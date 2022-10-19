Read full article on original website
Portland 113, Phoenix 111
PHOENIX (111) Bridges 6-10 1-2 13, C.Johnson 2-9 0-0 5, Ayton 12-22 1-3 26, Booker 11-23 8-9 33, Paul 5-11 0-0 10, Craig 1-3 0-0 3, Lee 2-6 2-3 8, Biyombo 0-0 0-0 0, Landale 2-5 1-2 6, Okogie 1-2 0-0 2, Payne 1-3 2-2 5. Totals 43-94 15-21 111.
Milwaukee 90, Philadelphia 88
MILWAUKEE (90) Allen 3-10 4-5 12, G.Antetokounmpo 9-16 2-5 21, Lopez 6-16 1-2 17, Carter 2-3 0-0 5, Holiday 2-15 2-2 6, Ibaka 0-1 0-0 0, Nwora 2-5 0-0 6, Portis 5-10 0-0 11, Hill 2-2 0-0 4, Matthews 3-6 0-0 8. Totals 34-84 9-14 90. PHILADELPHIA (88) Harris 4-10...
Beloved Youth Football Coach Shot and Killed in Front of His Players as Practice Ended
Jermaine Knox –– who "loved this team with his heart and soul" –– was gunned down in Cincinnati, Ohio A youth football coach was killed in front of his players following practice in Cincinnati, Ohio, Tuesday. Football ball practice had just ended when longtime mentor Jermain Knox was shot outside the College Hill Recreation Facility, according to ABC News. Knox died at the scene, according to the Cincinnati Police Department. Another man was wounded in the leg and was taken to a hospital, police confirm. No children were injured. Hundreds...
Doorbell video shows malnourished Texas twins seeking help
CYPRESS, Texas (AP) — A mother whose twin teenagers told police in Texas they were handcuffed and forced to drink bleach was in jail Friday in neighboring Louisiana, where records show the woman had pleaded guilty a decade earlier to charges of putting her kids in danger. Zaikiya Duncan, 40, was arrested in Louisiana this week after doorbell videos showed the 15-year-old siblings, barefoot and holding handcuffs, knocking on homes before dawn in their suburban Houston neighborhood and asking for help. Duncan’s live-in boyfriend also was arrested. Both were in jail in Baton Rouge, about 250 miles (400 kilometers) east of Houston, awaiting extradition on charges of aggravated assault, according to authorities. It was not clear Friday whether either had an attorney. The brother and sister were severely malnourished and told police that abuse had been occurring for months, according to affidavit from a Harris County constable in Houston. They told authorities that Duncan handcuffed them, forced them to drink bleach and other household cleaners, and sprayed oven cleaner in their mouths “if they talked too much,” the affidavit said.
Ja Morant scores 49 points in Grizzlies' win over Rockets
HOUSTON (AP) — Ja Morant scored 49 points and hit five 3-pointers to lead the Memphis Grizzlies to a 129-122 victory over the Houston Rockets on Friday night. Morant carried the team on a night Desmond Bane and Tyus Jones struggled. Bane made just 3 of 16 shots for 14 points and Jones was 4 for 13 with 11 points.
Washington 102, Chicago 100
CHICAGO (100) DeRozan 11-23 10-11 32, Williams 2-5 2-2 7, Vucevic 5-14 12-12 24, Caruso 1-4 1-2 3, Dosunmu 3-9 0-0 7, Green 0-4 0-0 0, Drummond 5-6 0-2 10, Dragic 3-8 0-0 7, White 3-6 2-4 10. Totals 33-79 27-33 100. WASHINGTON (102) Avdija 2-4 0-0 6, Kuzma 8-16...
Atlanta 108, Orlando 98
ORLANDO (98) Banchero 6-18 7-8 20, F.Wagner 4-10 0-0 8, Carter Jr. 4-13 6-7 14, Ross 4-8 2-2 11, Suggs 1-5 1-3 3, Okeke 1-2 0-0 3, Bol 2-3 1-1 5, Bamba 2-6 2-2 7, Anthony 8-12 5-7 25, Hampton 1-3 0-0 2, K.Harris 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 33-80 24-30 98.
