Memphis, TN

Group takes nearly $6K in clothing from City Gear: MPD

By Melissa Moon
 3 days ago

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police are looking for at least four people in disguises who took part in an early morning smash and grab at the City Gear on Austin Peay Highway.

On Monday, at least four people were caught on camera pulling up in a white Infiniti sedan and using a sledgehammer to break into the store.

The suspects, covered from head to toe, left with around $5,500 worth of clothing.

Austin Peay City Gear suspects (photos provided by Memphis Police Department)
Suspect vehicle (photo provided by Memphis Police Department)

Over the last year, criminals have burglarized at least six other City Gear Stores in Memphis, stealing tens of thousands of dollars worth of merchandise.

Ten people were caught on camera loading handfuls of athletic gear into several luxury vehicles at City Gear on Elvis Presley Boulevard in May.

Watch: 10 people involved in $30k City Gear Heist

Days later, another large group took part in a heist at a City Gear on Lamar.

Large group hits 2nd City Gear Store in just days

If you recognize the suspects in the latest break-in, call CrimeStoppers at (901)-528-CASH.

