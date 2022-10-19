Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Bakersfield Californian
New Jersey 4, N.Y. Islanders 1
New Jersey022—4 N.Y. Islanders001—1 First Period_None. Penalties_Lee, NYI (Tripping), 2:15; Marino, NJ (Hooking), 17:09. Second Period_1, New Jersey, Hughes 1 (Severson), 1:35. 2, New Jersey, Palat 2 (Bratt, Hischier), 8:09. Penalties_Smith, NJ (Tripping), 14:37; Lee, NYI (High Sticking), 15:56. Third Period_3, New Jersey, Palat 3 (Hischier, Bratt), 15:28....
Bakersfield Californian
NHL Conference Glance
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs. Minnesota at Boston, 1 p.m. San Jose at New Jersey, 1 p.m. Arizona at Ottawa, 4 p.m. St. Louis at Edmonton, 4 p.m. Dallas...
Bakersfield Californian
Toronto 3, Dallas 2
Toronto0111—3 First Period_1, Dallas, Glendening 1 (Lundkvist, Faksa), 14:45. Second Period_2, Toronto, Kerfoot 1 (Bunting, Sandin), 2:31 (pp). Third Period_3, Toronto, Robertson 1 (Nylander, Bunting), 1:59. 4, Dallas, Seguin 2 (Marchment, Johnston), 7:21 (pp). Overtime_5, Toronto, Robertson 2 (Rielly, Matthews), 3:46. Shots on Goal_Dallas 11-6-10-1_28. Toronto 6-17-17-3_43. Power-play opportunities_Dallas...
Bakersfield Californian
Ottawa 5, Washington 2
Ottawa023—5 First Period_1, Washington, Oshie 2 (Johansson, Carlson), 10:01 (pp). 2, Washington, Mantha 3 (Sheary, Orlov), 10:35 (pp). Penalties_Sanderson, OTT (Tripping), 8:06; Hamonic, OTT (Delay of Game), 8:54. Second Period_3, Ottawa, Batherson 2 (DeBrincat, Tkachuk), 5:48 (pp). 4, Ottawa, Batherson 3 (Chabot, Tkachuk), 7:39 (pp). Penalties_Hathaway, WSH (Roughing), 3:47;...
Bakersfield Californian
Friday's Transactions
TEXAS RANGERS — Agreed to terms with Bruce Bochy on a three-year manager contract through the 2025 season. TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Agreed to terms with interim manager John Schneider on a three-year manager contract through the 2025 season with an option for 2026. National League. LOS ANGELES...
Comments / 0