Starkville Daily News
SDN Game of the Week: Eagles stun Wolverines in Maroon Bowl
East Webster stormed back from a two-touchdown deficit in the final 5 minutes and took its first lead of the game. Coach Brad Gray has seen his Eagle team make play after play when the game has counted this year, however, and the coach had faith that his senior quarterback and the team would make a play.
Starkville Daily News
Yellow Jackets capture Little Egg Bowl victory
Trey Petty had seven combined touchdowns for the Jackets as they defeated the Oxford Chargers 47-28. After losing the first three Class 6A, Region 2 games of the season, Starkville has bounced back to win the last two. It has improved records to 6-3 overall and 2-3 in the division.
Starkville Daily News
Bulldogs take on Tide in SEC West matchup
That's what Mississippi State head football coach Mike Leach wants from his team Saturday as it takes on the sixth-ranked Alabama Crimson Tide in Tuscaloosa. Leach said if the Bulldogs are thinking about the winning tradition of the Tide, then they are already beaten when they get off the bus for the Southeastern Conference Western Division matchup at 6 p.m.
Oxford, October 22 High School 🏈 Game Notice
Starkville Daily News
SDN Game of the Week: Maroon Bowl, East Webster vs. Eupora
While the Wolverines have hit a three-game losing skid and the Eagles are in the middle of a five-game winning streak with a Class 2A, Region 2 title clinched, rivalry games change things. Needless to say, neither coach has had to use any motivational speeches this week. For more on...
Starkville Daily News
MSU drops soccer match to No. 1 Alabama
Unfortunately, there came a second half for the Bulldogs. The Alabama Crimson Tide scored three second-half goals to break a 1-1 tie at the break and left with a 4-1 victory over MSU. With the win, the Tide improved their records to 15-1-1 overall and 8-0-0 in the SEC, while...
Bonus All Things CW: Congratulations to Sylvester Croom
Alabama will salute the former All-American center and Mississippi State coach for entering the College Football Hall of Fame.
Starkville Daily News
Mississippi State hosts No. 1 Alabama in soccer
The Crimson Tide bring their No. 1 ranking to the MSU Soccer Field for a 6:30 p.m. match and the Bulldogs welcome the challenge. For more on this story, read our news edition from Thursday, October 20 or click here to subscribe to our e-edition.
Commercial Dispatch
OCSO: ‘No reason’ to expect foul play in death of Mississippi State football player Sam Westmoreland
No foul play is suspected in the death of Mississippi State freshman football player Sam Westmoreland, authorities said. Oktibbeha County Sheriff’s Office Capt. Brett Watson said an investigation into Westmoreland’s death remains open but that a criminal case is not expected. “There is no reason at this point...
Mississippi State football player dies
STARKVILLE, Miss. (WJTV) – A Mississippi State University (MSU) football player has died. MSU leaders identified the player as 19-year-old Samuel Westmoreland, of Tupelo. He was a Tupelo High School graduate, was an offensive lineman for the MSU Bulldog football team and an industrial technology major. “One of the most profound lessons I’ve learned while […]
Mississippi State announces plans for Jim and Thomas Duff Center
STARKVILLE, Miss. (WJTV) – Mississippi State University (MSU) will soon begin construction on a new, centralized home for the university’s Autism and Developmental Disabilities Clinic (ADDC), Disability Resource Center, and Department of Kinesiology. This comes after a commitment from brothers Jim and Tommy Duff of Columbia. The $15 million gift will enhance disability services and […]
wtva.com
Master Transportation Study approved for South Montgomery St. in Starkville
The goal of the study is to find out the most effective way to reduce traffic congestion in the South Montgomery area and if there is a cost-effective way for the city to do so. Master Transportation Study approved for South Montgomery St. in Starkville. The goal of the study...
wcbi.com
Sweet Peppers Deli got a little sweeter, celebrating 25 years in Columbus
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Sweet Peppers Deli is getting a little bit sweeter. The restaurant business is notoriously fickle. Tastes and trends change, but in Columbus, a deli has become an institution. For a quarter of a century, Sweet Pepper’s Deli has been a go-to for many in Columbus...
wcbi.com
Brooksville police chief resigns, search for new chief begins
BROOKSVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – The town of Brooksville finds itself looking for a police chief, once again. Virginia Rich tells WCBI she has resigned, effective immediately. She took over the Brooksville police department back in April. The Noxubee County town had not had a police chief for eight years...
wtva.com
Carter Bliven reported missing in Chickasaw County
HOUSTON, Miss. (WTVA) - Help is needed locating a young man reported missing in Chickasaw County. Carter Bliven, 21, was last seen on Tuesday, Oct. 18 on County Road 416 in Woodland, according to the Chickasaw County Sheriff’s Department. He is 6 feet 1 inches tall and weighs 250...
wtva.com
Search for new Columbus police chief is down to three candidates
The list of potential new chiefs has shortened from about 70 candidates to just three in a matter of two weeks. Search for new Columbus police chief is down to three candidates. The list of potential new chiefs has shortened from about 70 candidates to just three in a matter...
wcbi.com
Vendors flock to Tupelo for the area’s largest Christmas marketplace
TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – The largest Christmas marketplace in the area is underway, and one vendor is making a difference by selling her sweet treats. Tracy Jackson is the owner of “Katie’s Cookies and Candies.” She has a booth at Celebration Village. The Mobile Alabama-based business was started by Jackson, who was legally blind for years. In fact, WCBI did a story on Jackson several years ago at Celebration Village.
wtva.com
Information sought on runaway in Lee County
TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - Help is needed locating a runaway teenager in Lee County. According to Lee County Youth Court, 17-year-old Zariah Williams was last seen on Sept. 30 when her guardian dropped her off with her aunt. The aunt lives on the east side of Tupelo; a specific address...
Commercial Dispatch
$10M retail, condo development planned for Russell St
STARKVILLE — Aldermen on Tuesday gave the green light to a $10 million condominium and retail project at the corner of Russell and Jarnigan streets. Developer Jeremy Tabor needed board approval for a pair of variances due to lot dimensions, as well as a special exception that would allow him to have one fewer parking space associated with the property than city code technically allows. Aldermen approved all the measures by a 5-2 margin following a lengthy public hearing that featured vocal opposition from churchgoers near the proposed development site.
Commercial Dispatch
Goings on With Grant: Aldi Grocery Store opening pushed to December
They say the best things in life come when we wait for them. Well, the Aldi Grocery Store located in the Triangle Crossing Shopping Center on Highway 12 in Starkville has delayed its opening, originally scheduled for today, to Dec. 1. Castleberry Properties Developer Luke Castleberry told me the grocery...
