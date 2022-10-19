ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Albany Herald

Jack McBrayer is Over the Moon About Season 2 of ‘Hello Jack! The Kindness Show’ on Apple TV+

From the moment we enter Clover Grove in Hello, Jack! The Kindness Show we are taken to a colorful, musical, and magical world that feels super positive. Co-creator and executive producer Jack McBrayer is thrilled with the reception from Season 1 and looking forward to his young fans and their parents coming along for the journey of Season 2 on Apple TV+.
TheDailyBeast

British TV, Theater Actress Josephine Melville Dies Backstage After Performance

British TV and theatre actress Josephine Melville has died backstage after performing a play. Melville shot to fame in the 1980s playing Tessa Parker in the long-running soap EastEnders. The theater company Nottingham Playhouse said she had just performed in a production of Nine Night when she was taken ill. The BBC reports that paramedics and a medically qualified member of the audience tried to save her life but she died at the scene. “Josephine’s family have been informed, and our thoughts and deep condolences are with them,” the theater company wrote. All remaining performances of Nine Night at the venue have been cancelled.Read it at Deadline
Albany Herald

Extracts of long-lost 2,100-year-old star map found behind medieval manuscript

(CTV Network) -- What was once lost can be found. Researchers discovered this to be true after uncovering extracts of a long-lost star map originally written over 2,100 years ago by one of history’s greatest astronomers. Greek astronomer Hipparchus’s Star Catalogue is the oldest known attempt at calculating the...

