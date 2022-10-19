ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Conroe, TX

Community Impact Houston

Optimum expands to serve Lake Conroe, Montgomery

Optimum opened its location in Montgomery on Oct. 14. (Courtesy Optimum) Optimum opened a location Oct. 14 at 15264 Hwy. 105 W., Ste., 200, Montgomery. The business offers internet, mobile, TV and phone services. 866-347-4784. www.optimum.com. Reporter, Conroe/Montgomery. Peyton joined Community Impact Newspaper in June 2022. Covering predominately the Conroe/Montgomery...
MONTGOMERY, TX
Community Impact Houston

Houston ISD hosts community meeting to gather feedback as search begins for new Bellaire High School principal

Houston ISD School Support Officer Delesa Franklin takes feedback from attendees at an Oct. 17 community meeting at Bellaire High School. (Shawn Arrajj/Community Impact) Bellaire High School students, parents and community members attended a meeting Oct. 17 to provide feedback to Houston ISD officials as they kick off the process to find the school's next principal.
HOUSTON, TX
Community Impact Houston

Harris County, city of Houston officials request federal monitors for Nov. 8 election after state plans to send inspectors

County Judge Lina Hidalgo speaks at a news conference before a July 19 meeting of Commissioners Court. (Rachel Carlton/Community Impact Newspaper) Editor's note: This article has been updated to include information from the Texas Secretary of State's office on the number of inspectors present at previous Harris County elections. Harris...
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
Community Impact Houston

Houston Methodist The Woodlands Hospital announces anonymous $10M gift will be used to expand academic program

Houston Methodist The Woodlands Hospital received a $10 million donation, the hospital announced Oct. 21. (Andrew Christman/Community Impact) Houston Methodist announced Oct. 21 it received an anonymous $10 million philanthropic commitment it will use for the expansion of its academic medical program into The Woodlands. The expansion marks the first...
THE WOODLANDS, TX
Community Impact Houston

Lone Star College-CyFair president reports on the state of the college

Lone Star College-CyFair President Valerie Jones speaks at the Oct. 18 meeting of the Cy-Fair Houston Chamber of Commerce. (Danica Lloyd/Community Impact) Lone Star College-CyFair President Valerie Jones presented the annual "State of the College" address at the Cy-Fair Houston Chamber of Commerce's Oct. 18 general membership luncheon, noting how the college has grown in its nearly 20-year history. Jones rose to the position of president in June after previously serving as the associate vice chancellor for academic affairs.
HOUSTON, TX
Community Impact Houston

The Woodlands agrees to regional funding for David Memorial Drive extension to be managed by Shenandoah

Karen Dempsey, chief administrative officer for The Woodlands Township, presents information about the regional participation agreement. (Vanessa Holt/Community Impact) The Woodlands Township on Oct. 20 agreed to its part of a regional project to extend David Memorial Drive in Shenandoah to Hwy. 242 with the goal of alleviating traffic congestion along I-45 in the region.
THE WOODLANDS, TX
Community Impact Houston

What's on the ballot: What Katy residents need to know ahead of the Nov. 8 midterm elections

Early voting will run from Oct. 24-Nov. 4. Election Day is Nov. 8. (Community Impact staff) Voters in Fort Bend, Harris and Waller counties can vote at any of their county’s polling centers during early voting and on Election Day. Lists of polling locations are published at www.fortbendcountytx.gov, www.co.waller.tx.us and www.harrisvotes.com. Propositions were lightly edited for space.
KATY, TX
Community Impact Houston

Houston approves $2.5 million for Jones Hall improvements as arts entities await decision on broader funding request

Houston First is in the process of renovating Jones Hall "to upgrade the acoustics, infrastructure, safety, and audience accessibility and amenities." (Courtesy Paul Hester) Houston City Council unanimously voted Oct. 19 to approve an interlocal agreement between the city and Houston First Corp. providing $2.5 million for improvements at Jones Hall.
HOUSTON, TX
Community Impact Houston

Q&A: Get to know the candidates running for Texas House of Representatives District 150

In the upcoming Nov. 8 election, Democratic challenger Ginny Brown Daniel will be running against Republican incumbent Valoree Swanson for Texas House of Representatives District 150. Democratic challenger Ginny Brown Daniel will be running against Republican incumbent Valoree Swanson for Texas House of Representatives District 150 in the upcoming Nov....
TEXAS STATE
hellowoodlands.com

The City of Conroe receives the GFOA Triple Crown

CONROE, TX – The City of Conroe has been named a Triple Crown Winner for fiscal year 2020 by the Government Finance Officers Association of the United States & Canada (GFOA). The Triple Crown designation recognizes governments that have received the following awards: Certificate of Achievement for Excellence in Financial Reporting (audit award), Popular Annual Financial Reporting Award (financial report award) and the Distinguished Budget Presentation Award (budget award) in a single fiscal year. The City of Conroe is one of just 317 governments that received the Triple Crown for fiscal year 2020.
CONROE, TX
News Channel Nebraska

Officials in Texas' most populous county ask DOJ to send federal monitors in response to state plans to send observers for general election

Three top officials in Texas' most populous county have asked the Department of Justice's Civil Rights Division to send federal monitors to Harris County for the midterm elections to oversee what they view as an effort by Republican state officials to "chill voters' trust in the election process" and "intimidate" election workers.
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
Community Impact Houston

Community Impact Houston

