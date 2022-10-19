Anthony Isley rushed for 200 yards and scored two touchdowns and quarterback Ben Egan threw for one score and rushed for two more as the Mediapolis High School football team rolled to a 52-7 win over Central Decatur in a Class 1A first-round playoff game Friday at the Mediapolis Athletic Complex. Isley, a University of Northern Iowa recruit, scored on runs of 26 and 33 yards. ...

