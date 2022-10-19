ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Bakersfield Californian

Milwaukee 90, Philadelphia 88

Percentages: FG .405, FT .643. 3-Point Goals: 13-42, .310 (Lopez 4-12, Matthews 2-4, Nwora 2-4, Allen 2-6, Carter 1-2, G.Antetokounmpo 1-3, Portis 1-4, Ibaka 0-1, Holiday 0-6). Team Rebounds: 8. Team Turnovers: 2. Blocked Shots: 6 (G.Antetokounmpo 3, Lopez 2, Matthews). Turnovers: 12 (Allen 3, Carter 3, Hill 2, G.Antetokounmpo,...
Bakersfield Californian

Boston 111, Miami 104

Percentages: FG .519, FT 1.000. 3-Point Goals: 14-33, .424 (Horford 3-5, Brown 2-3, Hauser 2-3, White 2-4, Williams 2-4, Tatum 2-7, Brogdon 1-3, Smart 0-4). Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 11 (White 3, Brown 2, Tatum 2, Vonleh 2, Williams 2). Turnovers: 19 (Smart 5, Brown 3,...
Bakersfield Californian

Atlanta 108, Orlando 98

Percentages: FG .413, FT .800. 3-Point Goals: 8-34, .235 (Anthony 4-5, Okeke 1-2, Bamba 1-3, Ross 1-4, Banchero 1-6, Hampton 0-1, F.Wagner 0-3, Suggs 0-3, Carter Jr. 0-7). Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 7 (Banchero 3, Bol 2, Anthony, Ross). Turnovers: 19 (Banchero 4, F.Wagner 3, Suggs...
Bakersfield Californian

Portland 113, Phoenix 111

Percentages: FG .457, FT .714. 3-Point Goals: 10-27, .370 (Booker 3-7, Lee 2-4, Ayton 1-1, Landale 1-2, Craig 1-3, Payne 1-3, C.Johnson 1-6, Paul 0-1). Team Rebounds: 12. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 1 (Ayton). Turnovers: 16 (Ayton 4, Bridges 3, Booker 2, C.Johnson 2, Payne 2, Craig, Landale, Paul).
PHOENIX, AZ
Bakersfield Californian

San Antonio 137, Indiana 134

Percentages: FG .543, FT .727. 3-Point Goals: 17-31, .548 (Richardson 6-8, Vassell 4-7, K.Johnson 4-9, Collins 1-1, McDermott 1-1, Jones 1-3, Primo 0-1, Sochan 0-1). Team Rebounds: 11. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 4 (Collins 3, Poeltl). Turnovers: 17 (Jones 3, Primo 3, Richardson 3, Collins 2, K.Johnson 2, Poeltl...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Bakersfield Californian

Washington 102, Chicago 100

CHICAGO (100) DeRozan 11-23 10-11 32, Williams 2-5 2-2 7, Vucevic 5-14 12-12 24, Caruso 1-4 1-2 3, Dosunmu 3-9 0-0 7, Green 0-4 0-0 0, Drummond 5-6 0-2 10, Dragic 3-8 0-0 7, White 3-6 2-4 10. Totals 33-79 27-33 100. WASHINGTON (102) Avdija 2-4 0-0 6, Kuzma 8-16...
CHICAGO, IL
Bakersfield Californian

N.Y. Knicks 130, Detroit 106

Percentages: FG .433, FT .594. 3-Point Goals: 9-36, .250 (Bey 4-8, Bogdanovic 1-2, McGruder 1-3, Ivey 1-4, Cunningham 1-6, Stewart 1-6, Duren 0-1, Hayes 0-3, Knox II 0-3). Team Rebounds: 11. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 2 (Bey, Stewart). Turnovers: 15 (Cunningham 4, Ivey 4, Bey 2, Bogdanovic, Duren, Hayes,...
Bakersfield Californian

L.A. Clippers 103, L.A. Lakers 97

Percentages: FG .463, FT .645. 3-Point Goals: 9-29, .310 (Kennard 3-3, George 2-7, Jackson 1-3, Morris Sr. 1-3, Powell 1-3, Leonard 1-4, Covington 0-2, Wall 0-4). Team Rebounds: 15. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 7 (Zubac 5, Covington 2). Turnovers: 21 (George 5, Powell 4, Zubac 4, Wall 3, Jackson...
Bakersfield Californian

Ja Morant scores 49 points in Grizzlies' win over Rockets

HOUSTON (AP) — Ja Morant scored 49 points and hit five 3-pointers to lead the Memphis Grizzlies to a 129-122 victory over the Houston Rockets on Friday night. Morant carried the team on a night Desmond Bane and Tyus Jones struggled. Bane made just 3 of 16 shots for 14 points and Jones was 4 for 13 with 11 points.
HOUSTON, TX
TheAtlantaVoice

Meet OTE’s Somto Cyril: He has no favorite NBA team or NBA player and just wants to win

Somtochukwu “Somto” Cyril has no favorite player in the National Basketball Association. He doesn’t have a favorite NBA team. He just wants to win. A native of Enugu, Nigeria, the 6-10 center is only interested in his team, OTE’s City Reapers. On Friday night, day two of OTE’s second season in the bubble, OTE Arena, […] The post Meet OTE’s Somto Cyril: He has no favorite NBA team or NBA player and just wants to win appeared first on The Atlanta Voice.
ATLANTA, GA
Bakersfield Californian

Valanciunas has big night, helps Pelicans beat Hornets

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Jonas Valanciunas had 30 points and 17 rebounds and the New Orleans Pelicans spoiled the Charlotte Hornets’ home opener with a wire-to-wire 124-112 victory Friday night. Brandon Ingram was solid all around with 28 points, nine rebounds and seven assists for the Pelicans and...
CHARLOTTE, NC
Bakersfield Californian

Toronto 3, Dallas 2

Toronto0111—3 First Period_1, Dallas, Glendening 1 (Lundkvist, Faksa), 14:45. Second Period_2, Toronto, Kerfoot 1 (Bunting, Sandin), 2:31 (pp). Third Period_3, Toronto, Robertson 1 (Nylander, Bunting), 1:59. 4, Dallas, Seguin 2 (Marchment, Johnston), 7:21 (pp). Overtime_5, Toronto, Robertson 2 (Rielly, Matthews), 3:46. Shots on Goal_Dallas 11-6-10-1_28. Toronto 6-17-17-3_43. Power-play opportunities_Dallas...
DALLAS, TX
Bakersfield Californian

San Jose 3, N.Y. Rangers 2

First Period_1, San Jose, Couture 2 (Karlsson, Kunin), 6:02 (pp). Second Period_2, N.Y. Rangers, Chytil 2 (Kreider), 1:50. 3, N.Y. Rangers, Panarin 3 (Trocheck, Fox), 9:05. 4, San Jose, Simek 1 (Lindblom, Nieto), 13:10. Third Period_None. Overtime_5, San Jose, Karlsson 2 (Meier, Hertl), 0:49. Shots on Goal_San Jose 5-4-16-2_27. N.Y....
SAN JOSE, CA
Bakersfield Californian

NHL Conference Glance

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs. Tampa Bay at Florida, 7:30 p.m. Detroit at Chicago, 8:30 p.m. Seattle at Colorado, 9 p.m. Saturday's Games. Minnesota at Boston, 1 p.m. San...
FLORIDA STATE

