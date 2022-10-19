Read full article on original website
elkhornmediagroup.com
Suspect in deadly shooting between two vehicles arrested
KENNWICK – Benton County Sheriff Tom Croskrey announced Friday the arrest of a suspect in the Oct. 15 shooting between two vehicles on State Route 397 near Third Avenue that resulted in the death of Jatzivy Sarabia, 18. During their investigation, detectives from the Benton County Sheriff’s Office identified...
kezi.com
Sweet Home police find tennis balls allegedly stuffed with explosives
SWEET HOME, Ore. -- Sweet Home police say they found some suspicious looking tennis balls that turned out to have explosive devices nestled inside. According to the Sweet Home Police Department, officers responded to the 1200 block of 37th Avenue in the afternoon of October 19 for a report of a suspicious object. Police said they found three tennis balls wrapped in black tape that each contained “a low grade explosive.” The Oregon State Police Explosives Unit was reportedly called in and destroyed one device that was undetonated.
Marion County authorities arrest 9 in domestic violence sweep
Nine people were arrested in Marion County on Thursday in a multi-agency effort to arrest offenders wanted for domestic violence related charges, Marion County Sheriff's Office announced.
kezi.com
Lane County deputies bust illegal Butane Hash Oil lab
PLEASANT HILL, Ore. -- A sizable and illegal Butane Hash Oil production operation was shut down on Monday after law enforcement carried out a search warrant, according to the Lane County Sheriff’s Office. According to the LCSO, the BHO operation was reported to them and Oregon State Police on...
kezi.com
Eugene police arrest two after “high risk” traffic stop
EUGENE, Ore. -- Two men were arrested Wednesday morning after what the Eugene Police Department calls a “high risk” traffic stop where one of the men allegedly resisted arrest and challenged police to shoot him. According to EPD, a Verizon store at 4750 Royal Ave. reported a burglary...
kezi.com
One dead in Lane County after vehicle pedestrian crash
Lane County, Ore. – One person died early Friday morning after being struck by a vehicle. This happened at 4:44 a.m. on Friday, October 21 south of Goshen along Highway 99 South and Rickett’s Road. The Lane County Sheriff’s Office and Oregon State Police are investigating the incident....
kptv.com
Florence man arrested in connection with hit-and-run that critically injured OSU student
CORVALLIS, Ore. (KPTV) - A man has been arrested in connection with a hit-and-run crash that critically injured an Oregon State University student last month, according to the Corvallis Police Department. The crash happened on Sept. 26, at about 6:20 p.m., in the 2600 block of Northwest Harrison Boulevard in...
Nearly a month after an Oregon State University student was badly injured in a hit-and-run, authorities arrested a Florence man suspected of being the driver.
kqennewsradio.com
FEMALE TRANSIENT JAILED ON MULTIPLE THEFT CHARGES
A female transient was jailed on multiple theft charges by Roseburg Police early Friday. An RPD report said at 5:00 a.m. officers conducted a field interview of 46-year old Amy Dykes regarding stolen property recovered during a previous arrest. This was near the intersection of West Umpqua Street and West Princeton Avenue. Officers eventually detained the transient and found her in possession of another person’s credit card.
californiaexaminer.net
60 Fatal Collisions Created Pandemonium Wednesday On Foggy Interstate 5 In Eugene
What caused dozens of vehicles to collide on Wednesday’s foggy Interstate 5, killing two drivers eight miles apart and blocking down portions of the southbound road for much of the day, is still a mystery to police. The “pieces are still being put together,” as Oregon State Police Captain...
kqennewsradio.com
TEEN CITED FOR ALCOHOL AT ROSEBURG HIGH SCHOOL
A teenage was cited for being a minor in possession of alcohol at Roseburg High School on West Harvard Avenue on Roseburg on Tuesday. A report from Roseburg Police said at 8:30 a.m. the 15-year old male was allegedly found with the alcohol on school premises. He was released following being given the citation.
Authorities on Thursday released the name of the driver killed in the Interstate 5 crash involving more than 60 vehicles near the Halsey-Brownville exit in Linn County.
kezi.com
One injured after foggy Junction City crash
JUNCTION CITY, Ore. -- One person is in the hospital in unknown condition after an early-morning crash in Junction City that damaged power lines, officials said. Officials say the crash happened at about 5:30 a.m. along Highway 99 in Junction City, just north of the Eugene airport. Authorities say the crash involved two vehicles and suspect thick morning fog was a contributing factor, but were unable to provide more details as their investigation is still underway. One person was taken to a nearby hospital to be treated for injuries, and is currently in unknown condition.
kezi.com
Bystanders and Eugene police save man from burning car
EUGENE, Ore. -- Tragedy was averted Monday as Eugene police and local residents acted swiftly to pull an unconscious man from a burning vehicle after a crash, the Eugene Police Department said. According to EPD, at about 4:30 p.m. on October 17, two of their officers were on the way...
kezi.com
I-5 pileup contributes to second fatal crash near Brownsville
BROWNSVILLE, Ore. -- A colossal pileup on Interstate 5 caused by a crash with one confirmed fatality Wednesday morning has been fingered as a contributing factor to a crash further up the road that took another life, according to the Oregon State Police. According to OSP, troopers and emergency personnel...
Authorities believe heavy fog is to blame.
kqennewsradio.com
MAN JAILED AFTER ALLEGEDLY BRANDISHING FIREARM
A Roseburg man was jailed after allegedly brandishing a firearm at a business on Monday. A Roseburg Police report said 27-year old Ronald Pacheco was involved in an argument with a victim in the 900 block of Southeast Stephens Street. Pacheco pointed the weapon at the victim but left the business before police arrived. He was located Tuesday night at about 6:40 pm.
At least one person was killed in the chain-reaction crash on Interstate 5 that involved over 60 vehicles during morning rush-hour, authorities said. At least one person was killed in a pileup involving over 60 vehicles on a highway in western Oregon Wednesday, and authorities believe thick fog in the area of the crash may have been a factor.
kqennewsradio.com
ROSEBURG POLICE CITE MAN FOR ALLEGED HIT AND RUN
Roseburg Police cited a man following an alleged hit and run accident on Monday night. An RPD report said just after 9:20 p.m. the 29-year old allegedly drove his pickup into the back of the victim’s sedan while in the drive through of a business in the 700 block of Northwest Garden Valley Boulevard. The suspect drove away without providing insurance information.
centraloregondaily.com
2nd fatal multi-vehicle collision on I-5 near Eugene closes freeway for hours
In addition to a 60-65 vehicle pile-up on Interstate 5 Wednesday near Eugene that blocked southbound lanes for hours, Oregon State Police say there was a second fatal crash involving two Freightliner trucks and two other vehicles on that same stretch. OSP said the second crash happened around 2:10 p.m....
