Duluth East, 25-17, 20-25, 15-4 Moorhead def. Wadena-Deer Creek, 19-25, 27-25, 15-10 Roseville def. Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton, 25-22, 25-21 Some high school volleyball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
Bakersfield Californian
Thursday's Scores
Bishop Neumann def. David City, 25-16, 29-27, 25-16 Chadron def. Alliance, 21-25, 25-14, 25-21, 20-25, 18-16 Grand Island Central Catholic def. Adams Central, 26-24, 25-19, 25-18 McCool Junction def. St. Edward, 25-19, 25-13, 25-12 Meridian def. Humboldt/Table Rock-Steinauer, 25-21, 25-15, 25-9 Nebraska Lutheran def. Twin River, 21-25, 25-23, 24-26, 25-18,...
Mediapolis, WACO marching on in IHSAA football playoffs after first round
Anthony Isley rushed for 200 yards and scored two touchdowns and quarterback Ben Egan threw for one score and rushed for two more as the Mediapolis High School football team rolled to a 52-7 win over Central Decatur in a Class 1A first-round playoff game Friday at the Mediapolis Athletic Complex. Isley, a University of Northern Iowa recruit, scored on runs of 26 and 33 yards. ...
Comments / 0