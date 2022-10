STONINGTON (BDN) -- Officials can’t pin down what caused the explosion outside a Stonington home this summer that led to a fatal fire. David Crutcher, 71, was found dead at his home on Fifield Point in August after a massive fire torched the waterside residence, leaving only the foundation and a chimney standing. Investigators did find that the fire started as a result of liquid propane tanks outside the home exploding, but the damage was so extensive that they can’t conclude what caused the tanks to blow up.

STONINGTON, ME ・ 1 DAY AGO