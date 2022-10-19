Read full article on original website
STATE COLLEGE— What started off as a back-and-forth battle early in Friday night’s football game between State College and Cumberland Valley with the odds in favor of the Eagles— who led by as many as 17 early in the second quarter— quickly took a drastic turn.
Stone Saunders and Bishop McDevitt continued their assault on the Mid-Penn Keystone Friday with a 54-6 win over Mifflin County.
CV travels to State College for big Mid-Penn football matchup It’s the penultimate week of Mid-Penn regular season football, with big games abound in Central Pennsylvania. • Sign up for PennLive’s new high school sports newsletter here. If you purchase a product or register for an account through...
The Newport golf team finished tied for second in the PIAA D3 AA Team Championship held at Honey Run Golf Club on Oct. 7. Newport and Berks Catholic finished four strokes back from district champ Delone Catholic, with a 346. Annville-Cleona finished fourth with a 364, followed by Camp Hill, which finished fifth with a 373. It was Newport’s best showing at a PIAA D3 AA Team Championship in school history. Unfortunately, it does end the postseason run for the Newport golf team.
Newport and Susquenita took teams to the Tri-Valley League championship meet as well as Greenwood taking some individuals. The Buffaloes entered both boys’ and girls’ teams while Susquenita brought a boys’ team. For the girl’s team, Saint Joseph’s took the lead while Newport finished second. Saint Joseph’s...
CHAMBERSBURG — There’s no two ways around it: Harrisburg was fired up. • Sign up for PennLive’s new high school sports newsletter here. If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may receive compensation.
HARRISBURG - CD East rode a five-game losing streaking into Friday’s matchup against favored rival Central Dauphin. But the Panthers made sure their number didn’t hit six with a stunning 35-0 win over the Rams.
As the season comes to an end for the Perry County teams, the hopes of post season live on for all four of them. Newport and Greenwood both had two games this week, leading up to its final matchup of the regular season: the Tri-Valley League championship. The Wildcats went...
DILLSBURG – In the “black and blue” Colonial Division, as Gettysburg head coach Matt Heiser labeled it, finding those hard yards between the tackles often means the different between winning and losing. It never hurts to have some finesse, too, like tacking on a conversion kick, the...
There are 2 high school 🏈 games in Chambersburg. The Harrisburg Academy football team will have a game with Chambersburg Area High School on October 21, 2022, 16:00:00. The Harrisburg High School football team will have a game with Chambersburg Area High School on October 21, 2022, 16:00:00.
It was a four-touchdown Friday for Bennett Secrest and that helped Cedar Cliff score a 42-0 win over Red Land. Secrest accounted for 210 yards for the Colts — 192 passing, 18 rushing — and threw three touchdowns while rushing for another in the win.
West Perry field hockey continues to climb week after week, and this week was no different. Nearing the end of their schedule, the Mustangs played Shippensburg earning yet another shutout and advancing their record to 11-1 in the division and 14-3 overall. Scoring two goals in the first and second...
LOCK HAVEN, Pa (WTAJ) — All Centre County public high schools, along with multiple Clearfield and Cambria county schools have made an admission agreement with the Commonwealth University of Pennsylvania. Under the terms of the agreement, high school students at Bald Eagle, Bellefonte, Clearfield, Clearfield Alliance Christian, Curwensville, DuBois Area, Glendale, Penns Valley, Philipsburg-Osceola and […]
When Middletown canceled its 2022 football season in late August after a series of hazing incidents came to light, it created an unexpected gap in the West Perry football schedule. Instead of taking a week off and receiving a forfeit victory – something every other Capital division team elected to...
CARLISLE --- Carlisle football coach Brett Ickes didn’t mince words about the Thundering Herd’s performance during the first quarter and early second quarter of Friday night’s Mid-Penn Conference Commonwealth Division game against Altoona. “It seemed like we were sleeping and we needed a wakeup call,” Ickes said....
Derek Gibney tossed three touchdowns Friday to lead Susquenita to a 43-12 win over James Buchanan. If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may receive compensation.
STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ)– A Penn State student was hit with felony charges after police said he racked up thousands of dollars in credit fraud. Zengyan Lai, 21, of State College made purchases totaling $5,117.84 on a woman’s debit and credit card. He verified the purchases by using the photo on her license that he […]
Fans heading to the Penn State vs. Minnesota game on Saturday will find announced work on the northbound Interstate-81, George Wade Bridge, has been canceled. The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation said weekend work on the bridge that spans the Susquehanna River between Cumberland and Dauphin counties will only take place on Sunday “due to higher-than-normal traffic volumes expected for the Penn State football game.”
Mason Messick and Dalton Kratzer each found the end zone Friday for Newport in a 14-7 win over Halifax. If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may receive compensation.
