Milwaukee 90, Philadelphia 88
Percentages: FG .405, FT .643. 3-Point Goals: 13-42, .310 (Lopez 4-12, Matthews 2-4, Nwora 2-4, Allen 2-6, Carter 1-2, G.Antetokounmpo 1-3, Portis 1-4, Ibaka 0-1, Holiday 0-6). Team Rebounds: 8. Team Turnovers: 2. Blocked Shots: 6 (G.Antetokounmpo 3, Lopez 2, Matthews). Turnovers: 12 (Allen 3, Carter 3, Hill 2, G.Antetokounmpo,...
Boston 111, Miami 104
Percentages: FG .519, FT 1.000. 3-Point Goals: 14-33, .424 (Horford 3-5, Brown 2-3, Hauser 2-3, White 2-4, Williams 2-4, Tatum 2-7, Brogdon 1-3, Smart 0-4). Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 11 (White 3, Brown 2, Tatum 2, Vonleh 2, Williams 2). Turnovers: 19 (Smart 5, Brown 3,...
Atlanta 108, Orlando 98
Percentages: FG .413, FT .800. 3-Point Goals: 8-34, .235 (Anthony 4-5, Okeke 1-2, Bamba 1-3, Ross 1-4, Banchero 1-6, Hampton 0-1, F.Wagner 0-3, Suggs 0-3, Carter Jr. 0-7). Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 7 (Banchero 3, Bol 2, Anthony, Ross). Turnovers: 19 (Banchero 4, F.Wagner 3, Suggs...
Portland 113, Phoenix 111
Percentages: FG .457, FT .714. 3-Point Goals: 10-27, .370 (Booker 3-7, Lee 2-4, Ayton 1-1, Landale 1-2, Craig 1-3, Payne 1-3, C.Johnson 1-6, Paul 0-1). Team Rebounds: 12. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 1 (Ayton). Turnovers: 16 (Ayton 4, Bridges 3, Booker 2, C.Johnson 2, Payne 2, Craig, Landale, Paul).
San Antonio 137, Indiana 134
Percentages: FG .543, FT .727. 3-Point Goals: 17-31, .548 (Richardson 6-8, Vassell 4-7, K.Johnson 4-9, Collins 1-1, McDermott 1-1, Jones 1-3, Primo 0-1, Sochan 0-1). Team Rebounds: 11. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 4 (Collins 3, Poeltl). Turnovers: 17 (Jones 3, Primo 3, Richardson 3, Collins 2, K.Johnson 2, Poeltl...
Washington 102, Chicago 100
CHICAGO (100) DeRozan 11-23 10-11 32, Williams 2-5 2-2 7, Vucevic 5-14 12-12 24, Caruso 1-4 1-2 3, Dosunmu 3-9 0-0 7, Green 0-4 0-0 0, Drummond 5-6 0-2 10, Dragic 3-8 0-0 7, White 3-6 2-4 10. Totals 33-79 27-33 100. WASHINGTON (102) Avdija 2-4 0-0 6, Kuzma 8-16...
N.Y. Knicks 130, Detroit 106
Percentages: FG .433, FT .594. 3-Point Goals: 9-36, .250 (Bey 4-8, Bogdanovic 1-2, McGruder 1-3, Ivey 1-4, Cunningham 1-6, Stewart 1-6, Duren 0-1, Hayes 0-3, Knox II 0-3). Team Rebounds: 11. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 2 (Bey, Stewart). Turnovers: 15 (Cunningham 4, Ivey 4, Bey 2, Bogdanovic, Duren, Hayes,...
L.A. Clippers 103, L.A. Lakers 97
Percentages: FG .463, FT .645. 3-Point Goals: 9-29, .310 (Kennard 3-3, George 2-7, Jackson 1-3, Morris Sr. 1-3, Powell 1-3, Leonard 1-4, Covington 0-2, Wall 0-4). Team Rebounds: 15. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 7 (Zubac 5, Covington 2). Turnovers: 21 (George 5, Powell 4, Zubac 4, Wall 3, Jackson...
Ja Morant scores 49 points in Grizzlies' win over Rockets
HOUSTON (AP) — Ja Morant scored 49 points and hit five 3-pointers to lead the Memphis Grizzlies to a 129-122 victory over the Houston Rockets on Friday night. Morant carried the team on a night Desmond Bane and Tyus Jones struggled. Bane made just 3 of 16 shots for 14 points and Jones was 4 for 13 with 11 points.
Meet OTE’s Somto Cyril: He has no favorite NBA team or NBA player and just wants to win
Somtochukwu “Somto” Cyril has no favorite player in the National Basketball Association. He doesn’t have a favorite NBA team. He just wants to win. A native of Enugu, Nigeria, the 6-10 center is only interested in his team, OTE’s City Reapers. On Friday night, day two of OTE’s second season in the bubble, OTE Arena, […] The post Meet OTE’s Somto Cyril: He has no favorite NBA team or NBA player and just wants to win appeared first on The Atlanta Voice.
Valanciunas has big night, helps Pelicans beat Hornets
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Jonas Valanciunas had 30 points and 17 rebounds and the New Orleans Pelicans spoiled the Charlotte Hornets’ home opener with a wire-to-wire 124-112 victory Friday night. Brandon Ingram was solid all around with 28 points, nine rebounds and seven assists for the Pelicans and...
Toronto 3, Dallas 2
Toronto0111—3 First Period_1, Dallas, Glendening 1 (Lundkvist, Faksa), 14:45. Second Period_2, Toronto, Kerfoot 1 (Bunting, Sandin), 2:31 (pp). Third Period_3, Toronto, Robertson 1 (Nylander, Bunting), 1:59. 4, Dallas, Seguin 2 (Marchment, Johnston), 7:21 (pp). Overtime_5, Toronto, Robertson 2 (Rielly, Matthews), 3:46. Shots on Goal_Dallas 11-6-10-1_28. Toronto 6-17-17-3_43. Power-play opportunities_Dallas...
San Jose 3, N.Y. Rangers 2
First Period_1, San Jose, Couture 2 (Karlsson, Kunin), 6:02 (pp). Second Period_2, N.Y. Rangers, Chytil 2 (Kreider), 1:50. 3, N.Y. Rangers, Panarin 3 (Trocheck, Fox), 9:05. 4, San Jose, Simek 1 (Lindblom, Nieto), 13:10. Third Period_None. Overtime_5, San Jose, Karlsson 2 (Meier, Hertl), 0:49. Shots on Goal_San Jose 5-4-16-2_27. N.Y....
NHL Conference Glance
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs. Tampa Bay at Florida, 7:30 p.m. Detroit at Chicago, 8:30 p.m. Seattle at Colorado, 9 p.m. Saturday's Games. Minnesota at Boston, 1 p.m. San...
