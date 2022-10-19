ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Starkville, MS

Starkville Daily News

SDN Game of the Week: Eagles stun Wolverines in Maroon Bowl

East Webster stormed back from a two-touchdown deficit in the final 5 minutes and took its first lead of the game. Coach Brad Gray has seen his Eagle team make play after play when the game has counted this year, however, and the coach had faith that his senior quarterback and the team would make a play.
MABEN, MS
Starkville Daily News

Yellow Jackets capture Little Egg Bowl victory

Trey Petty had seven combined touchdowns for the Jackets as they defeated the Oxford Chargers 47-28. After losing the first three Class 6A, Region 2 games of the season, Starkville has bounced back to win the last two. It has improved records to 6-3 overall and 2-3 in the division.
STARKVILLE, MS
Starkville Daily News

Bulldogs take on Tide in SEC West matchup

That's what Mississippi State head football coach Mike Leach wants from his team Saturday as it takes on the sixth-ranked Alabama Crimson Tide in Tuscaloosa. Leach said if the Bulldogs are thinking about the winning tradition of the Tide, then they are already beaten when they get off the bus for the Southeastern Conference Western Division matchup at 6 p.m.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
High School Football PRO

Oxford, October 22 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Starkville High School football team will have a game with Oxford High School on October 21, 2022, 17:00:00.
STARKVILLE, MS
Starkville Daily News

SDN Game of the Week: Maroon Bowl, East Webster vs. Eupora

While the Wolverines have hit a three-game losing skid and the Eagles are in the middle of a five-game winning streak with a Class 2A, Region 2 title clinched, rivalry games change things. Needless to say, neither coach has had to use any motivational speeches this week. For more on...
EUPORA, MS
Starkville Daily News

MSU drops soccer match to No. 1 Alabama

Unfortunately, there came a second half for the Bulldogs. The Alabama Crimson Tide scored three second-half goals to break a 1-1 tie at the break and left with a 4-1 victory over MSU. With the win, the Tide improved their records to 15-1-1 overall and 8-0-0 in the SEC, while...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Starkville Daily News

Mississippi State hosts No. 1 Alabama in soccer

The Crimson Tide bring their No. 1 ranking to the MSU Soccer Field for a 6:30 p.m. match and the Bulldogs welcome the challenge. For more on this story, read our news edition from Thursday, October 20 or click here to subscribe to our e-edition. 
STARKVILLE, MS
WJTV 12

Mississippi State football player dies

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WJTV) – A Mississippi State University (MSU) football player has died. MSU leaders identified the player as 19-year-old Samuel Westmoreland, of Tupelo. He was a Tupelo High School graduate, was an offensive lineman for the MSU Bulldog football team and an industrial technology major. “One of the most profound lessons I’ve learned while […]
STARKVILLE, MS
WJTV 12

Mississippi State announces plans for Jim and Thomas Duff Center

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WJTV) – Mississippi State University (MSU) will soon begin construction on a new, centralized home for the university’s Autism and Developmental Disabilities Clinic (ADDC), Disability Resource Center, and Department of Kinesiology. This comes after a commitment from brothers Jim and Tommy Duff of Columbia. The $15 million gift will enhance disability services and […]
STARKVILLE, MS
wcbi.com

Brooksville police chief resigns, search for new chief begins

BROOKSVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – The town of Brooksville finds itself looking for a police chief, once again. Virginia Rich tells WCBI she has resigned, effective immediately. She took over the Brooksville police department back in April. The Noxubee County town had not had a police chief for eight years...
BROOKSVILLE, MS
wtva.com

Carter Bliven reported missing in Chickasaw County

HOUSTON, Miss. (WTVA) - Help is needed locating a young man reported missing in Chickasaw County. Carter Bliven, 21, was last seen on Tuesday, Oct. 18 on County Road 416 in Woodland, according to the Chickasaw County Sheriff’s Department. He is 6 feet 1 inches tall and weighs 250...
CHICKASAW COUNTY, MS
wtva.com

Search for new Columbus police chief is down to three candidates

The list of potential new chiefs has shortened from about 70 candidates to just three in a matter of two weeks. Search for new Columbus police chief is down to three candidates. The list of potential new chiefs has shortened from about 70 candidates to just three in a matter...
COLUMBUS, MS
wcbi.com

Vendors flock to Tupelo for the area’s largest Christmas marketplace

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – The largest Christmas marketplace in the area is underway, and one vendor is making a difference by selling her sweet treats. Tracy Jackson is the owner of “Katie’s Cookies and Candies.” She has a booth at Celebration Village. The Mobile Alabama-based business was started by Jackson, who was legally blind for years. In fact, WCBI did a story on Jackson several years ago at Celebration Village.
TUPELO, MS
wtva.com

Information sought on runaway in Lee County

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - Help is needed locating a runaway teenager in Lee County. According to Lee County Youth Court, 17-year-old Zariah Williams was last seen on Sept. 30 when her guardian dropped her off with her aunt. The aunt lives on the east side of Tupelo; a specific address...
LEE COUNTY, MS
Commercial Dispatch

$10M retail, condo development planned for Russell St

STARKVILLE — Aldermen on Tuesday gave the green light to a $10 million condominium and retail project at the corner of Russell and Jarnigan streets. Developer Jeremy Tabor needed board approval for a pair of variances due to lot dimensions, as well as a special exception that would allow him to have one fewer parking space associated with the property than city code technically allows. Aldermen approved all the measures by a 5-2 margin following a lengthy public hearing that featured vocal opposition from churchgoers near the proposed development site.
STARKVILLE, MS
Commercial Dispatch

Goings on With Grant: Aldi Grocery Store opening pushed to December

They say the best things in life come when we wait for them. Well, the Aldi Grocery Store located in the Triangle Crossing Shopping Center on Highway 12 in Starkville has delayed its opening, originally scheduled for today, to Dec. 1. Castleberry Properties Developer Luke Castleberry told me the grocery...
STARKVILLE, MS

