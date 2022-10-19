Read full article on original website
Quirine Comans’ 2 goals leads No. 12 Syracuse in 3-2 win over No. 4 Louisville
To support student journalism and the content you love, become a member of The Daily Orange today. With less than three minutes remaining and down one player, Syracuse aggressively pushed into Louisville territory. Forward Charlotte De Vries could not capitalize on a breakaway opportunity, but Quirine Comans set herself in perfect position and chipped in the go-ahead goal off the rebound.
Syracuse shut out in 3rd straight loss against Clarkson
XiTo support student journalism and the content you love, become a member of The Daily Orange today. Clarkson’s Gabriel David stood eye to eye with Tatum White for a faceoff in the Golden Knights’ defensive zone. David got to the puck first, flicking it backwards to Haley Winn. Winn then flicked the puck along the boards, setting up an attack. Anne Cherkowski controlled the puck in the Syracuse zone, picking her head up to find David who continued her run after winning the initial faceoff. David slid it across to Darcie Lappan who tapped the puck into the net to give Clarkson a 1-0 lead just three minutes into the game.
Syracuse sweeps Clemson in 4th ACC road win of the season
To support student journalism and the content you love, become a member of The Daily Orange today. Down 23-19, Clemson’s Anna Renwick stepped up to serve, hitting the ball straight down the middle toward Alyssa Bert. Bert dug the ball to Lauren Woodford, who set the ball toward Syracuse’s left sideline for Polina Shemanova. Shemanova performed a slight hop, readying herself to jump, before sending a spike hurtling across the net that Becca Micelle didn’t come close to getting.
Syracuse finishes out regular season with winning men’s, women’s runners
To support student journalism and the content you love, become a member of The Daily Orange today. Syracuse cross country finished the regular season with winning runners in both the men’s and women’s races at the John Reif Invitational in Ithaca, New York. The No. 16 men’s side...
Smith: Patience in Dino Babers, rebuild has guaranteed successful 2022 season
To support student journalism and the content you love, become a member of The Daily Orange today. Syracuse players couldn’t agree on if the 2021 season was a success or not after its loss to Pitt in the season finale. Courtney Jackson said a losing season can’t be considered successful. Duce Chestnut said it was OK, but the Orange expected more. Sean Tucker declared it a success because of the four-win improvement from 2020.
Dozens of paintings later, Dan Shanahan is overcoming his fears
To support student journalism and the content you love, become a member of The Daily Orange today. Dan Shanahan is a paradox of an artist. He loves being outside in the streets and neighborhoods of Syracuse to paint his favorite spots in the city. Yet, the Syracuse native still finds going into the city “nerve-wracking.”
Those close to Lockerbie Scholar Andrew McClune reflect 20 years after his death at SU
To support student journalism and the content you love, become a member of The Daily Orange today. Andrew McClune loved curling. He established Syracuse University’s curling team in 2002 and in the same season told his teammates that the goal was to win a collegiate championship. They said he was a fierce competitor. The team, half of whom were new to the sport, later traveled to St. Paul to compete against other collegiate teams, but McClune wasn’t there to see it.
Past Remembrance Scholars reflect on program, representing Pan Am Flight 103 victims
To support student journalism and the content you love, become a member of The Daily Orange today. Julie Friend was halfway through her sophomore year at Syracuse University when the Pan Am Flight 103 terrorist attack occurred over Lockerbie, Scotland. When SU founded the Remembrance Scholar program in the 1990-91 school year, Friend felt motivated to apply.
Get funky this weekend, check out 5 concerts
To support student journalism and the content you love, become a member of The Daily Orange today. The Westcott Theater is once again hosting bands from the Syracuse University music scene with the Broke Records Showcase. The show will feature Studio89, Tom Siletto, Sadie Miller, Padma and Tisce, in addition to tables from local music organizations. Tickets can be bought at the Westcott Theater site.
Remembrance scholars share perspectives on ‘Look Back, Act Forward’ during Rose-Laying Ceremony
Content Warning: This story contains mentions of antisemitic language. At 2:03 p.m. on Friday, the 2022-23 cohort of Remembrance and Lockerbie Scholars walked from the Hall of Languages to The Place of Remembrance to the sound of 35 rings of Crouse College’s bell. Almost 34 years ago, 35 Syracuse University Abroad students died in the terrorist bombing at 2:03 p.m. of Pan Am Flight 103.
Disentangling gender and its future
To support student journalism and the content you love, become a member of The Daily Orange today. This piece was written for The OutCrowd, Syracuse University’s only student-run LGBTQIA+ publication, and published in collaboration with The Daily Orange. If Judith Butler’s assertions in “Gender Trouble and Performative Acts of...
Navigating SU’s archives amid discovery of antisemitic letters in Pan Am Flight 103 archives
To support student journalism and the content you love, become a member of The Daily Orange today. On Oct. 7, a Syracuse University Remembrance Scholar discovered antisemitic messages from two Pan Am Flight 103 victims, twins Eric and Jason Coker, in the SU’s Special Collections Research Center. Visiting the...
