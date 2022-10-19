ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

ValueWalk

China Is Losing Momentum. Will Gold Find It?

China is facing several economic problems right now. Will gold benefit from them?. The country was to become the biggest economic power that would dethrone the United States. Its pace of development was impressive and practically without precedent: in 1980-2010, the annualized rate of growth was an average of 10%.
ValueWalk

Recession Worries Hit Indices, Fresh UK Political Chaos And Spam Sales Soar

Political chaos in the UK offers little relief for the pound while gilt yields edge up. Europe opens in the red after pessimistic outlook detailed by the Fed. Oil prices rise slightly despite the US release of strategic reserves. Hospitality already facing a tough time according to Lloyds Bank sector...
ValueWalk

The Best Paying Jobs in Precious Metals Industry

Are you passionate about precious metals and looking for a job in the precious metals industry? You’re in luck! Precious metals are always in demand. That’s because they’re used in various sectors, from jewelry to electronics. And with the rise of new technologies, the demand for precious metals is only increasing. So how many jobs are available in the precious metals industry?
ValueWalk

Tricon Residential To Repay Debt And Begin Share Buy Back With The $315 Million Banked From Asset Sales

Looks in to the asset sales and recent company and how the capital will be used in the business. On Thursday afternoon post market close, residential home and apartment rental company Tricon Residential Inc (TSE:TCN) announced in a press release to investors that they had completed the sale of a 20% equity interest in a portfolio of 23 Sun Belt apartment buildings.
ValueWalk

The Best Paying Jobs in Property-Casualty Insurance Industry

The property-casualty insurance industry has many job opportunities. The industry is expected to grow by 3% in 2022. This growth rate is faster than the average for all other industries combined. There are a variety of positions available within property-casualty insurers, including car insurers, home insurers, condo insurers, power sports...
ValueWalk

Is It Time To Snack On Mondelez Stock?

Mondelez is the world’s #1 biscuit company and #2 chocolate maker. Snacks and candies are a durable business in both economic booms and recessions. The Clif Bar acquisition complements its snack bars business generating over $1 billion in total sales. Shares trade at 19.7X forward earnings paying a 2.7%...
ValueWalk

Good News: The Stock Market Has A Leader Again

I asked this all-important question in a recent RiskHedge Report… and the answer I found was not good. A healthy market needs at least one strong sector to lead it higher. Unfortunately, my analysis showed we were in a leaderless market. But things have changed. One red-hot group of...
ValueWalk

The Best Paying Jobs in Marine Transportation Industry (Career Path)

The marine transportation industry employs a large workforce, with opportunities for those with the right skills and qualifications. So, how many jobs are available in marine transportation?. There are a variety of roles within marine transportation, from deckhands and captains to engineers and logistics coordinators. Jobs are available on many...
ValueWalk

These Were The 10 Worst-Performing Cryptocurrencies In Q3 2022

The cryptocurrency market somewhat recovered in the third quarter from its first and second quarter lows. In fact, it was among the best-performing asset in the third quarter of 2022. Overall, the market capitalization increased by about $100 billion compared to the second quarter. Despite a better than expected run,...
ValueWalk

Tesla Stock Drops After Earnings – Could This Start a New Downcycle?

Shares of Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) are down 8% in Thursday trading after the electric vehicle (EV) business reported weaker-than-expected revenue for Q3, as well as slashed its full-year delivery target. Tesla reported adjusted EPS of $1.05 for the third quarter, topping the consensus estimates of 99 cents, according to Refinitiv. Revenue...
TEXAS STATE
ValueWalk

Logica Capital September 2022 Commentary

Logica Capital commentary for the month ended September 30, 2022. The S&P 500’s habit of seemingly obeying a calendar schedule continued in September with another large negative month, ending at the very bottom of its accelerating decline into the latter part – and close — of the month. And once again, VIX/Implied Volatility reverted back to its behavioral norm for 2022, which is to say: a highly underwhelming move in the face of a substantial S&P decline. This was abundantly evident through most of September: where during the first -5% move down in the S&P 500, VIX registered a mere +1.48 points, and for the entire month, culminating in an almost -10% decline for the S&P, we saw a historically tiny gain of just +5.75 points for VIX.
ValueWalk

US Congressman Proposes Bill To Reintroduce The Gold Standard

Earlier this month, U.S. Representative Alex Mooney (R-WV) introduced a bill that would peg the US dollar to gold. The bill dubbed the “Gold Standard Restoration Act” H.R. 9157 calls for the government to repeg the US dollar to gold as a way to control inflation, stabilize the economy, curb runaway federal debt, and implement sound monetary policy.

