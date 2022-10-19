Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
These Minnesota Residents Have Vanished With Very Little Information On Their DisappearancesThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedMinneapolis, MN
ARC of Voter Justice Tour Increases Black Voter Registration.Matthew C. WoodruffJacksonville, FL
Anthony Cassius and the Quest for an On-Sale Liquor License (1947 - 1949)Matt ReicherMinneapolis, MN
Minnesota UFO witnesses a hundred miles apart report similar objectsRoger MarshPrior Lake, MN
Kanye West Says George Floyd’s Death Was Caused by Fentanyl: "The guy's knee wasn't even on his neck like that."Amarachi EzeuduMinneapolis, MN
Related
Detroit Pistons prepared to make historical draft pick
The G League will be conducting its own draft on October 22 and the Detroit Pistons are reportedly going to make what could be a historic pick for its affiliate, the Motor City Cruise. That would be the selection of Yeshiva University’s Ryan Turell. The NBA is known for...
BREAKING: Timberwolves Waive Player Before First Game
According to Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium, the Minnesota Timberwolves have waived Eric Paschall.
Detroit Pistons: Jaden Ivey and Jalen Duren sign with Nike brand
The Detroit Pistons rookie class dazzled fans in its regular season opener against the Orlando Magic. Jalen Duren had a 14 points, 10 rebound night, helping lead his team to a much needed victory at home. Jaden Ivey impressed the crowd with his electrifying energy and elite first step. The Purdue product finished with 19 points, 4 assists, and a pleasantly surprising 3 steals.
What the Media Is Saying about the 5-1 Vikings
We are a third of the way through the NFL regular season, and the Minnesota Vikings have amassed five victories. You had to be ultra-optimistic about this season’s Vikings to have predicted that before the season. The franchise is coming off the back of an eight-win season and has a new rookie head coach. Such a fast start seemed unlikely — though I predicted the Vikings to start 4-2.
Charles Barkley destroys Rob Pelinka after Lakers’ sad loss to Clippers
The Los Angeles Lakers have opened the 2022-23 season in the same way that they did the 2021-22 season: with two losses. After an ugly loss to the Golden State Warriors, the Lakers were beaten yet again by the Clippers on Thursday night. At this point, it is no surprise...
Stillwater QB Max Shikenjanski commits to Gophers
He's thrown for 21 touchdowns for the Stillwater Ponies this season.
This potential Blackhawks prospect was amazing on Friday
The Chicago Blackhawks are 2-2-0 and most fans are not thinking about the 2023 NHL Draft at this point of the season. However, looking at the roster and the potential transactions that might be made this season would lead anyone to believe that the Hawks will be near the top of the draft.
Minnesota Football is the first offer for 2024 Esko athlete Koi Perich
"I had a great visit to Minnesota on Tuesday," 2024 Esko (Minn.) safety Koi Perich said to 247Sports. "I got to see the Gophers' campus, their facilities, got to watch a practice and when I spoke with head coach PJ Fleck afterwards, I got a full scholarship offer. But I loved watching their practice. They tried to recreate Penn State's atmosphere, so they were blasting music the whole time and all the coaches were waving towels on the sidelines. I also thought their campus and facilities were awesome. I loved it. Their campus is nice and organized, and their facilities are top of the line. It really make it special being there."
Live In-Game Updates: Baylor Bears Host Kansas Jayhawks In Homecoming Matchup
Bears and Jayhawks both look to end two game skids in Big 12 contest.
Other Teams are Creating Cap Space; Will The Vikings Follow Suit?
It’s no secret that the Vikings don’t have a ton of cap space. Indeed, Kwesi Adofo-Mensah is working with a meagre $358,261, per Over the Cap. That reality puts Minnesota dead last in the NFL. The total gives the team very little ability to add anyone to their roster unless there are some other moves to shift money around. One wonders if the strong start to the season may prompt management to ensure they add just one or two more players for the playoff push.
FanSided
292K+
Followers
555K+
Post
147M+
Views
ABOUT
300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0