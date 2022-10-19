ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

Former Kentucky Justice lawmaker indicted for rape

By associatedpress
Bluegrass Live
Bluegrass Live
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ZFlFH_0ieMCUel00

A former Kentucky Justice Cabinet secretary and lawmaker has been indicted on a charge of first-degree rape.

Former state Rep. John Tilley is accused of having sex with a woman who could not consent because she was physically helpless, according to the Fayette County indictment returned last week.

The indictment alleges the incident happened around April 15. Tilley was arrested on the same charge in August and posted bond.

Tilley’s attorney, Steve Schroering, told news outlets when Tilley was arrested that his client is innocent and turned himself in.

“John Tilley maintains his innocence of the criminal charges and has cooperated with the investigation,” Schroering said. “He respects the judicial process and has no further comment at this time.”

Arraignment is set for Oct. 28.

Tilley served as Justice and Public Safety Cabinet secretary from December 2015 through 2019 under Gov. Matt Bevin, overseeing Kentucky State Police, the Department of Corrections and other agencies.

Before that, Tilley served five terms as a Democratic state lawmaker from Hopkinsville.

Comments / 7

Related
WHAS11

Candidate for Kentucky governor faces multiple charges

KENTON COUNTY, Ky. — A Republican candidate for governor has been charged with menacing, harassment and criminal trespass after his underage nephew allegedly flipped him off. According to court documents, Eric Deters chased his nephew through Sugar Ridge Farm in Kenton County. Officers said Deters was retrieving mail when...
KENTON COUNTY, KY
WLKY.com

Amendment 1 will be on Kentucky ballots. What would it do?

FRANKFORT, Ky. — Kentucky's GOP state lawmakers were livid in 2020. They were upset Gov. Andy Beshear's COVID-19 restrictions closed many businesses and forced schools to offer remote instruction only. And they were frustrated there was little they could do until they convened in January 2021 for their regularly scheduled General Assembly.
KENTUCKY STATE
q95fm.net

Man Arrested Following Undercover Internet Crimes Against Children Investigation

The Kentucky State Police (KSP) Electronic Crime Branch arrested Logan S. Fryar, 28, on charges related to child sexual abuse material. Mr. Fryar was arrested as the result of an undercover Internet Crimes Against Children investigation. The KSP Electronic Crime Branch began the investigation after discovering the suspect was engaging in sexually explicit online communications with a minor. Equipment used to facilitate the crimes was seized and taken to KSP’s forensic laboratory for further examination. The investigation remains ongoing.
KENTUCKY STATE
q95fm.net

Kentucky State Police Asks for Public’s Help in Missing Person Case

Kentucky State Police is asking for the public’s help in finding Amy Marie Green. Green has been missing since this Monday, October 17. Green is a white female, 45 years old and has brown hairs. She was last wearing a white long sleeve shirt with breast cancer awareness ribbons and wearing black leggings.
KENTUCKY STATE
WLKY.com

Republican candidate disqualified to run for Kentucky House seat

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Republican candidate has been disqualified to run for a Kentucky House seat. Susan Tyler Witten was running in House District 31, which includes Douglas Hills, Plainview, and part of Jeffersontown. Democrat Sue Foster challenged her candidacy in a lawsuit arguing that Witten used voter signatures...
KENTUCKY STATE
wvlt.tv

Kentucky man accused of killing daughter arrested in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A man by the name of Damian Bowden was found and arrested by the U.S. Marshals Task Force in Nashville after he was wanted in connection to the murder of his daughter Daquanna Bowden. Daquanna’s car was found by the Metro Nashville Police Department on Friday,...
NASHVILLE, TN
WSAZ

What is Amendment 2 and how could it impact Kentucky?

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Election Day is three weeks away and Kentuckians heading to the polls will vote on two constitutional amendments. Many eyes are on Amendment 2 which addresses the right to abortion. Abortions aren’t currently being performed in Kentucky except for medical emergencies, under a state “trigger law”...
KENTUCKY STATE
The Associated Press

Idaho Supreme Court won't weigh legality of child marriage

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — A legal loophole in Idaho that allows parents of teens to nullify child custody agreements by arranging child marriages will remain in effect, under a ruling from the state Supreme Court on Tuesday. In a split decision, the high court declined to decide whether Idaho’s child marriage law — which allows 16- and 17-year-olds to marry if one parent agrees to the union — is unconstitutional. Instead, the justices said that once a child is emancipated by marriage, the family court loses jurisdiction over custody matters. The case arose from a custody battle between...
IDAHO STATE
WKYT 27

WATCH | Stopping the flow of drugs in Central Kentucky

WATCH | Iconic Richmond bar ‘The Family Dog’ will open back up for one night after 22 years. Iconic Richmond bar ‘The Family Dog’ will open back up for one night after 22 years. WATCH | Jim Caldwell's FastCast. Updated: 16 hours ago. WATCH | Kentucky...
KENTUCKY STATE
TheDailyBeast

Kentucky Man Posted Abuse of Toddler on Snapchat: Cops

A Kentucky man has been arrested after posting a video of him abusing a 2-year-old kid on Snapchat. 23-year-old Benjamin Franklin was charged with criminal abuse of a child under 12 and strangulation. The child’s mother said she was at work when she was alerted by numerous people of the video of Franklin holding the kid by his neck and slamming him onto his bed. Franklin admitted to police he abused the child. He’s being held at the Carroll County Detention Center with a bond of $5,000 and he’s been ordered to have no contact with the child or his mother. His arraignment hearing is scheduled for Oct. 19.Read it at WAVE
CARROLL COUNTY, KY
Bluegrass Live

Bluegrass Live

Lexington, KY
21K+
Followers
1K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Bluegrass Live is a statewide digital news source providing Kentuckians with original and smartly curated news and entertainment content. We strive to connect with Kentucky residents on a cross-platform level, giving them information they can easily access, share with others and ultimately use to better their lives and strengthen their communities. We are powered in part by content from sister publications, including several Kentucky community newspapers, and in part by fresh and original writing that illustrates topics that matter most to those interested in our state. Innovating community journalism is our mission. Kentucky is our newsroom.

 https://bluegrasslive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy