Here are Tuesday's high school results, and the schedule for Wednesday

BOYS SOCCER

Prout 7, Mount Pleasant 2: Drew McCaughey had a hattrick, Stephen Quinn scored twice and Matthew Chofay and Kelton Roberts added a goal apiece in the Crusaders win in Division III. Edward Ruiz and Edward Lupien had the Kilties goals. Goalies Brodie Kaiser and Christian Benigno combined for 17 saves for the 7-7-1 Crusaders and MP netminder Elijah Saygbah stopped 11.

Tiverton 2, Pilgrim 0: Logan Bouchard scored 30 minutes into the first half, and 37 minutes into the second, and Tigers teammate Brady Oliveira had one assist, as visiting Tiverton blanked the Patriots in their Division II contest. Nate Sama had 9 saves for the Tigers; Aidan Dumond stopped 8 for Pilgrim.

Burrillville 2, Cranston East 0: After a scoreless first half, Benjamin Klockers and Ethan Withington each scored goals in the second frame and freshman goalie Cayden Closson recorded 9 saves in the Broncos shutout. Netminder David White kept the Thunderbolts in the game with 16 saves. The two teams are now separated by one point in the D2 standings (Burrillville 15, Cranston East 14).

Coventry 2, West Warwick 0: Brendan Mowry and Caleb Derocher scored first-half goals and Alex Marcotte made them stand up, stopping all 11 shots he faced for a Division II win. The Oakers improve to 8-1-2, while the Wizards fall to 1-8-2. Dan Alvarez had 7 saves for West Warwick.

North Kingstown 3, Central Falls 1: Dan Goba, Noah Santos and Noah Korzeniowski all found the net for the Skippers, with assists from Connor Froberg, Daniel Blanco and Chase Zorner in their Division I road victory. Anthony Ramirez scored for the Warriors. CF goalie Juan Ramirez Rios made 11 saves and Braden Brochu stopped 6 for NK.

North Smithfield 4, Narragasett 0: Aidan Bienvenue scored twice, Josh Neves scored once and had 3 assists and Luke Letizia scored as well to lift the hosts past the Mariners. Nick Lamoureux also had an assist in the victory. Sam Beauchemin made 5 saves for the Northmen, while Narragansett's Alex Greenberg had 13 saves in the loss.

GIRLS SOCCER

Rogers 5, T2/PC/SP 0: Fallon Bagley continues to find the back of the net as she scored 4 goals and Maeve Crowley also had a goal in the Vikings victory. Rogers defense was solid as they protected goalie Katie Guinan where she only had to make 2 saves for the shutout.

BVP 3, Central Falls 2: Kris Marie Valerio's goal with three minutes left to go in the game snapped a 2-2 tie helping the Pride escape with a victory. Also scoring for BVP were Maria Isabel and Emely Carreon.Herlina Gutierrez 1 and Carolina Velasquez had the scores for Warriors. The Pride improve to 8-4-1 and sit alone atop of Division IV-B.

Narragansett 3, St. Raphael 0: Bridget Blessing, Anna Hart and Brooke Chelo each scored a goal and Grace Blessing stopped six shots for the Division III victory.

Chariho 3, Barrington 1: Charlie Edmunds scored 2 goals and Addyson Denecour added another to lift the Chargers past the Eagles, and into the postseason. With the Division I win, Chariho moves to 5-5-2 on the season and secured enough points to make the playoffs. Ryann Denecour had 2 assists and Kaitlyn Rousseau had one for Chariho. Lena Pilipski scored the lone goal (unassisted) for Barrington (1-9-3). The Eagles' Helena DeFanti made 5 saves and Reid DosSantos had one for Chariho.

North Kingstown 6, Mt. Hope 3: Isabella Cambio, Elizabeth Bishop and Katherine Van Gorden each scored a pair of goals as the Skippers held off the Huskies in the Division I matchup. Thea Jackson, who had two goals and an assist, and Abigail Razzino, who had one and one, led the Mt. Hope attack. Sydney Allen made 7 saves for NK, while Emily Moran had 5 for MH.

Pilgrim 3, East Greenwich 2: The Patriots improved to 6-1-4 as they continue their march toward the postseason, while the Avengers (3-6-3) still need a few more wins. Pilgrim's Gillian Brown scored twice and Amaya Coffie added a third in their Division I road win. For EG, Ella Kauffman and Abby Lewis each scored and Lana Diiuro had an assist. Elizabeth Johnson had 6 saves for EG; Haylee Marcotte had 4 for Pilgrim.

FIELD HOCKEY

La Salle 4, South Kingstown 1: Callanan Caito scored all four of her team's goals and Emily Dubord assisted on one of tallies in the Rams' win over the Rebels. Piper Robbins had the only goal for SK. La Salle improves to 9-6 in Division I.

Classical 3, Bay View 0: Sophia Lindsay and Annie Keomany each had a goal and an assist and Maddy Colangelo netted the third goal as the Purple blanked Bay View.

GIRLS TENNIS

Mt. Hope 7, Middletown 0

Ponaganset 7, Lincoln 0

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

PCD 3 North Providence 0 (25-4, 25-13, 25-14). JV - PCD, 2-0.

Classical 3, Cranston East 0 (25-22, 25-23, 25-14): The play of Harmony Forrest (13 kills, 4 digs and 2 aces), Paula Pesoa (24 assists, 3 aces, 4 digs) and Taliyah Pereira (11 kills, 5 digs, 1 block) led to a win by Classical and as a result the Purple improved their record to 5-7-0 and will be participants in the Division I playoffs. JV - Classical, 2-0.

Mt. Pleasant 3, Hope 0 (25-12, 25-16, 25-22): Nany Contreras was in the middle of the action as she recorded 15 kills and 5 aces in the Kilties victory over the Blue Wave. JV - Hope, 2-0.

MSC 3, Coventry 2 (23-25, 23-25, 25-20, 26-24, 16-14): After losing the firs two games, The Mounties battle back on the play of Morgan Marcos (34 assists 5 digs), Amanda Pierce (10 kills, 24 digs) and Emma Roberts (10 kills, 2 blocks) to score a win in Division I. JV - C, 2-0.

Scituate 3, Tolman 2 (14-25, 25-23, 25-14, 23-25,15-12): Strong outings by Karissa Cotoia (5 kills, 2 aces, 17 digs) and Mia Lucci (5 aces and 12 assists) led to the Spartans slipping past Tolman. to the win in Division III. Scituate improves to 9-3 on the year. JV - S, 2-0.

Pilgrim 3, St. Raphael 0: Janelli Campos, Kaleigh Catucci and Gianna Ramos combined for 16 kills, 9 aces and 4 blocks in the Patriots win.

Mt. Hope 3, Bay View 1 (25-19, 25-23, 19-25, 26-24): Jillian Brown (17 serves, 5 aces, 6 kills, 2 blocks), Abby Allen (7 kills, 5 blocks), Emma Torres (17 digs, 5 kills) and Mia Shaw (7 digs, 18 assists, 3 kills) all put together sterling performances in the Huskies win. The Bengals were led by Amelia Polichetti (11 kills, 6 blocks and a dig), Avery Gomes (7 kills, 5 blocks, 2 aces) and Ella Rwenzo (8 kills, 4 blocks)

Wednesday's high school schedule

BOYS SOCCER

BVP vs. Woonsocket at Barry Field, 4 p.m.

Mount Pleasant at Middletown, 6 p.m.

East Providence at Lincoln, 6 p.m.

South Kingstown at Barrington, 6 p.m.

La Salle at Cumberland, 6:30 p.m.

Mt. Hope at Hendricken, 6:30 p.m.

Portsmouth at Central, 7:15 p.m.

GIRLS SOCCER

West Warwick at Moses Brown, 3:45 p.m.

Classical vs. St. Patrick at Drummond Field, 4:15 p.m.

Coventry at Scituate, 4:30 p.m.

Wheeler at Lincoln School, 4:30 p.m.

Middletown at Bay View, 5 p.m.

Narragansett vs. Toll Gate at Warwick Vets, 5:30 p.m.

Westerly vs. Shea at Max Read Field, 6 p.m.

Burrillville at Ponaganset, 6:30 p.m.

North Providence at North Smithfield, 6:30 p.m.

EWG at Tiverton, 7 p.m.

FIELD HOCKEY

Cumberland at Moses Brown, 3:45 p.m.

South Kingstown at Barrington, 4 p.m.

North Kingstown at Burrillville, 4:30 p.m.

Smithfield at Chariho, 6 p.m.

Lincoln School at East Greenwich, 6 p.m.

GIRLS TENNIS

Tiverton at Rogers, 3 p.m.

Cranston West at Middletown, 3:30 p.m.

East Providence at PCD, 3:30 p.m.

MSC at North Kingstown, 3:45 p.m.

North Providence at Ponaganset, 4 p.m.

Tolman vs. Toll Gate at Winman Middle School, 4 p.m.

Lincoln School at Lincoln, 4 p.m.

Cranston East vs. Bay View at Hendricken, 4 p.m.

Pilgrim at Classical, 4:15 p.m.

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

East Providence at Burrillville, 6 p.m.

Ponaganset at St. Raphael, 6 p.m.

South Kingstown at West Warwick, 6:15 p.m.

EWG at Barrington, 6:30 p.m.

Cumberland at Rogers, 6:30 p.m.

Central Falls at Tiverton, 6:30 p.m.

Juanita Sanchez at Narragansett, 6:30 p.m.

North Kingstown at Portsmouth, 6:30 p.m.

Middletown at Westerly, 6:30 p.m.

North Smithfield at Chariho, 6:45 p.m.