BALTIMORE (WBFF) — The fate of Baltimore County’s current Police Chief, Melissa Hyatt could be hanging in the balance. Following rare vote of no-confidence back in May, Baltimore County Executive, Johnny Olszewski is meeting directly with rank-and-file police officers to hear their concerns. Although, Olszewski says the conversations are routine across all city agencies. He says as pandemic restrictions are rolled back, it's allowed for more in-person meetings.

BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD ・ 2 DAYS AGO