Here are Tuesday's high school sports results for the Oshkosh and Fond du Lac area

By USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
The Northwestern
The Northwestern
 3 days ago
CHECK BACK FOR UPDATES

BOYS SOCCER

Division 1 regionals

Oshkosh West 3, Appleton East 0

OSHKOSH - Cameron Cumber scored two goals for the Wildcats in the victory at Titan Stadium.

Carson Gerlach also scored for Oshkosh West.

John Munson, Gerlach and Camden Herlihy had assists for the Wildcats.

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

Division 3 regionals

Laconia 3, Pardeeville 0

ROSENDALE - The Spartans cruised to the big win, 25-13, 25-2, 25-10.

Statistical leaders for Laconia were Lexie Janeczko with two kills and nine digs, Aubrey Leonard with two aces and five digs, Talia Erdmann with two aces, Mariska Kees with seven aces, Payton Morgan with six kills and four digs, Tierney Madigan with three kills, Lakely Kloetzke with two digs, Eva Engel with 12 kills and three digs, Callista VandeBerg with three kills, Emma Bohn with two aces and 15 digs, Pallen Kloetzke with 32 assists, two aces and five digs, and Mattie Isaac with eight kills and four digs.

Division 4 regionals

Central Wisconsin Christian 3, Wild Rose 0

WAUPUN - The Crusaders swept the Wildcats 25-4, 25-12, 25-23.

Central Wisconsin Christian was led by Elise Ritzema and Ada Smies with 13 and 12 kills, respectively. Kaitlyn Vander Werff had 26 assists. Erin Ruis had a team-high 19 digs.

Central Wisconsin Christian is now 24-8.

GIRLS SWIMMING

Appleton North 136, Oshkosh North/Lourdes 50

200 Medley R: 1, Appleton North (Afton Scoresby, Ana Flanagan, Allison Greeneway, Margo Maddaloni) 1:55.10; 2, Appleton North (Elizabeth Noffke, Ella Romberg, Emma Seibel, Ashley Barker) 1:59.92. 200 Free: 1, Ella Romberg AN 1:59.67; 2, Kaitlyn Dietschweiler 2:09.71. 200 IM: 1, Allison Greeneway AN 2:12.96; 2, Afton Scoresby AN 2:26.84. 50 Free: 1, Ashley Barker AN :27.15; 2, Maria Suarez-Pereyra AN :28.66. Diving: 1, Sarah Penzenstadler ONL 161.00; 2, Hannah Luedtke AN 157.45. 100 Fly: 1, Grace Penzenstadler ONL 1:04.96; 2, Ana Flanagan AN 1:05.44. 100 Free: 1, Ana Flanagan AN :58.37; 2, Ashley Barker AN :59.17. 500 Free: 1, Savannah Kelly AN 5:59.96; 2, Ava Komp AN 6:18.70. 200 Free R: 1, Appleton North (Ella Romberg, Elizabeth Noffke, Emma Seibel, Ashley Barker) 1:48.48; 2, Appleton North (Kate Vanderloop, Ava Komp, Samantha Ward, Chloe Allen) 1:53.81. 100 Back: 1, Allison Greeneway AN 1:01.98; 2, Afton Scoresby AN 1:05.98. 100 Breast: 1, Ella Romberg AN 1:09.83; 2, Emma Seibel AN 1:23.04. 400 Free R: 1, Appleton North (Chloe Allen, Elizabeth Noffke, Kate Vanderloop, Allison Greeneway) 3:52.38; 2, Appleton North (Afton Scoresby, Margo Maddaloni, Ava Komp, Ana Flanagan) 4:04.53.

Neenah 126.5, Fond du Lac 53.5

200 Medley R: 1, Neenah (Alliyah Lima, Emma Bottensek, Kacie Stamm, Rylie Bauman) 1:59.49; 2, Fond du Lac (Bevyn Haase, Eva Horn, Eleanor Fischer, Emma Hansen) 2:09.73. 200 Free: 1, Anna Mulroy N 2:08.94; 2, Delaney Kraus FDL 2:09.06. 200 IM: 1, Naomi Cortina N 2:28.16; 2, Sadie Wendell N 2:38.82. 50 Free: 1, Emma Bottensek N :26.34; 2, Alliyah Lima N :26.87. Diving: 1, Hannah Slabbert N 173.68; 2, Cecilia Pirwitz N 171.29. 100 Fly: 1, Kacie Stamm N 1:08.47; 2, Anna Mulroy N 1:10.15. 100 Free: 1, Rylie Bauman N :58.47; 2, Rachel Frank N 1:00.60. 500 Free: 1, Emma Bottensek N 5:42.43; 2, Alliyah Lima N 5:56.98. 200 Free R: 1, Neenah (Rylie Bauman, Kacie Stamm, Naomi Cortina, Anna Mulroy) 1:46.56; 2, Fond du Lac (Delaney Krause, Bevyn Haase, Emma Hansen, Eleanor Fischer) 1:53.98. 100 Back: 1, Naomi Cortina N 1:06.12; 2, Kacie Stamm N 1:08.88. 100 Breast: 1, Rylie Bauman N 1:18.40; 2, Eleanor Fischer FDL 1:18.42. 400 Free R: 1, Neenah (Anna Mulroy, Emma Bottensek, Alliyah Lima, Naomi Cortina) 3:54.78; 2 Fond du Lac (Emma Hansen, Delaney Kraus, Eva Horn, Eleanor Fischer) 4:17.32.

Varsity high school coaches or their statisticians should email results to sports@gannettwisconsin.com.

