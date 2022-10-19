ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Bakersfield Californian

ATP World Tour European Open Results

ANTWERP, BELGIUM (AP) _ Results Friday from European Open at Lotto Arena (seedings in parentheses):. Sebastian Korda, United States, def. Yoshihito Nishioka (8), Japan, 6-0, 6-2. Dominic Thiem, Austria, def. Hubert Hurkacz (1), Poland, 3-6, 7-6 (9), 7-6 (4). Richard Gasquet, France, def. David Goffin, Belgium, 6-2, 7-6 (6). Felix...
Bakersfield Californian

Data from Roll-In Cohort of North American pivotal alfapump® study (POSEIDON) selected for ...

Presentationby Dr. Florence Wongon Sunday November6thin Washington, DC:. “An Automatic Low Flow Ascites Pump Improves Ascites Control and Quality of LifeInPatients with Cirrhosis and Recurrent Ascites”. Ghent, Belgium – 21 October 2022 – Sequana Medical NV (Euronext Brussels: SEQUA, the "Company" or "Sequana Medical"), a pioneer in the treatment of...
Bakersfield Californian

AP News in Brief at 9:04 p.m. EDT

WASHINGTON (AP) — The House committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol formally issued an extraordinary subpoena to Donald Trump on Friday, demanding testimony from the former president who lawmakers say “personally orchestrated” a multi-part effort to overturn the results of the 2020 election.
ALABAMA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy