‘Gwen Wants Him’: Blake Shelton’s Wife Pressured County Star To Leave ‘The Voice’ To ‘Save’ Their Marriage
Superstar Blake Shelton announced he was leaving The Voice next year after 23 seasons and sources reveal the coach is quitting the show to save his marriage to pop star Gwen Stefani, RadarOnline.com has learned. The God’s Country singer, 46, has been a staple on the reality series since its...
Nick Kroll Recalled The Moment He Finally Became Aware Of The "Don't Worry Darling" Drama
"My first exposure to it all was literally on the red carpet in Venice, and I was like, 'Ohhhh, I think people might be interested in this.' And I was right."
Albany Herald
Jack McBrayer is Over the Moon About Season 2 of ‘Hello Jack! The Kindness Show’ on Apple TV+
From the moment we enter Clover Grove in Hello, Jack! The Kindness Show we are taken to a colorful, musical, and magical world that feels super positive. Co-creator and executive producer Jack McBrayer is thrilled with the reception from Season 1 and looking forward to his young fans and their parents coming along for the journey of Season 2 on Apple TV+.
Albany Herald
Dwayne Johnson Gives Fans a Glimpse of Ripped Bod and Tattoos in Satin Purple Suit
Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson knows how to bring a pop of color! The Black Adam star turned the red carpet of his new DC movie into a major fashion moment. The film officially hits theaters today, Friday, Oct. 21.
British TV, Theater Actress Josephine Melville Dies Backstage After Performance
British TV and theatre actress Josephine Melville has died backstage after performing a play. Melville shot to fame in the 1980s playing Tessa Parker in the long-running soap EastEnders. The theater company Nottingham Playhouse said she had just performed in a production of Nine Night when she was taken ill. The BBC reports that paramedics and a medically qualified member of the audience tried to save her life but she died at the scene. “Josephine’s family have been informed, and our thoughts and deep condolences are with them,” the theater company wrote. All remaining performances of Nine Night at the venue have been cancelled.Read it at Deadline
Albany Herald
Amanda Seales wasn't feeling standup comedy anymore. Then she found her spark
Amanda Seales did not play when it came to the height of the Covid-19 pandemic. The actress and comedian told CNN she was serious about quarantining and didn't even consider touring with her standup show to protect herself and her audiences.
Albany Herald
Extracts of long-lost 2,100-year-old star map found behind medieval manuscript
(CTV Network) -- What was once lost can be found. Researchers discovered this to be true after uncovering extracts of a long-lost star map originally written over 2,100 years ago by one of history’s greatest astronomers. Greek astronomer Hipparchus’s Star Catalogue is the oldest known attempt at calculating the...
