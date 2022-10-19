ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Somerset County, PA

Top Somerset County XC, golf, soccer and volleyball performers for Oct. 17-20

By Daily American
The Daily American
The Daily American
 3 days ago

Athlete of the Week

Berlin Brothersvalley junior Cody Kimmel was selected Daily American Somerset County Football Athlete of the Week. Somerset senior tennis player Violet Lopaze was voted Female Athlete of the Week while Conemaugh Township's Jackson Sotosky was chosen Male Athlete of the Week for Oct. 10-14.

Kimmel rushed for 43 yards and two touchdowns as the Mountaineers upended Conemaugh Township 62-13.

Lopaze teamed with Mia Rosman to capture District 5-8 Class 2A tennis doubles gold.

Meanwhile, in two soccer match wins, Sotosky delivered six goals, including the game-winner against United.

---

Thursday

Cross country

Windber's Joe McKelvey won the ICC Championship in a time of 16:22 at Juniata Valley High School. Teammate Garrett Page finished second in 16:57.

The Windber girls finished second in the team standings with 49 points. Windber's Cecilia Bean finished third in 21:06. Audrey Hart claimed fifth in 21:48 while Paige Bennethum took ninth in 22:50.

Thirteen schools were represented.

Boys soccer

North Star 12, Northern Cambria 0: In Boswell, Tristen Ash recorded four goals and an assist as the Cougars topped the Colts. Johnathan Scott tallied two goals and three assists. Jason Wiencek and Parker Scherer each had two goals and an assist.

Girls soccer

Rockwood 8, Fannett-Metal 0: In Rockwood, Finnleigh Gould tallied a hat trick and an assist as the Rockets blanked the Tigers. Addie Barkman recorded two goals and two assists. Mollie Wheatley contributed a goal and four assists while Ally Harrold added a goal and an assist. Taylor Demchak picked up the shutout in net.

Somerset 6, Central Cambria 0: In Somerset, Willa Sharbaugh recorded three goals and an assist as the Golden Eagles turned aside the Red Devils. Maurah Shortt provided a goal and four assists while Josie Steele added two assists. Nora Richards earned the shutout in goal.

Volleyball

Berlin Brothersvalley 3, Shade 1: In Berlin, Lynndee Ickes hammered down 27 kills as the Mountaineers knocked off the Panthers 24-26, 25-20, 25-17, 25-20. Jenny Countryman had 18 kills and eight aces. Regan Lauer dished out 24 assists while Lexi Fairman contributed 15 assists for Berlin.

Jenna Muha led Shade with 35 kills and seven blocks. Deborah Bozovich recorded nine kills and three blocks. Jadeyn Gross tallied 17 assists while Madalyn Rapsky added 15 assists.

Conemaugh Township 3, North Star 0: In Davidsville, Hannah Swank delivered 13 kills and 11 digs as Conemaugh Township bested the Cougars. Alison Matera dished out 21 assists. Hannah Sodano added seven kills while Ava Byer had nine digs for Conemaugh Township.

Somerset 3, Richland 0: Gracie Bowers recorded 38 assists as the Golden Eagles topped the Rams 25-19, 28-26, 25-18. Shawna Walker delivered 22 kills, five digs and two blocks. Shandi Walker had 11 kills, five digs and two blocks while Olivia Svonavec added seven kills and seven digs for Somerset.

---

Wednesday

Cross country

Somerset placed two girls in the top 20 at the LHAC Championship at the Maplecrest Course. Brooke Morocco took 15th place in a time of 21:36 while Josie Smith finished 17th in 21:57. On the boys' side, Jared Walker placed 18th with a time of 19:08.

Boys soccer

Somerset 1, Central Cambria 0: In Ebensburg, Isaiah Armstrong netted the lone goal of the match to propel the Golden Eagles past the Red Devils. Quintin Robison pitched the shutout in net.

Conemaugh Township 8, Northern Cambria 0: In Northern Cambria, Austin Elliott had a hat trick and Jon Allison added a pair of goals as Conemaugh Township downed the Colts.  Dylan Giffin, Max Malicki and Caven Miller each had a goal. Declan Mainhart and Elliott combined for the shutout.

Cambria Heights 2, Windber 0: In Patton, the Ramblers were blanked by the Highlanders.

Berlin Brothersvalley 3, Hyndman 0: In Hyndman, Caden Montgomery tallied a goal and two assists as the Mountaineers blanked the Hornets. Connor Montgomery and Logan Glessner each had a goal.

Girls soccer

Berlin Brothersvalley 4, Ligonier Valley 1: In Ligonier, Morgan Twombly tallied two goals and an assist as the Mountaineers took down the Rams. Gracie Sechler recorded a goal and two assists while Mercy Sechler netted a goal.

Rockwood 6, North Star 0: In Rockwood, Finnleigh Gould notched a hat trick and an assist as the Rockets blanked the Cougars. Ally Harrold and Mollie Wheatley each produced a goal and two assists. Taylor Demchak had the shutout.

Volleyball

Berlin Brothersvalley 3, River Valley 1: In Berlin, Jenny Countryman delivered 12 kills and six aces as the Mountaineers bested the Panthers 22-25, 26-24, 25-20, 25-23. Lynndee Ickes recorded 15 kills while Peyton Grenke contributed 15 digs for Berlin.