Valanciunas has big night, helps Pelicans beat Hornets
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Jonas Valanciunas had 30 points and 17 rebounds and the New Orleans Pelicans spoiled the Charlotte Hornets’ home opener with a wire-to-wire 124-112 victory Friday night. Brandon Ingram was solid all around with 28 points, nine rebounds and seven assists for the Pelicans and...
L.A. Clippers 103, L.A. Lakers 97
L.A. CLIPPERS (103) George 4-12 5-6 15, Morris Sr. 5-9 3-3 14, Zubac 6-6 2-4 14, Jackson 3-9 1-2 8, Powell 2-8 4-7 9, Covington 0-3 2-2 2, Leonard 6-12 1-2 14, Batum 0-0 1-2 1, Mann 0-0 0-0 0, Kennard 4-6 0-0 11, Wall 7-15 1-3 15. Totals 37-80 20-31 103.
Friday's Transactions
TEXAS RANGERS — Agreed to terms with Bruce Bochy on a three-year manager contract through the 2025 season. TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Agreed to terms with interim manager John Schneider on a three-year manager contract through the 2025 season with an option for 2026. National League. LOS ANGELES...
Boston 111, Miami 104
Percentages: FG .519, FT 1.000. 3-Point Goals: 14-33, .424 (Horford 3-5, Brown 2-3, Hauser 2-3, White 2-4, Williams 2-4, Tatum 2-7, Brogdon 1-3, Smart 0-4). Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 11 (White 3, Brown 2, Tatum 2, Vonleh 2, Williams 2). Turnovers: 19 (Smart 5, Brown 3,...
San Antonio 137, Indiana 134
Percentages: FG .543, FT .727. 3-Point Goals: 17-31, .548 (Richardson 6-8, Vassell 4-7, K.Johnson 4-9, Collins 1-1, McDermott 1-1, Jones 1-3, Primo 0-1, Sochan 0-1). Team Rebounds: 11. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 4 (Collins 3, Poeltl). Turnovers: 17 (Jones 3, Primo 3, Richardson 3, Collins 2, K.Johnson 2, Poeltl...
Tampa Bay 3, Florida 2
Florida1100—2 First Period_1, Tampa Bay, Stamkos 7 (Kucherov, Hedman), 13:04 (pp). 2, Florida, Tkachuk 3 (Forsling, Montour), 15:48. Penalties_Kucherov, TB (Tripping), 4:51; Sergachev, TB (Cross Checking), 7:35; Bennett, FLA (Tripping), 12:46; Hornqvist, FLA (Slashing), 13:04. Second Period_3, Florida, Balcers 2 (Montour, Tkachuk), 15:37. Penalties_Hagel, TB (Interference), 3:06; Bennett, FLA...
Columbus 5, Nashville 3
Columbus014—5 First Period_1, Nashville, Jeannot 2 (Trenin, Sissons), 3:16. 2, Nashville, Johansen 2 (Ekholm, Niederreiter), 10:45. Penalties_Peeke, CBJ (Interference), 5:47; Robinson, CBJ (Hooking), 11:46; Gudbranson, CBJ (Tripping), 19:51. Second Period_3, Columbus, Bean 1 (Johnson, Chinakhov), 16:09. 4, Nashville, Trenin 1 (Sissons, Jeannot), 17:38. Penalties_Borowiecki, NSH (Slashing), 5:03; Jeannot, NSH...
Phillies-Padres NLCS: Probable pitchers, schedule, more
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The Philadelphia Phillies -- the same team that fired Joe Girardi in May when it was 22-29 -- are two wins away from winning the National League pennant. Really.The Phillies returned to San Diego, the city where Bryce Harper broke his thumb one Saturday night in June, for a best-of-seven series with the Padres. The winner moves on to the World Series.Zack Wheeler tossed seven scoreless and Kyle Schwarber and Bryce Harper provided the power as the Phillies beat San Diego, 2-0, in Game 1 on Tuesday night.But, things didn't go well for the Phillies in Game 2....
