Popular off-price retail chain opens another new store location in TexasKristen WaltersNew Caney, TX
Pirates, eating contest, fireworks and more at the Texas Renaissance FestivalAmber AlexandriaTodd Mission, TX
Texas Mother Charged with Capital Murder in 5-year-old Daughter's StabbingLarry LeaseTomball, TX
Missing Texas Teen Arrested after Body Found in TrunkLarry LeaseHumble, TX
Political consultant convicted in failed scheme to influence 2020 Katy area primaryCovering KatyKaty, TX
Q&A: Meet the candidates running for Willis ISD Position 1
Early voting for the Nov. 8 election will run from Oct. 24-Nov. 4. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) Four candidates are campaigning for Willis ISD board of trustees Position 1 in the upcoming Nov. 8 election. Candidates were asked to keep responses under 50 words, answer the questions provided and avoid attacking...
Optimum expands to serve Lake Conroe, Montgomery
Optimum opened its location in Montgomery on Oct. 14. (Courtesy Optimum) Optimum opened a location Oct. 14 at 15264 Hwy. 105 W., Ste., 200, Montgomery. The business offers internet, mobile, TV and phone services. 866-347-4784. www.optimum.com. Reporter, Conroe/Montgomery. Peyton joined Community Impact Newspaper in June 2022. Covering predominately the Conroe/Montgomery...
Q&A: Get to know the candidates running for Klein ISD Position 6
Challenger Kristin Cobb will be running against incumbent Cathy M. Arellano for Klein ISD board of trustees Position 6 in the upcoming Nov. 8 election. (Ronald Winters/Community Impact) Challenger Kristin Cobb will be running against incumbent Cathy M. Arellano for Klein ISD board of trustees Position 6 in the upcoming...
Q&A: Get to know Missouri City at large Position 2 candidates
Two candidates are vying for the position of At Large Position 2 Missouri City Council member, with candidate Bruce Zaborowski challenging the incumbent Lynn Clouser, who was elected in 2020. Candidates were asked to keep responses under 75 words, answer the questions provided and avoid attacking opponents. Answers may have...
Houston ISD hosts community meeting to gather feedback as search begins for new Bellaire High School principal
Houston ISD School Support Officer Delesa Franklin takes feedback from attendees at an Oct. 17 community meeting at Bellaire High School. (Shawn Arrajj/Community Impact) Bellaire High School students, parents and community members attended a meeting Oct. 17 to provide feedback to Houston ISD officials as they kick off the process to find the school's next principal.
Harris County, city of Houston officials request federal monitors for Nov. 8 election after state plans to send inspectors
County Judge Lina Hidalgo speaks at a news conference before a July 19 meeting of Commissioners Court. (Rachel Carlton/Community Impact Newspaper) Editor's note: This article has been updated to include information from the Texas Secretary of State's office on the number of inspectors present at previous Harris County elections. Harris...
Houston Methodist The Woodlands Hospital announces anonymous $10M gift will be used to expand academic program
Houston Methodist The Woodlands Hospital received a $10 million donation, the hospital announced Oct. 21. (Andrew Christman/Community Impact) Houston Methodist announced Oct. 21 it received an anonymous $10 million philanthropic commitment it will use for the expansion of its academic medical program into The Woodlands. The expansion marks the first...
Lone Star College-CyFair president reports on the state of the college
Lone Star College-CyFair President Valerie Jones speaks at the Oct. 18 meeting of the Cy-Fair Houston Chamber of Commerce. (Danica Lloyd/Community Impact) Lone Star College-CyFair President Valerie Jones presented the annual "State of the College" address at the Cy-Fair Houston Chamber of Commerce's Oct. 18 general membership luncheon, noting how the college has grown in its nearly 20-year history. Jones rose to the position of president in June after previously serving as the associate vice chancellor for academic affairs.
The Woodlands agrees to regional funding for David Memorial Drive extension to be managed by Shenandoah
Karen Dempsey, chief administrative officer for The Woodlands Township, presents information about the regional participation agreement. (Vanessa Holt/Community Impact) The Woodlands Township on Oct. 20 agreed to its part of a regional project to extend David Memorial Drive in Shenandoah to Hwy. 242 with the goal of alleviating traffic congestion along I-45 in the region.
