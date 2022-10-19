JUNCTION CITY, Ore. -- One person is in the hospital in unknown condition after an early-morning crash in Junction City that damaged power lines, officials said. Officials say the crash happened at about 5:30 a.m. along Highway 99 in Junction City, just north of the Eugene airport. Authorities say the crash involved two vehicles and suspect thick morning fog was a contributing factor, but were unable to provide more details as their investigation is still underway. One person was taken to a nearby hospital to be treated for injuries, and is currently in unknown condition.

JUNCTION CITY, OR ・ 2 DAYS AGO