Shade 3, Windber 0: In Windber, Jenna Muha recorded 20 kills and 17 digs to guide the Panthers past the Ramblers. Jadeyn Gross dished out 16 assists. Kori Boozer had 17 digs while Jaedyn Krupper tallied 10 digs and 22 service points, including seven aces for Shade.

---

Tuesday

Golf

PIAA Class 2A individual championships

Conemaugh Township senior Jack Ankeny shot a 9-over par 81 to finish 17-over and in a tie for 36th place in the boys' 2-day championship at the Penn State University Blue Course. Conemaugh Township sophomore Alex Boring shot a 104 on Day 2 to finish 68-over in the girls' championship and in 36th place.

Boys soccer

Conemaugh Township 5, North Star 1: In Davidsville, Dylan Giffin provided a hat trick to lead Conemaugh Township past the Cougars. Jackson Sotosky and Jon Allison each added a goal for Conemaugh Township.

CJ Biery tallied the lone goal for North Star.

United 3, Windber 1: In Windber, Derek Prince netted the lone goal as the Ramblers fell to the Lions.

Berlin Brothersvalley 3, Southern Fulton 2: Logan McCall, Matthew Miller and Connor Montgomery each had a goal to propel the Mountaineers past Southern Fulton. Caden Montgomery tallied two assists, becoming Berlin's all-time assists leader. The previous mark was 36.

Girls soccer

Rockwood 7, Southern Fulton 0: In Warfordsburg, Mollie Wheatley tallied a hat trick as the Rockets blanked Southern Fulton. Addie Barkman had two goals and two assists. Ally Harrold contributed a goal and three assists. Taylor Demchak pitched the shutout.

Windber 6, Cambria Heights 1: In Patton, Riley Brubaker provided two goals and an assist as the Ramblers upended the Highlanders. Anna Steinbeck tallied a goal and two assists while Rylee Ott added a goal and an assist for Windber.

Somerset 7, Westmont Hilltop 2: In Johnstown, Josie Steele recorded a goal and four assists as the Golden Eagles bested the Hilltoppers. Willa Sharbaugh tallied two goals and an assist while Kamryn Ross chipped in two goals for Somerset.

Volleyball

Meyersdale 3, Salisbury-Elk Lick 0: In Meyersdale, Amelia Kretchman contributed eight kills and 12 aces as the Red Raiders rolled past the Elks 25-12, 25-5, 25-9. Zoe Hetz provided seven kills and two aces while Morgan Walters chipped in 10 assists.

North Star 3, Conemaugh Valley 0: In Boswell, Chloe Miller tallied nine kills and two aces as the Cougars topped the Blue Jays 25-19, 25-14, 25-11. Anna Grandas dished out 15 assists while Dannyn Ashbrook and Kora Worta each had six kills for North Star.

Somerset 3, Bedford 1: In Somerset, Shawna Walker delivered 24 kills, five blocks, 10 digs and three aces as the Golden Eagles bested the Bisons 25-13, 25-18, 23-25, 25-15. Abby Ledney tallied nine kills. Olivia Svonavec recorded eight kills and four blocks. Shandi Walker added seven kills and three blocks while Gracie Bowers dished out 44 assists.

Conemaugh Township 3, Windber 0: In Windber, Hannah Sodano provided 14 kills as Conemaugh Township downed the Ramblers 25-12, 25-11, 25-17. Hannah Swank contributed 13 kills and Brianna Shelter added seven kills. Alison Matera dished out 30 assists.

---

Monday

Golf

PIAA Class 2A individual championships

Conemaugh Township senior Jack Ankeny shot an opening round of 8-over par and is currently tied for 30th in the boys' championship at the Penn State Blue Course. Conemaugh Township sophomore Alex Boring is 36-over and in 36th place in the girls' championship.

Boys soccer

Somerset 1, Westmont Hilltop 0: In Somerset, Tanner Wassilchalk netted the lone goal of the game to lift the Golden Eagles past the Hilltoppers. Quintin Robison pitched the shutout in net.

Girls soccer

Windber 6, Westmont Hilltop 0: In Windber, Riley Brubaker recorded a hat trick and an assist to propel the Ramblers past the Hilltoppers. Anna Steinbeck contributed two goals and two assists. Lexie James made 10 saves in the shutout.

Volleyball

Conemaugh Township 3, Berlin Brothersvalley 1: In Berlin, Alison Matera recorded 48 assists to guide Conemaugh Township past the Mountaineers 18-25, 25-10, 25-20, 25-17. Hannah Swank tallied 25 kills and 20 digs. Hannah Sodano hammered down12 kills. Kendra Huber delivered nine kills while Brianna Shetler contributed 17 digs for Conemaugh Township.

Lynndee Ickes led Berlin with 15 kills. Jenny Countryman added 15 kills while Lexi Fairman dished out 27 assists.

Somerset 3, Bishop Carroll 0: In Somerset, Gracie Bowers dished out 37 assists as the Golden Eagles bested the Huskies 25-11, 25-15, 25-12. Shawna Walker recorded 15 kills, four blocks and five digs. Olivia Svonavec provided 10 kills and six blocks while Shandi Walker added seven kills and three blocks for Somerset.

---

Saturday

Girls soccer

Rockwood 4, Bishop Walsh 2: In Rockwood, Finnleigh Gould tallied two goals to guide the Rockets. Alyssa Hunt tallied a goal and an assist. Taylor Demchak made 14 saves.

