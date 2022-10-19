Lone Star College-CyFair President Valerie Jones speaks at the Oct. 18 meeting of the Cy-Fair Houston Chamber of Commerce. (Danica Lloyd/Community Impact) Lone Star College-CyFair President Valerie Jones presented the annual "State of the College" address at the Cy-Fair Houston Chamber of Commerce's Oct. 18 general membership luncheon, noting how the college has grown in its nearly 20-year history. Jones rose to the position of president in June after previously serving as the associate vice chancellor for academic affairs.

HOUSTON, TX ・ 3 DAYS AGO