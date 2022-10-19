Lakeville police: Woman who was missing since Oct. 9 found safe

Adam Uren

UPDATE: The woman has been found safe, according to Lakeville Police.

The following is a previous version to this story.

Police in Lakeville are looking for the public's help finding a woman who has been missing since Sunday.

Melanie Lawrence, 51, was last in contact with her family on Sunday, Oct. 9.

She is believed to have last been in the south metro area, possibly Burnsville or Lakeville.

"Upon further investigation, it’s been discovered she doesn’t have a vehicle, cell phone or personal belongings with her," Lakeville PD says.

She is 5'3" tall and weighs 175 lbs. Anyone with information should call Lakeville police at 952-985-4812.