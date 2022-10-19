New Ulm def. Worthington, 25-17, 19-25, 25-16, 16-25, 15-13 St. Cloud Tech def. Little Falls, 25-17, 25-20, 25-21 Minnewaska def. Walker-Hackensack-Akeley, 25-23, 25-16 Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg def. Clinton-Graceville-Beardsley, 25-15, 22-25, 16-14 Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg def. Sebeka, 25-23, 23-25, 15-11 New York Mills def. Ashby, 2-0 New York Mills def. Clinton-Graceville-Beardsley, 2-1 New York Mills...

1 DAY AGO