Q&A: Get to know League City City Council Position 7 candidates
Early voting will run from Oct. 24-Nov. 4. Election Day is Nov. 8. (Community Impact staff) Three candidates are vying for League City City Council Position 7 in the upcoming Nov. 8 election. Newcomers Larissa Ramirez, Ange Mertens and Sean Saunders will square off. Candidates were asked to keep responses...
Conroe announces next steps in search for city administrator
Conroe announced its next steps in the search for a city administrator in an Oct. 19 release. (Peyton MacKenzie/Community Impact) In an Oct. 19 release, Conroe Mayor Jody Czajkoski announced the city has begun working with SGR, a recruitment firm based in Keller, to continue its search for a city administrator.
What's on the ballot: What Katy residents need to know ahead of the Nov. 8 midterm elections
Early voting will run from Oct. 24-Nov. 4. Election Day is Nov. 8. (Community Impact staff) Voters in Fort Bend, Harris and Waller counties can vote at any of their county’s polling centers during early voting and on Election Day. Lists of polling locations are published at www.fortbendcountytx.gov, www.co.waller.tx.us and www.harrisvotes.com. Propositions were lightly edited for space.
Sample ballot: Where, when to vote in The Woodlands for Nov. 8 elections
Texans will have the opportunity to cast ballots in the upcoming midterm elections starting Oct. 24. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) The Woodlands area residents will have the opportunity to cast ballots in several local, state and federal races in the coming weeks. When to vote. Oct. 24: First day of early...
When is early voting in Texas? 2022 midterm election dates, where to vote
HOUSTON - Voters will soon determine Texas’ next governor and several other statewide and local leaders, but you don’t have to wait until election day on Nov. 8 to cast your ballot. Early voting in Texas for the 2022 midterm election begins on Oct. 24 and runs through...
Houston approves $2.5 million for Jones Hall improvements as arts entities await decision on broader funding request
Houston First is in the process of renovating Jones Hall "to upgrade the acoustics, infrastructure, safety, and audience accessibility and amenities." (Courtesy Paul Hester) Houston City Council unanimously voted Oct. 19 to approve an interlocal agreement between the city and Houston First Corp. providing $2.5 million for improvements at Jones Hall.
Katy child care, early education centers tackle costs, staff issues as inflation continues to rise
While child care is an important service for working parents, it can be costly due to state staffing requirements, local child care and early education center officials said. (Designed by La'Toya Smith) Katy’s continued development and inflation have created increases in costs of child care, while early education centers balance...
Q&A: Get to know the candidates running for Texas House of Representatives District 150
In the upcoming Nov. 8 election, Democratic challenger Ginny Brown Daniel will be running against Republican incumbent Valoree Swanson for Texas House of Representatives District 150. Democratic challenger Ginny Brown Daniel will be running against Republican incumbent Valoree Swanson for Texas House of Representatives District 150 in the upcoming Nov....
Texas Secretary of State’s office to monitor Harris County's Nov. 8 election following scrutiny of 2020 election
Harris County's 2020 elections have been the subject of a state audit since September 2021. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) In its ongoing audit of Harris County’s 2020 elections, the Texas Secretary of State’s office said it had found “serious breaches” in the management of elections records in a letter dated Oct. 18.
The City of Conroe receives the GFOA Triple Crown
CONROE, TX – The City of Conroe has been named a Triple Crown Winner for fiscal year 2020 by the Government Finance Officers Association of the United States & Canada (GFOA). The Triple Crown designation recognizes governments that have received the following awards: Certificate of Achievement for Excellence in Financial Reporting (audit award), Popular Annual Financial Reporting Award (financial report award) and the Distinguished Budget Presentation Award (budget award) in a single fiscal year. The City of Conroe is one of just 317 governments that received the Triple Crown for fiscal year 2020.
Officials in Texas' most populous county ask DOJ to send federal monitors in response to state plans to send observers for general election
Three top officials in Texas' most populous county have asked the Department of Justice's Civil Rights Division to send federal monitors to Harris County for the midterm elections to oversee what they view as an effort by Republican state officials to "chill voters' trust in the election process" and "intimidate" election workers.
