Baltimore, MD

Baltimore City Council members, Safe Streets chief clash over communications issues

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Several city council members and the director of the Mayor’s Office of Neighborhood Safety and Engagement clashed Thursday over the agency's decision to restructure its marquee program, Safe Streets, without informing the council. In September, Mayor’s Office of Neighborhood Safety and Engagement Director Shantay Jackson...
BALTIMORE, MD
BALTIMORE BLOODSHED | Week ends with 6 shot, 2 fatally, across the city

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — The work week ended in bloodshed as six people were shot across Baltimore on October 21. Two of the shooting victims died. The gunfire began in the morning in Harbor East, when a security guard shot a man accused of trying to shoplift, according to Baltimore City Police. The accused shoplifter attacked the security guard with a syringe, according to police.
BALTIMORE, MD
Baltimore County Executive listens to rank-and-file police officers concerns

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — The fate of Baltimore County’s current Police Chief, Melissa Hyatt could be hanging in the balance. Following rare vote of no-confidence back in May, Baltimore County Executive, Johnny Olszewski is meeting directly with rank-and-file police officers to hear their concerns. Although, Olszewski says the conversations are routine across all city agencies. He says as pandemic restrictions are rolled back, it's allowed for more in-person meetings.
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
Explosive violence: Baltimore sees 12 murders in 7 days

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — It's been a week of escalating gun violence in Baltimore in just 24 hours four people were shot, and two were killed. On Wednesday before noon a teenager was shot multiple times in Hampden, he admitted himself to the hospital, but he’s alive. Fifteen minutes...
BALTIMORE, MD
City leaders defend E. coli response as DPW shakes up communications staff

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — After FOX45 News’ investigation revealing emails suggesting Baltimore City misled the public about its response to E. coli water contamination in September, some city leaders are standing by the Department of Public Works’ efforts to notify the public of potential dangers. Thousands of pages...
BALTIMORE, MD
Pittman, Haire spar in race for Anne Arundel County Executive

ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, Md. (WBFF) — This year’s race for Anne Arundel County Executive features two familiar faces in County politics – incumbent County Executive Steuart Pittman (D), who faces a challenge from 7th district County Councilmember Jessica Haire (R). The two sparred Tuesday night in a...
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, MD
Baltimore City Police identify MTA bus driver killed this week

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Baltimore City Police have identified the MTA bus driver killed on Tuesday. Police say 40-year-old Elaine Jackson was killed in the 1500 block of Washington Boulevard. MTA released a statement, saying, "Elaine Jackson worked at MDOT MTA as a bus operator serving the residents of Baltimore...
BALTIMORE, MD
2 arrest made in connection to west Baltimore robbery that ended in homicide

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Baltimore City Police arrested two more suspects who are believed to be connected to a robbery that ended with the victim being fatally shot. Police say, detectives, arrested 30-year-old Lundyne Oldes in the 3800 block of Chatham Road on October 4 and later arrested 25-year-old Devon Pailin on the 8900 block of Kelso Drive on October 18.
BALTIMORE, MD
18-year-old shot multiple times in Northeast Baltimore

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — An 18-year-old man was shot multiple times in Northeast Baltimore late Friday night. According to police, just after 10:45 p.m., officers were called to the 3300 block of Bayonne Avenue to investigate a reported shooting. Once on scene, police located the victim and he was taken...
BALTIMORE, MD
Man found in car shot in arm in northwest Baltimore, say police

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Police say they are investigating a shooting in northwest Baltimore this afternoon. According to police, officers were called to investigate a shooting in the 3600 block of Greenspring Avenue just after 2:15 p.m. on October 21. When officers arrived, they found a 28-year-old man in the driver's seat of a car who had been shot in the arm.
BALTIMORE, MD

