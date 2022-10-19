Read full article on original website
UNLV Football: A game in South Bend suddenly looks a whole lot more winnableEugene AdamsParadise, NV
Do you have what it takes to play professional football? October 29th is your chance to find outEugene AdamsHenderson, NV
Luxury Footwear Brand FREEBIRD Opens Store in Las VegasDouglas PilarskiLas Vegas, NV
A guide to exploring this unique red desert Valley of Fire near Las VegasFit*Life*TravelLas Vegas, NV
UNLV's season continues to fall off the rails after a 2nd straight blowout lossEugene AdamsParadise, NV
ValueWalk
China Is Losing Momentum. Will Gold Find It?
China is facing several economic problems right now. Will gold benefit from them?. The country was to become the biggest economic power that would dethrone the United States. Its pace of development was impressive and practically without precedent: in 1980-2010, the annualized rate of growth was an average of 10%.
ValueWalk
Recession Worries Hit Indices, Fresh UK Political Chaos And Spam Sales Soar
Political chaos in the UK offers little relief for the pound while gilt yields edge up. Europe opens in the red after pessimistic outlook detailed by the Fed. Oil prices rise slightly despite the US release of strategic reserves. Hospitality already facing a tough time according to Lloyds Bank sector...
ValueWalk
The Best Paying Jobs in Precious Metals Industry
Are you passionate about precious metals and looking for a job in the precious metals industry? You’re in luck! Precious metals are always in demand. That’s because they’re used in various sectors, from jewelry to electronics. And with the rise of new technologies, the demand for precious metals is only increasing. So how many jobs are available in the precious metals industry?
ValueWalk
Stubbornly High Inflation And Rising Costs See More Americans Changing Their Holiday Travel Plans
With travel and leisure back to normal following a summer of travel chaos after more than two years of lockdowns, restrictions, and travel bans, Americans are swiftly starting to change their tone for the upcoming holiday season as inflation remains stubbornly high and costs have continued to march upwards. Figures...
ValueWalk
Tricon Residential To Repay Debt And Begin Share Buy Back With The $315 Million Banked From Asset Sales
Looks in to the asset sales and recent company and how the capital will be used in the business. On Thursday afternoon post market close, residential home and apartment rental company Tricon Residential Inc (TSE:TCN) announced in a press release to investors that they had completed the sale of a 20% equity interest in a portfolio of 23 Sun Belt apartment buildings.
Elon Musk Says If Putin Dies Or Gets Ousted, His Successor Will 'Unlikely' Be 'Amenable To Peace' With Ukraine
Tesla Inc. TSLA CEO Elon Musk says expecting Vladimir Putin’s successor to be a “nice guy” will be a “misapprehension.”. What Happened: Musk, while replying to a Tweet on Friday, on what would happen if Putin died or was removed from power before the end of the war, said the Russian president's replacement would not be “amenable to peace” either.
Elon Musk says the public realizes it is 'foolish' to buy a gasoline car because its value will drop while the world turns to electric vehicles
Elon Musk said it is "foolish" to buy a gasoline car because its residual value is low. He said in Tesla's earnings call the people of Earth have chosen to move away from gasoline cars. Tesla is "going to pedal to the metal come rain or shine" amid a looming...
Flight data reveals Trump's jet has been taking pattern flights
Donald Trump's Boeing 757 has a new paint job and has been seen on the tarmac in West Palm Beach, Florida. CNN's Kate Bennett explains.
A flight attendant survived the highest fall ever from 33,000 feet without a parachute
Flight attendants (generic image)Credit: MIKI Yoshihito from Sapporo City,Hokkaido., JAPAN; CC-BY-2.0 Vesna Vulovic was the flight attendant who set a world record and was listed in the Guinness World Records when she fell 33,333 feet from the air.
France joins other European countries in pulling out of treaty protecting energy investments
BRUSSELS, Oct 21 (Reuters) - France will join other European countries such as Spain and the Netherlands in pulling out of the Energy Charter Treaty which protected investments in the energy sector, said President Emmanuel Macron on Friday.
ValueWalk
The Best Paying Jobs in Property-Casualty Insurance Industry
The property-casualty insurance industry has many job opportunities. The industry is expected to grow by 3% in 2022. This growth rate is faster than the average for all other industries combined. There are a variety of positions available within property-casualty insurers, including car insurers, home insurers, condo insurers, power sports...
ValueWalk
Is It Time To Snack On Mondelez Stock?
Mondelez is the world’s #1 biscuit company and #2 chocolate maker. Snacks and candies are a durable business in both economic booms and recessions. The Clif Bar acquisition complements its snack bars business generating over $1 billion in total sales. Shares trade at 19.7X forward earnings paying a 2.7%...
ValueWalk
Good News: The Stock Market Has A Leader Again
I asked this all-important question in a recent RiskHedge Report… and the answer I found was not good. A healthy market needs at least one strong sector to lead it higher. Unfortunately, my analysis showed we were in a leaderless market. But things have changed. One red-hot group of...
ValueWalk
The Best Paying Jobs in Marine Transportation Industry (Career Path)
The marine transportation industry employs a large workforce, with opportunities for those with the right skills and qualifications. So, how many jobs are available in marine transportation?. There are a variety of roles within marine transportation, from deckhands and captains to engineers and logistics coordinators. Jobs are available on many...
Why is 13 considered unlucky? Explaining the power of its bad reputation
Would you think it weird if I refused to travel on Sundays that fall on the 22nd day of the month?. How about if I lobbied the homeowner association in my high-rise condo to skip the 22nd floor, jumping from the 21st to 23rd?. It’s highly unusual to fear 22...
ValueWalk
These Were The 10 Worst-Performing Cryptocurrencies In Q3 2022
The cryptocurrency market somewhat recovered in the third quarter from its first and second quarter lows. In fact, it was among the best-performing asset in the third quarter of 2022. Overall, the market capitalization increased by about $100 billion compared to the second quarter. Despite a better than expected run,...
ValueWalk
Tesla Stock Drops After Earnings – Could This Start a New Downcycle?
Shares of Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) are down 8% in Thursday trading after the electric vehicle (EV) business reported weaker-than-expected revenue for Q3, as well as slashed its full-year delivery target. Tesla reported adjusted EPS of $1.05 for the third quarter, topping the consensus estimates of 99 cents, according to Refinitiv. Revenue...
ValueWalk
Logica Capital September 2022 Commentary
Logica Capital commentary for the month ended September 30, 2022. The S&P 500’s habit of seemingly obeying a calendar schedule continued in September with another large negative month, ending at the very bottom of its accelerating decline into the latter part – and close — of the month. And once again, VIX/Implied Volatility reverted back to its behavioral norm for 2022, which is to say: a highly underwhelming move in the face of a substantial S&P decline. This was abundantly evident through most of September: where during the first -5% move down in the S&P 500, VIX registered a mere +1.48 points, and for the entire month, culminating in an almost -10% decline for the S&P, we saw a historically tiny gain of just +5.75 points for VIX.
Illegal border crossings to US from Mexico hit annual high
U.S. authorities say a surge in migration from Venezuela, Cuba and Nicaragua in September brought the number of illegal crossings to the highest level ever recorded in a fiscal year.
ValueWalk
US Congressman Proposes Bill To Reintroduce The Gold Standard
Earlier this month, U.S. Representative Alex Mooney (R-WV) introduced a bill that would peg the US dollar to gold. The bill dubbed the “Gold Standard Restoration Act” H.R. 9157 calls for the government to repeg the US dollar to gold as a way to control inflation, stabilize the economy, curb runaway federal debt, and implement sound monetary policy.
