Group takes nearly $6K in clothing from City Gear: MPD
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police are looking for at least four people in disguises who took part in an early morning smash and grab at the City Gear on Austin Peay Highway.
On Monday, at least four people were caught on camera pulling up in a white Infiniti sedan and using a sledgehammer to break into the store.
The suspects, covered from head to toe, left with around $5,500 worth of clothing.
Over the last year, criminals have burglarized at least six other City Gear Stores in Memphis, stealing tens of thousands of dollars worth of merchandise.
Ten people were caught on camera loading handfuls of athletic gear into several luxury vehicles at City Gear on Elvis Presley Boulevard in May.Watch: 10 people involved in $30k City Gear Heist
Days later, another large group took part in a heist at a City Gear on Lamar.Large group hits 2nd City Gear Store in just days
If you recognize the suspects in the latest break-in, call CrimeStoppers at (901)-528-CASH.
