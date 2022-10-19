Read full article on original website
fox29.com
Police: Man, 24, shot and killed inside Kensington corner store
PHILADELPHIA - A young man has died after police say he was shot twice inside a Philadelphia corner store on Friday afternoon. Investigators say the deadly shooting happened at Erie Candy Store on the 3900 block of Kensington Avenue around 2:30 p.m. The 24-year-old victim was struck in the chest...
fox29.com
Man sought in West Philadelphia hit-and-run the injured children surrenders to police
PHILADELPHIA - Authorities say a man wanted in connection to a West Philadelphia hit-and-run that injured three children and a man surrendered to police on Friday. 54-year-old Andre Shuford Shuford faces multiple charges, including aggravated assault, in the Sep. 2 hit-and-run on 56th and Vine streets near Pee Wee Prep.
Police say a man shot, killed his co-worker during a fight in Shop Rite parking lot
A fight between two street cleaners turns deadly in the city's Oxford Circle section. Police say during the fight the suspect pulled out a gun and shot the victim in the chest.
Police: Man killed in Fairmount was the victim of a botched carjacking; suspect is 15 years old
Police say the victim was armed and shot the 15-year-old suspect in the leg. The teen returned fire, killing the victim.
Suspect in West Philly hit-and-run that injured 2 children surrenders to police
Police say the suspected hit-and-run driver who struck three people including two children in West Philadelphia last month has turned himself in.
fox29.com
Everett Beauregard murder: Police release new video of suspect, vehicle of interest in man's slaying
POWELTON - The Philadelphia Police Department has released new images and video in connection with the slaying of Everett Beauregard. PREVIOUS: 'Senseless': Fatal shooting of Temple University graduate in Powelton believed to be attempted robbery. On September 22, Temple University alum Everett Beuaregard, 23, was fatally shot after leaving a...
Trenton Man Found Guilty In Fatal Willingboro Shooting
A Trenton man has been found guilty of fatally shooting a 26-year-old woman three years ago in Burlington County, authorities said. The shooting took place inside a parked car on Baldwin Lane in the Buckingham Park section of Willingboro Township, according to Burlington County Prosecutor LaChia L. Bradshaw. Devon Woods,...
Main Line Media News
Woman admits fatally shooting mom’s boyfriend in Lower Merion
NORRISTOWN — A Philadelphia woman has admitted to fatally shooting her mother’s boyfriend during a New Year’s Eve domestic disturbance in Lower Merion. Samiyah Haniyy Williams, 25, of the 5000 block of Locust Street, pleaded guilty in Montgomery County Court to a felony charge of third-degree murder in connection with the Dec. 31, 2021, fatal shooting of Adrionne Reaves, at a residence along Saint Asaphs Road in the Bala Cynwyd section of Lower Merion.
Gloucester Township police searching for dark sedan in connection with hit-and-run
GLOUCESTER TOWNSHIP, N.J. (CBS) -- Gloucester Township police are investigating a hit-and-run from last Thursday. The crash happened on Landing Road near Old Black Horse Pike.Police say a dark, four-door sedan crashed into a parked car. The impact pushed that car into another parked vehicle. Detectives say there were four people in the striking vehicle that left the scene.If you know anything about the case, you're asked to call Gloucester township police.
WDEL 1150AM
Man shot in Wilmington Friday morning
Wilmington Police are investigating a shooting Friday morning that has left a man in critical condition. Police said the shooting occurred in the 1,600-block of North Pine Street at about 11:15 a.m. The victim was located and rushed to a hospital. Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to...
Main Line Media News
Man admits to carjacking woman at King of Prussia shopping mall
NORRISTOWN — A Philadelphia man was sent to prison for robbing a woman of her vehicle as she left the King of Prussia Plaza after a shopping trip to the popular Upper Merion mall. Andre Philip Hoston, 25, of the 4000 block of Higbee Street, was sentenced in Montgomery...
fox29.com
Family relieved West Philadelphia hit-and-run suspect turned himself in
54-year-old Andre Shuford faces multiple charges, including aggravated assault, in the Sep. 2 hit-and-run on 56th and Vine streets near Pee Wee Prep. The family of 5-year-old Divinity McFarland said they were relieved to find out Shuford is off the streets, but the child and 43-year-old Shaheed Richberg have a long way to recovery.
NBC Philadelphia
Man in Wheelchair Didn't Die From Fall, but Rather Gunshot, Police Say
A man who police initially believed fell out of his wheelchair and struck his head was actually shot Tuesday night in Northeast Philadelphia's Oxford Circle neighborhood, authorities said. Thomas Hennessey, 55, was pronounced dead at 9:20 p.m. near his home on the 4700 block of Alcott Street, Philadelphia police said...
Gunman Killed Pottstown Teens In Drug Deal Gone Bad: DA
A 17-year-old Montgomery County boy has been charged with first-degree murder and robbery offenses in connection with the slayings of two victims around his age earlier this week, authorities announced. Dominic Carboni, of Shwenksville, had arranged to meet Skyler Fox, 17, to buy marijuana when he shot him and 18-year-old...
Philadelphia police raid leads to seizure of weapons, ATVs, fighting dogs in Kensington
In addition to drugs and guns, police found dozens of ATVs and dirt bikes, roosters and fighting dogs.
Police investigating overnight shooting in Hunting Park
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A man is in critical condition after being shot in Philadelphia's Hunting Park neighborhood. The shooting happened just after 2:30 a.m. Friday. Police say they found a man lying on the street at North 8th and Bristol Streets. They rushed him to Temple University Hospital with several gunshot wounds. Police have not released information about a suspect.
fox29.com
Drugs, ATVs, animals confiscated in major Kensington crime bust, police say
KENSINGTON - Officers with the Philadelphia Police Narcotics Unit took part in a major crime bust involving drugs, ATVs, guns and animals. Officials say early Thursday morning, an investigation took officers to the 3100 block of Weymouth Street, in Philadelphia’s Kensington section. Eight people were arrested. Items confiscated included...
sanatogapost.com
Schwenksville Teen Arrested in Double Homicide
POTTSTOWN PA – A Schwenksville teen was arrested Thursday (Oct. 20, 2022) on charges of murder and robbery, stemming from the shooting deaths of two Pottsgrove High School students earlier this week in the area of Fourth and Johnson streets in Pottstown. Montgomery County District Attorney Kevin Steele, who announced the arrest, said drugs were involved in the incident.
Prosecutor: 2 Charged For Fatally Shooting Philadelphia Man in Camden, NJ
Two men have been charged with murder and weapons offenses in connection to the fatal shooting of a man from Philadelphia in Camden earlier this week. The shooting happened around 3:30 early Monday morning in the 1800 block of Davis Street. Camden County Prosecutor Grace MacAulay says officers with the...
delawarevalleynews.com
Levittown Male Arrested For Road Rage Assault In Warrington
It was back on July 7,2022 when Kevin Carragher was driving near Bristol and Easton Roads, in Warrington, when he allegedly got irked by something that another motorist did. That motorist is a licensed driver under 18 years of age, police said. Carragher is alleged to have blocked the other vehicle from exiting the Hatboro Savings Bank.
