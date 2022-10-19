ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chambersburg, PA

PennLive.com

Newport golf ties for 2nd at team championship

The Newport golf team finished tied for second in the PIAA D3 AA Team Championship held at Honey Run Golf Club on Oct. 7. Newport and Berks Catholic finished four strokes back from district champ Delone Catholic, with a 346. Annville-Cleona finished fourth with a 364, followed by Camp Hill, which finished fifth with a 373. It was Newport’s best showing at a PIAA D3 AA Team Championship in school history. Unfortunately, it does end the postseason run for the Newport golf team.
NEWPORT, PA
PennLive.com

Perry County cross country teams compete in championships

Newport and Susquenita took teams to the Tri-Valley League championship meet as well as Greenwood taking some individuals. The Buffaloes entered both boys’ and girls’ teams while Susquenita brought a boys’ team. For the girl’s team, Saint Joseph’s took the lead while Newport finished second. Saint Joseph’s...
PERRY COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Centre, Clearfield Co. seniors guaranteed university acceptance, here’s why

LOCK HAVEN, Pa (WTAJ) — All Centre County public high schools, along with multiple Clearfield and Cambria county schools have made an admission agreement with the Commonwealth University of Pennsylvania. Under the terms of the agreement, high school students at Bald Eagle, Bellefonte, Clearfield, Clearfield Alliance Christian, Curwensville, DuBois Area, Glendale, Penns Valley, Philipsburg-Osceola and […]
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

West Perry football defeats North Penn-Mansfield 49-21

When Middletown canceled its 2022 football season in late August after a series of hazing incidents came to light, it created an unexpected gap in the West Perry football schedule. Instead of taking a week off and receiving a forfeit victory – something every other Capital division team elected to...
ELLIOTTSBURG, PA
WTAJ

PSU student charged with racking up $5k in fraud, police say

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ)– A Penn State student was hit with felony charges after police said he racked up thousands of dollars in credit fraud. Zengyan Lai, 21, of State College made purchases totaling $5,117.84 on a woman’s debit and credit card. He verified the purchases by using the photo on her license that he […]
STATE COLLEGE, PA
PennLive.com

George Wade Bridge deck repair on Saturday canceled to accommodate Penn State traffic

Fans heading to the Penn State vs. Minnesota game on Saturday will find announced work on the northbound Interstate-81, George Wade Bridge, has been canceled. The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation said weekend work on the bridge that spans the Susquehanna River between Cumberland and Dauphin counties will only take place on Sunday “due to higher-than-normal traffic volumes expected for the Penn State football game.”
STATE COLLEGE, PA
