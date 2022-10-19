Read full article on original website
Same goals, very different approaches. What you need to know about Indiana’s Secretary of State candidates
This month, senior investigative reporter Bob Segall interviewed all three candidates appearing on the Secretary of State ballot about their ideas and priorities. Indiana will soon elect a new Secretary of State to oversee voter registration and statewide elections. Because of false claims and disinformation involving recent elections, the spotlight...
Indiana's 2022 midterm elections
Early voting is underway in Indiana's 2022 Midterm Elections and Election Day is Nov. 8. This page has what you need to be an informed voter as you head to the polls – information on individual races, the offices, what you'll need to cast your vote and more. Plus all of the 2022 election coverage from WFYI and IPB News is collected below.
Democrats "Contract with Women" tour makes stop in Fort Wayne
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- Indiana Democrats gathered at Allen County Democratic Party Headquarters to pledge a fight for women's rights. Eight democratic nominees signed a contract pledging to focus on addressing seven issues:. Restoring the freedom to choose. Expanding the right to birth control and other contraceptives. Fixing Indiana’s...
Meet the Candidates: Allen County Commissioner, District 3
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - One of the three Allen County Board of Commissioner seats is up for grabs. Debate over the jail will likely factor in to some voters’ decisions, but both candidates say there’s more to this race. District 3 Allen County Commissioner Rich Beck -...
Indiana has nine congressional races in Indiana: what you need to know
Indiana sends nine representatives to the U.S. House of Representatives in Washington, D.C. – and all are up for election on November 8, along with the rest of the 435-member chamber. Just one race is expected to be competitive: Indiana’s First Congressional District, which a Republican could represent for the first time in 94 years. […] The post Indiana has nine congressional races in Indiana: what you need to know appeared first on Indiana Capital Chronicle.
Abortion, inflation, crime big issues in Indiana's 1st Congressional District race
National money is being poured into the race, and both candidates are hitting the airwaves as they are across the country.
Indiana Secretary of State candidate, 3 other midterm candidates deny election results
Republican Indiana Secretary of State candidate Diego Morales was one of four Indiana candidates named in a recent Washington Post article listing politicians who have questioned or denied the results of the 2020 presidential election. Other Indiana candidates include Jim Banks, a Republican running for representative of Indiana’s third U.S....
Indiana reported a budget surplus of $6.1 billion in July, but 9 school corporations are seeking referenda. Why?
Residents of nine different Indiana counties will find an extra question on their ballots Nov. 8, as their school corporations seek additional funding through referenda. Among these nine school corporations, the Monroe County Community School Corporation voted June 28 to place a referendum on the 2022 ballot. A referendum allows the public to vote directly on an issue rather than relying on elected officials.
St. Joseph Co. poll inspector speaks out amid ballot security controversy
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - An inspector weighed in on the suggestion that St. Joseph County elections are corrupt and not fair. Anthony Vasoli is not a police inspector, but he has served as a poll inspector in the last four election cycles. Vasoli brought his children to Thursday’s meeting...
Climate Change: Indiana’s Todd Rokita Sues Top Banks
Muncie, Indiana – Indiana’s Attorney General, Todd Rokita, adds his name to the list of captured grandstanders for top polluters – contributors to climate change catastrophe. Regarding overreacting for Charles Koch, who funds the far-right’s political movement in this country, you can always count on Todd Rokita to be front and center. Todd uses state resources to coordinate a lawsuit against top U.S. banks like Bank of America, Citigroup, Goldman Sachs, JP Morgan Chase, Morgan Stanley, and Wells Fargo.
Mayor Henry responds to questions posed by Councilman Jason Arp
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — WANE 15 obtained a copy Friday of Fort Wayne Mayor Tom Henry’s response to questions posed by Fort Wayne City Council President Jason Arp regarding Henry’s crash and subsequent OWI arrest. The response said the following about any future inquiries into the...
Recyclers are Growing in Indiana
There’s a great deal of money in metals for Hoosiers, in more ways than commonly thought. Indiana is well known as a major location for primary metals production, but the recycling side of the industry has been gaining strength lately too as more metal purchasers seek out sustainable alternatives. Lately, companies involved in scrap recycling have been expanding their capabilities to meet the increased demand for reclaimed material.
Indiana’s unemployment rate stayed low in September, but ‘uncertainty’ lies ahead
Indiana’s unemployment rate has remained below 3 percent for 12 straight months despite rising inflation, interest rates and layoffs. New preliminary federal employment data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics show Indiana’s September unemployment rate remained steady at 2.8 percent. State employment numbers come out one month after...
Governor Holcomb tours parts of southern Indiana
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb spent much of his Wednesday in southern Indiana, making several stops across Warrick and Gibson counties, all in an effort to tout recent READI Grant funding for several projects. After his three stop journey through Newburgh and Princeton, residents in these communities are excited for what’s ahead. […]
One Southern Indiana Small Town Ranked as the “Coziest in America”
Looking for a small town to visit and get cozy in this winter? We have one of the coziest small towns in America right here in the Evansville area!. There are plenty of small towns in Indiana to cozy up in the winter this year. Given the fact that we are supposed to have more harsh of winter than usual in 2022, you might want to escape to a small, cozy town to really experience winter at it's finest one weekend.
This Town in Indiana Has Been Ranked as One of the Best Places To Live in the United States
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're planning on moving to the beautiful state of Indiana, you should add the following town to your list.
‘Haters gotta hate’ says doctor running for Indiana school board who stated that ‘all Nazis weren’t ‘bad”
ZIONSVILLE, Ind. — A doctor running for a seat on the Zionsville school board has stirred up controversy and invoked a string of backlash after defending Nazis in a series of comments online and labeling all those appalled by his words as “haters.” Dr. Matt Keefer, who states he runs against “wokeness” and “indoctrination” in […]
Indiana St. Intersection Not Part Of Main St. Paving
Milling, paving, preparation work and resurfacing of Main Street downtown Warsaw, from Detroit to Buffalo streets, began Tuesday of this week but that did not include the Indiana Street intersection. At the Warsaw Board of Public Works and Safety meeting on Friday, Public Works and Street Superintendent Dustin Dillon explained...
Large-Scale Sustainable Shrimp Farm On the Way
Atarraya Inc., creator of Shrimpbox, the first sustainable ‘plug-and-play’ shrimp farm technology, announced plans to establish its first U.S. sustainable shrimp production operation in central Indiana, creating up to 65 new jobs by the end of 2025. “We’re inspired by the cutting-edge technology Atarraya has created to advance...
